The Law of Requisite Variety

“Economic depression cannot be cured by legislative action or executive pronouncement. Economic wounds must be healed by the action of the cells of the economic body - the producers and consumers themselves.” Herbert Hoover

Following our return from our long macro musings “hibernation”, and while going through all the great comments from some of our readers, when it came to choosing our title analogy, we decided to pick “hawkeyec” reference to “The Law of Requisite Variety”:

“Among other things I taught graduate courses in strategic management for more than 30 years. My course was structured entirely around the idea that strategy was a resource management issue, and that companies were open adaptive systems which had to respond to changes in the environment whenever their homeostatic/goal state was threatened. It seems that sorting out the correct response for our own global open socioeconomic system is that which we must seek in our COVID disrupted world. However, as any good systems theorist understands, the governing principle which will determine our odds of responding successfully is the "Law of Requisite Variety." To close a system or at least return it to its desired state requires enough of the correct resources to respond to every negative disruption. Do we as a world-sized economic and social system have sufficient resources to close the gap to homeostatic normalcy? The central banking gods seem to think we do. I am not so sanguine. If we don't, by definition, our open system will eventually collapse into chaos, something the laws or Entropy would say is inevitable. One of the problems with the current gods is the implication that mammon is all that is needed. What is clearly missing is enlightened leadership and the universal will within all people to do the right thing (thanks to E.K.)” – comment by hawkeyec

The fundamental principle of “The Law of Requisite Variety” is that it governs the capacity of a system to respond to changes in its environment. The law is a quantitative statement about the different types of responses that a system needs to have in order to deal with the range of disturbances it might experience. This law was put forward by Ross Ashby, a pioneer British cyberneticist and psychiatrist:

“When the variety or complexity of the environment exceeds the capacity of a system (natural or artificial) the environment will dominate and ultimately destroy that system.” – Ross Ashby

Contrary to our dear reader, we are much more sanguine when looking at the global outlook and in particular our country of origin France. Not only rising unemployment is a cause for concern thanks to “hysteresis” phenomenon discussed in our previous musing, but, as posited by our reader, companies are open adaptive systems which have to respond to changes in the environment. Simply said, in addition to “hysteresis”, some jobs will never come back and some sectors in the economy will never be the same.

In this week's conversation, we would like to revisit the role of banks in the economic cycle as well as looking at France, increasingly looking shabby from an economic perspective.

Macro and Credit – Bank profits are naturally leveraged to the economic cycle

When comparing the US financial system to the European financial system, it is fairly obvious by now that European bank stocks have never recovered from the GFC (Great Financial Crisis) and the already important lingering situation of nonperforming loans sitting on European banks balance sheet is going to be compounded again by the effect of COVID-19 on the “real economy”.

graph source Bloomberg – US Banks vs European Banks Total Return.

Why did US Banks outperform European banks since 2009? We mentioned the problem of stocks and flows and the difference between the ECB and the Fed in our conversation "The European issue of circularity", given that while the Fed has been financing "stocks" (mortgages), while the ECB has been financing "flows" (budget deficits). We do not know when European budget deficits will end, until a clear reduction of the deficits is seen, therefore the ECB liabilities of the ECB will have to depreciate.

We hate sounding like a broken record but, no credit, no loan growth, no loan growth, no economic growth and no reduction of budget deficits. As a reminder, 50% of banks earnings for average commercial banks come from the loan book: no funding, no loan; no loan, no growth; and; no growth means no earnings.

Credit dynamic is based on Growth. No growth or weak growth can lead to defaults and asset deflation. The change in credit growth is a flow variable and so is domestic and global demand!

Also we kept hammering this in our past musings but it seems to us that central banks do not understand clearly the difference between stock and flows. Aggregate Demand (AD) as well as "credit growth" are flow variables, NPLs are stock issues. That simple.

Despite aggressive monetary policy easing, the ability of central banks to boost bank lending and hence economic growth is been limited at the ZLB or NIRP level. The basic problem, both with monetary expansion and NIRP, is that the primary transmission channel is via the commercial banks, and that channel has been broken for a variety of reasons, and that is very true in Europe.

In addition to this as we posited before, the problems facing Europe and Japan are more acute than in the United States because they are driven by a demographic not by the financial cycle. So, when it comes to low loan growth under NIRP, in the case of Japan, thanks to unfavorable demography, it marks we think the end of the "Great Banking Days" and the sun is setting, not rising.

