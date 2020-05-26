The company also explores various options regarding the future of the naval and automotive divisions, while €6 billion worth of revenue are to be sold or shut down.

Thyssenkrupp AG (OTCPK:TYEKF;OTCPK:TKAMY) recently sold its elevator division. It had planned to use the proceeds to turn around its remaining businesses, especially the company's historic core, its steel division. But then came the virus. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the imminent global recession, Thyssenkrupp had to adjust its strategy majorly. Below, I will explain the adjustments in detail and discuss what that means for investors.

Thyssenkrupp corporate HQ, Essen, Germany; source: Thyssenkrupp AG

Elevator Money May Be Gone Faster Than Expected

A consortium of private equity companies Advent and Cinven and the RAG Stiftung, a foundation tasked with addressing the long-term consequences of coal mining, will pay €17.2 billion for the division. Thyssenkrupp will re-purchase a stake in Thyssenkrupp Elevators for about €1.25 billion. Hence, the company will effectively receive about €16 billion net. That may sound like a lot of money. Notably, the company's total market value is less than a quarter of that sum. But one has to keep in mind that Thyssenkrupp also has net financial debt of more than €7.5 billion. To make matters worse, the group is negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic to a significant degree. Thyssenkrupp reported a net cash outflow of close to €2.7 billion (8 percent increase YoY) during the first half of FY2020. With a global recession looming that is unlikely to improve in the next few quarters given the cyclical nature of most of the remaining businesses. When burning through funds at such a pace, €16 billion are suddenly not that much money anymore.

At the same time, the cash cow and least cyclical division (except maybe the defense business) is now gone. Hence, the proceeds from the elevator sale might be gone sooner than planned. That would be a massive problem for Thyssenkrupp. Arguably, the company has only one shot, as there is no other asset like the elevator business left that it could monetize and it is already highly indebted. Therefore, Thyssenkrupp has been forced to make major adjustments - although the company itself prefers to refer to it as an "update" - to its long-term strategy yet again.

New Focus

Going forward, Thyssenkrupp intends to focus primarily on the Materials Services and Industrial Components divisions. With the former cash cow sold, those are the group's remaining profit generators. For the first half of fiscal 2020 Materials Services reported an adjusted EBIT figure of €38 million (unadjusted: € 24 million) at net sales of slightly above €6.4 billion. Industrial Components is smaller in volume but more profitable with an adjusted EBIT of €96 million (unadjusted: €47 million) at net sales of about €1.1 billion.

It certainly makes sense to concentrate on the profitable parts of the group as the future core business. In the case of Materials Services I continue to believe that a merger with or acquisition of Kloeckner & Co. SE (OTC:KLCCY) would be an idea worth entertaining.

Steel Will Not Necessarily Remain A Part Of The Core Business

Initially, the company had been determined to refocus on the steel business following the sale of the elevator division. That has seemingly been reversed. Instead, Thyssenkrupp is now "exploring possible partnerships and consolidation options" as well. There are already speculations that the Steel Europe division could be merged with Salzgitter AG (OTCPK:SZGPY), Germany's second largest steel producer. Yet according to Salzgitter there are no talks between the companies at the moment.

Employees and trade unions favor a "German solution". However, I believe that renewal of the plans to sell Steel Europe to Tata Steel is more realistic (and would make more sense economically). Reuters cites unnamed sources confirming that talks between the companies "never broke off" following the failed first attempt. According to reports, Swedish competitor SSAB (OTC:SSAAF;OTCPK:SSAAY) and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. (commonly known as "Baosteel") are interested in buying a majority stake of Steel Europe as well.

Unlike a merger with Salzgitter - which would probably see Thyssenkrupp remaining the sole or majority owner of a combined company - a sale to foreign competitor would be an opportunity to get a large chunk of its pension liabilities (nearly €7.7 billion as of March 31st) off its books. That way, it could also free up a considerable portion of the proceeds from the elevator sale.

What To Do With TKMS?

Furthermore, the company is also exploring options for its ship building division Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS). The division has lacked profitability for years (first half EBIT: -€2 million). It is Thyssenkrupp's goal to find a "national or European solution" for TKMS. Apparently, there are already discussions with potential partners and politics is involved. The consolidation of the German naval shipyards has already begun. But as of yet it seems as if TKMS might be left out in the cold. Competitors Lürssen and German Naval Yards are combining their respective military divisions.

