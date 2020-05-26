Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is a Vacation Ownership company (timeshare company) that was spun off from Marriott International (MAR) in 2011. The company develops, markets, sells, and manages over 100 resorts worldwide, with over 660,000 owners and members. Prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and resulting recession, Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a strong financial history. As a result of the COVID-19 situation, their share price is selling at a steep discount to the 52 week high, and at a discounted P/E valuation (TTM) compared to their previous annual P/E averages. While their yearly revenue and profit will both be impacted by the COVID-19 situation, the company is taking steps to reduce costs and ensure liquidity. As the COVID-19 lockdown lifts, and the recession eases in the coming months and years, this company should be well-positioned to resume its success and yearly growth. This is an excellent investment for the post COVID-19 world.

Surviving The COVID-19 Downturn

When your business is vacations, a lockdown like much of the world is experiencing, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, is going to hurt revenue and earnings. When people are not traveling, it becomes almost impossible to sell them timeshares, especially since according to the most recent annual report, the majority of such sales are made to people staying at Marriott Vacation Club properties and Marriott family hotels. It is also impossible to rent vacant units, that are waiting to be sold, to vacationers. So, it is unavoidable that this company will experience a serious reduction in earnings and revenue in 2020.

This is made more difficult by the fact that the cost of maintaining these properties continues, and in some cases is likely to grow due to the deferred maintenance. So, that is likely to add to the costs of the post COVID-19 business world.

That being said, Marriott Vacations Worldwide is taking excellent steps to survive the downturn. As of May 6th management has announced the following steps to conserve capital and ensure liquidity.

Closing all sales centers

Furloughing 65% of all staff

Cutting executive pay by 50%

Reducing work weeks by 25%

Deferring 401(k) matching contributions

Suspending dividend payments

Suspending share repurchases

In a March Business Update they also announced the following:

A hiring freeze except for mission critical positions

Plans to defer up to $240 million in capital expenditures and inventory costs if necessary

Accessing cash from their revolving credit line to bring their cash on hand to $640 million as of March 24

Finally, on May 6th they also announced plans to privately place $500 million in senior secured notes. These notes will yield 6.125% and come due in 2025. Including the notes, that should bring their cash on hand to over 1 billion dollars. This is not including the $140 million in receivable vacation ownership notes that they stated should be eligible for securitization.

All of those steps should ensure that Marriott Vacations Worldwide has enough cash on hand to handle the current downturn and prepare for business post COVID-19. It is entirely likely that they are being too cautious with accessing their revolving credit line, the secured notes, and suspending the dividend. However, their prudence should leave them prepared to handle the current business climate whether it lasts a few months, the rest of the year, or even into the 2021 fiscal year.

According to the annual report, a good deal of their revenue is set. The management fees they receive from property owners is set as a flat fee (plus reimbursable expenses) or as a percentage of the cost of operating the properties. These should continue even in the current downturn.

Because their timeshare model offers points, versus set weeks at set properties, the owners are not losing their ability to vacation. It is simply being pushed back. That means that the majority will likely continue to pay their loan payments and maintenance fees in the expectation of preserving those vacation credits to use in the future.

According to the President and CEO,

From Singapore to London to Hawaii, the effect on our business is both widespread and profound,” said Stephen P. Weisz. “We have a resilient business model with nearly half of our Adjusted EBITDA Contribution coming from recurring revenue streams. While we’ve never seen anything of this magnitude, we have seen other disruptions in the past and we’ve been able to manage through them.”

In their Preliminary First Quarter Earnings call earlier this month, management announced that they expect revenue to be down 8% due largely to a 13% reduction in Vacation Ownership sales beginning in the second half of March.

Even though much of the country has begun to reopen, with 49 of 50 states currently beginning some level of reopening, the second quarter is likely to be severely affected as well. Since the US accounted for 87% of 2019 revenue, reopening will be very helpful. However, as of this writing, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has not begun the reopening process.

Unforeseen losses could lay in wait as well. It is possible, if not likely, that loan defaults will increase due to the massive increases in unemployment across the United States. Sadly, this represents an opportunity for the company. Defaults for the last 3 years have remained below 4.5%. If they do climb, the ownership inventory (points) can be resold at retail prices again. According to the annual report, Marriott Vacations Worldwide also keeps an eye on the secondary market. When they see ownership being sold at a large discount, they often repurchase those discounted memberships and resell them at retail. This is in addition to the fact that many of their contracts have clauses where the owners must offer the company right of first refusal. So as sad as it is to say, Marriott Vacations Worldwide may actually be able to use the economic downturn to repurchase inventory or foreclose upon inventory that is in default, and resell that inventory again at a premium retail price.

Financial History

Since being spun off from Marriott International in 2011, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has had surprisingly strong financial results.

2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Revenue Per Share 37.83 37.12 38.59 39.19 44.62 41.33 52.88 61.35 73.96 Earnings Per Share -5.1 .20 2.25 2.4 3.9 4.37 8.67 1.65 3.14 Dividends Per Share -- -- -- 0.25 1.05 1.25 1.45 1.65 1.89 Book Value Per Share (Fiscal Years) 33.50 32.52 34.41 33.64 33.04 33.64 39.39 75.25 72.60 Common Shares Outstanding (Mill) 33.85 35.03 35.13 32.09 29.55 26.99 26.46 45.99 41.58

As one can see from the above numbers, management has moved key financials consistently in the right direction. Revenue has gone from $37.83 per share in 2011 (at the time of spin off) to 73.96 per share in 2019. That is almost a 100% gain in that time. While it has not been straight up, the general trend is up fairly consistently. Earnings per share have increased most years, peaking at $8.67 in 2017. They fell off in 2018 and 2019 in relation to the completion of the acquisition of ILG. However, that acquisition helped to dramatically increase the book value per share from 39.39 in 2017 to 72.6 in 2019. Dividends have also increased dramatically since they began in 2014.