A bank is the second derivative to the growth of the economy:

source Bloomberg – Karel Mercx – Twitter

From an allocation perspective, we are already saw decoupling between US credit and Europe, because, as we stated on many occasions, the Fed tackled earlier on "stocks" issues on banks balance sheet, which in effect, enabled a stronger credit income and better economic growth relative to Europe hence the much stronger performance of its financial sector relative to Europe as per our previous Total Return chart from Bloomberg. The ECB has in no way alleviated the burden of "stocks" plaguing peripheral banks in the form of nonperforming loans, therefore in no way repairing the broken credit mechanism that stills explain the on-going "japanification" process and much weaker growth prospects. The ECB has facilitated the carry trade through initial LTROs and QE and therefore has increased the nexus between peripheral banks and their sovereign, facilitating in effect a “crowding out” process now that the ECB has been in the business of becoming a “corporate debt” hedge fund manager (not yet a full Hedge Fund as the privately owned SNB in Switzerland though pun intended…).

Back in 2015, while touching again on the "japanification" process of Europe, we pointed out to German Berenberg's research note on European banks turning Japanese and we agree with them at the time that from a long term perspective banks were “uninvestable”. To repeat ourselves, should you want to play the "japanification" process of Europe, stick to “financial credit”, you'll sleep better at night. European banks have underperformed over the past 45 years, apart from the huge leverage binge during the late 1990s/2000s. While looking even further in the past, US banks have underperformed since 1800, so the recent 45 years present some stability in terms of bank performance according to Berenberg. Though one could make an argument for those emerging markets with underdeveloped banking systems, such as Vietnam taking as well into account favorable “demographics”, we continue to believe “developed banks” do not create significant “value” over time.

graph source Bloomberg

If you believe, like ourselves do, that we are heading probably towards a “stagflationary” outcome over the medium term then obviously, “earnings” prospects for banks in Europe in particular are in a fairly dire situation.

Moving on to our second subject of this week conversation, we have long been deeply worried about the economic trajectory of our own country namely France.

France in the Funk

Not only France has been lagging its European peers when it comes to structural reforms, but, in terms of budgetary “efforts” in recent years, France has been probably one of the worst “offender” in the European Union. The last 40 years have seen France becoming more and more “socialist” with level of taxation reaching record high in terms of OECD ranking. Now we think that the chicken are coming home to roost when looking at some of our favorite indicators as of late.

In our conversation "The European crisis: The Greatest Show on Earth", we indicated:

"When it comes to credit conditions in Europe, not only do we closely monitor the ECB lending surveys, we also monitor on a monthly basis the “Association Française des Trésoriers d’Entreprise” (French Corporate Treasurers Association) surveys."

One particular important indicator we follow is the rise in Terms of Payment as reported by French corporate treasurers:

The monthly question asked to French Corporate Treasurers is as follows:

Do the delays in receiving payments from your clients tend to fall, remain stable or rise?

Delays in "Terms of Payment" as indicated in the May survey have gone through the proverbial roof.

On top of that it is therefore not a surprise to see that the overall cash position of French Corporate Treasurers is deteriorating very fast:

The monthly question asked to French Corporate Treasurers is as follows:

"Is your overall cash position compared to last month falling, remains stable or rising?"

The situation is far worse than in 2008/2009. French treasurers are clearly indicating in the latest report very strong deterioration in their operating cash flow position in the latest AFTE report.

We advise our readers to start following these debilitating micro trends to assess the health of the French corporate sector given the “leverage” in the French corporate sector. French companies have been very aggressively using the ECB’s generosity to pursue M&A and expand overseas. French corporate indebtedness has risen very quickly and has drawn the attention of wary regulators.

For the HKD peg to break you need a wolf pack, not a lone wolf…

Back in December 2015 in our conversation "Cinderella's golden carriage", we first pointed out our concerns relating to the HKD currency peg. We also won the "best prediction" from Saxo Bank community in their Outrageous Predictions for 2016 with our call for a break in the HKD currency peg back then. We might have been early for 2016, we would not rule it out eventually as pressure mounts on China although so far the HKD as proven to be yet another « widowmaker à la Shorting Japanese Government Bonds (JGBs).

As we indicated in our "The disappearance of MS München" conversation, the fate of the attack of the Yuan and in effect the attack of the HKD peg can be analyzed through the lens of the Nash Equilibrium Concept:

"The amount of currency reserves is obviously the crucial parameter to determine the outcome, as a low reserve leads to a speculative attack while a high reserve prevents attacks.