One obstacle to TKMS taking part in a three-way consolidation is its focus on submarines. After all, surface vessels and submarines are fundamentally different from both a technological and a business point of view. However, it seems as if Thyssenkrupp is determined to strengthen the surface vessels business. The company announced the acquisition of Brazilian naval shipyard Oceana from Grupo CBO. It will be grouped into the TKMS division. Oceana has recently landed a contract to build four Tamandare-class frigates (which are based on TKMS' MEKO architecture) for the Brazilian navy. That way, TKMS might become more attractive for potential partners, especially the combined Lürssen/German Naval Yards.

Divestment Plans

Thyssenkrupp intends to divest several non-core activities. Said businesses will be grouped in the new "Multi Tracks" segment. In some cases Thyssenkrupp is exploring the option of potential partnerships in addition to a sale. Those businesses include the Plant Technology division, the Terni, Italy stainless steel plant ThyssenKrupp AST, the Power Train Solutions and the Spring and Stabilizers businesses. For the Infrastructure, Heavy Plate and Battery Solutions businesses the alternative to a sale is outright closure.

The new Multi Tracks segment represents annual revenues of about €6 billion and a negative free cash flow of about €400 million based on FY2019 figures. While the numbers for these business have not been reported individually so far (instead they have been parts of various respective segments), Thyssenkrupp intends to implement separate financial reporting for the new segment from the next fiscal year onwards.

The Future Of The Automotive Technology Division Is Somewhat Open

For the moment, Thyssenkrupp intends to keep its Automotive Technology division within the group. While the division generated a pre-tax loss of €208 million during the six month period ended March 31st (first half 2019: profit of €9 million) and it is unlikely that this picture will improve in the short term given the current state of the automotive sector as a whole, I believe that it arguably makes some sense to do so. In the current environment, it would be quite hard, if not almost impossible, to find any buyer willing to pay an attractive price for the business.

However I believe that it would be more favorable in the long run to sell the division, either as a whole or in parts. Notably, Thyssenkrupp explicitly leaves the door open for "collaboration, alliances and development partnerships", albeit on "a selective basis".

Takeaway

The strategy overhaul may be triggered by unfortunate circumstances. But all in all, it does not necessarily have to be bad news. It makes sense in my opinion to concentrate on the profitable businesses. In fact, I think it would have been the best approach to sell the steel division and unprofitable non core businesses right away while holding on to a larger stake in the elevator business. That option may be off the table, but there might still be potential upside if the strategy is executed in a swift and decisive manner.

It is certainly the right choice to get rid of the businesses grouped in the new Multi Tracks segment. Furthermore, I believe that a complete divestment of TKMS would be positive. The military division lacks synergies with the group's other businesses. So even if it would be possible to turn it around, it would arguably be better off on its own/as part of a company with a clear focus on defense solutions.

I also think it would be best not to keep the steel division within the group. While cutting the historic roots might be emotionally difficult, it would be costly to hold on to the largest cash burner in the portfolio. If the steel division is sold in its entirety, there might even be room for a special dividend: This way the company would not only save billions in necessary investments into the steel division but also relieve itself of considerable pension liabilities. The proceeds from the elevator sale would hence not have to be earmarked for pension obligations to a significant degree and therefore be available for redistribution. That would of course require further divestments to happen as fast as possible and without too much prior investment. Also it should be cautioned that the optics would be unfavorable - which is problematic for a company that traditionally has a highly organized labor force.

If the right decisions are made regarding the businesses with yet undetermined future, I believe that there is an opportunity to create a smaller but stronger company. However, Thyssenkrupp has a history of reversing its strategy over and over again. The political implications should not be underestimated either. After all, the success of the strategy requires hard cuts which in many cases will be at the expense of employees. I doubt that the necessary measures would be fully possible once the state gets involved in any meaningful way. Also, the Alfried Krupp von Bohlen und Halbach-Stiftung which owns 21 percent of the company may be reluctant to support some of the necessary hard measures. Notably, the prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia sits on the foundation's board, adding a political component here as well. Even without government intervention of any sort, union resistance is to be expected.

Therefore, I believe that it would be advisable to take a wait-and-see approach for the time being. At the current stock price, it is justifiable to risk missing out on a portion of the potential gain in order to avoid the risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with the utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.