Common shares outstanding actually dropped by almost 22% in the first 7 years. In 2018 they almost doubled to 45.99 million. This was done as part of the ILG acquisition. However, since the closure of the deal, shares have again been reduced by approximately 10%.

Turning To The Future

I believe based on looking at several different predictions, and considering the pace of the US reopening, that it is extremely likely that Marriott Vacations will have around a 25%-30% reduction in revenue. Considering that half of the revenue is recurring, it seems likely that the remaining half will be severely affected. I would say that it is very possible that they will be largely shuttered for the equivalent of a quarter, and probably only partially returning to normal for at least one more quarter this year. This could wipe out more than half of the revenue from the non-recurring portion of the revenue stream. As such, 25-35% seems quite likely.

I also believe that it is extremely likely that earnings per share will fall by 50% or more. While many of their revenue streams are currently stopped, many of their expenses continue (despite the excellent efforts of management to reduce costs and free up liquidity). The consensus estimate does also seem to be a reduction in earnings of around 50%.

As the coronavirus situation is resolved in the coming months and years, management should be well-positioned to return to the company's track record of growth. Earnings and Revenues for the 2021 fiscal year will likely still be lower than before the pandemic, but they are likely to have recovered a good deal. By the 2022 fiscal year, it seems very likely that Marriott Vacations Worldwide's financials are back to pre-COVID-19 levels and growing.

Risks

The greatest risk at the moment is the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. If the battle against the pandemic lasts for years and not months, it could be far more challenging for this company to weather the storm.

Another possible risk lies in the job market. If the economy remains in a deep recession for a long time, with millions of people unemployed, it is far more likely that the defaults on loans will increase. That could increase the costs and difficulty in securitizing new loans substantially. In such a scenario, it is also more likely that more current owners will be forced to sell their memberships on the secondary market. That could overwhelm the company's ability or willingness to purchase these memberships back, and thus put downward pricing pressure on new vacation membership sales.

I believe that the above possibilities are unlikely, and that management has done an excellent job of preparing to weather the downturn by reducing costs and freeing up a massive amount of liquidity.

My final risk concern is their overall debt. Management added over $3.7 billion in total debt to help finance and complete the ILG acquisition. Now, they have added another 1.1 Billion to be prepared for COVID-19 requirements. That is a ton of debt. The debt used to secure the acquisition should be manageable. Before the deal Marriott Vacations had around 400,000 members. The combined company has more than 660,000. That is a large increase in members paying maintenance fees and spending at vacation properties. The deal also added 43 properties to the portfolio. While the debt shot up, the book value per share increased by more than 82 percent. It currently stands at $72.60 as of the annual report. I believe that the increased shareholder equity combined with the dramatically expanded property portfolio and membership base, should enable to the company to handle that debt and to pay it down in the years to come.

As for the debt being taken out for the COVID-19 crisis, it is being used as a cushion. It is possible that much of it will be repaid as the economy improves, especially the revolving credit line. While I am not a fan of large amounts of debt, the fact that this debt was accumulated to build and expand the company, and to protect it during a downturn strikes me as wise and appropriate. I will look for them to begin reducing it as the economy improves.

A Case For Investing

At current levels, the P/E Ratio for the trailing 12 months is 10.5. This is far below the 48.5 of the Hotel Industry as a whole, and below the S&P's P/E Ratio (TTM) of 34.1. While the company's forward P/E is substantially higher at 23.38, I believe this is a temporary situation based on what is expected to be a difficult earnings year. Buying around this level, or lower would likely represent an extremely good cost-basis if earnings are largely restored by 2022. In such a scenario it is very likely that the stock price would have returned to the vicinity of its 52 week high of $131.27 or higher.

(Source: CNBC) Three Month Chart of VAC with 20 Day EMA

I definitely think Marriott Vacations Worldwide is an investment that will be profitable in the medium and long term. It currently trades at 124% of book value. Before the crisis, it was trading as high as 181% of book value. I do not believe that the current 24% premium to book really values this company's ability to grow in the years to come. I will look to buy it this week. If you are considering investing, I would not chase it. The stock has run up in the last few days, and appears to be getting ready to pull back a bit. I do not know that it will pull back to the 20 day moving average shown on the chart, but I do believe it will pull back.

I would approach an investment in one of two ways.

1. Break up your planned position into several purchases. Begin a position on a pullback, and then buy more shares if and when cheaper prices present themselves. That way, if the stock runs you have a position and don't miss it. If the stock oscillates and presents lower prices, you have the opportunity to increase your position at lower prices.

2. Or sell a naked put on the stock (with cash available in your account to purchase the stock should it be put to you). As of today, the July $85 strike put is selling for $6.00 per share. By selling this option, you pocket $600 per contract (minus commissions). That premium is yours to keep. If the stock stays high and the put expires worthless, you can reset and do it again. If on the other hand the stock falls, and it is put to you, you will buy a stock you already like at a great price. In this scenario, you would purchase the stock at the $85 strike price minus the option premium of $6.00. So your actual cost-basis would be $79. That would represent a premium over book value of around 8%. That's an excellent deal.

I will probably proceed with scenario number two. I think there is good money to be made in this company over the next couple of years. The COVID-19 downturn is presenting an opportunity to buy a great company at a discount. Eventually things will return to normal, and revenues, earnings, and the stock price will once again climb.

Good Luck and Good Investing

Price Targets

12 months: $95-$105

24 -36 months: $140-$160

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.