However, the case of medium reserves, in which a concerted action of speculators is needed is the most interesting case. In this case, there are two equilibriums (based on the concept of the Nash equilibrium): independent from the fundamental environment, both outcomes are possible. If both speculators believe in the success of the attack, and consequently both attack the currency, the government has to abandon the currency peg. The speculative attack would be self-fulfilling. If at least one speculator does not believe in the success, the attack (if there is one) will not be successful. Again, this outcome is also self-fulfilling. Both outcomes are equivalent in the sense of our basic equilibrium assumption (NASH). It also means that the success of an attack depends not only on the currency reserves of the government, but also on the assumption what the other speculator is doing. This is interesting idea behind this concept: A speculative attack can happen independent from the fundamental situation. In this framework, any policy actions which refer to fundamentals are not the appropriate tool to avoid a crisis. " - source Credit Crises, published in 2008, authored by Dr Jochen Felsenheimer and Philip Gisdakis

It seems to us that speculators, so far have not been able to gather together or at least one of them, did not believe enough in the success of the attack. It all depends on the willingness of the speculators rather than the fundamentals. For a short strategy to succeed, it is much better to hunt as a pack than to be a lone wolf or at least to cry wolf on a specific situation.

The question these days coming back to the fore-front is about the potential for the HKD to be re-pegged to the RMB? The HKD peg to USD could face its most trying time since it was adopted 37 years ago. Hong Kong imported US QE due to the peg, which has fueled what seems to be a bigger property market bubble than in 1997.

- graph source Bloomberg

Under current fast deteriorating economic conditions, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will have to continue to print HKD to support the economy while keeping interest rates steady which is a very difficult task to handle the “peg.” A free-floating HKD is not good for China, Asia, or world trade since a large portion of China’s trade goes through Hong Kong and the HKD conduit. Though in 2018-19 the HKMA spent only $16B of its $437B in reserves to defend the currency so there is plenty of « ammo » left.

With Hong Kong equities back to 2007 levels, potential changes in Hong-Kong may cause foreign capital to leave, and that could indeed test the peg’s resilience if indeed there is a concerted attack on the currency from a nash-equilibrium perspective.

While going through our Twitter feed we chuckled when we read this particular tweet from Joseph S. Mauro :

« Super senior will never default...

CHF floor will never break...

Brexit will never happen...

Trump will never be President...

Rates will never go negative...

Oil will never go negative...

HKD peg will never break... »

It reminded us of the following while discussing the US elections outcome with some friends and their "Optimism bias" we reminded them our take on the subject around the time of the Brexit results and our contrarian stance which was indeed prescient:

"While assisting in Paris to the "Brexit conference" set up by our friends at Saxo Bank, one of the members of the audience during the Q&A session pointed out the "accuracy" of the bookmakers for the remain to "prevail". We could not resist but intervene to rebuke that statement by using as an illustration how bookmakers got it so wrong when offering 5000/1 odds at the beginning of the season for FC Leicester to clinch the British football Premier League and still having the odds at 500/1 around October. The biggest liabilities for the bookmakers were accrued at around 100-1 to 500-1. To quote Mike Tyson: "Everyone has a plan 'till they get punched in the mouth". Since that "FC Leicester punch" the longest odds that can now be placed on any event will be 1,000-1 to ensure that the betting company Ladbrokes is less exposed in future to 'black swan' events. We reminded also the Saxo crowd the Nash equilibrium concept, us playing on this occasion the "Devil's advocate". In fact not a single time did the bookmakers anticipated a victory for "Brexit" yet another display of the "Optimism bias"" - source Macronomics, June 2016

To that effect at the time of the US elections we argued with our friends about how irrelevant the results of the first television confrontation between Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump were and how low were their predictive nature when it comes to finding out about the potential "outcome" of the upcoming US elections. Therefore, given we like to put our money where our mouth is and our long standing contrarian stance, we decided to place a "friendly" bet with our friends as we argued that Donald Trump had a much higher probability of getting elected (in similar fashion to the "Brexit" base case) as the Mainstream Media (NYSE:MSM) would like to "spin it". To that effect we bet on a nice bottle of wine for the winner, two friends deciding to take us on so that was a nice 2 versus 1 situation at the time.

So all in all watch out for wolf packs because the success of an attack depends not only on the currency reserves of the government, but also on the assumption what the other speculator is doing. The speculative attack could therefore become self-fulfilling.

So far the HKD has been a « widowmaker » but 2020 being the year of the rat, and given the amount of « jumanji » days we have seen so far this year, we wonder if indeed the HKD peg will not finally « break » :

source Société Générale

Currency pegs in our books remain « endangered species ». We rest our case…

« It's a recession when your neighbor loses his job; it's a depression when you lose yours. » - Harry S Truman

