The Road To Weimar Goes Through The European Banking System

If and when a systemic bank crisis in Europe erupts, it will cross the ocean to the healthier banks in the US quickly, followed by bailouts, followed by banks plowing money into real assets. That's Weimar.

The Bank of England insists that these banks are "well capitalized" but that's only according to book value, not actual market value. By market value, leverage is at an all-time high.

The initial stage of the COVID-19 crisis now appears to be over, but the first stage of a crisis is rarely the last.

Only centenarians are old enough to actually remember, but the crash of 1929 was followed by 5 months of a very impressive and convincing recovery in stocks. After the October/November crash, the Dow Jones rallied about 45% from 200 in November all the way back up to 290 by April of 1930. Check this chart from ZeroHedge from February 27 this year (my bear market rally annotation added).

We see history with a retrospective eye, but nobody experiencing it knew that the October 1929 crash was just the beginning. By April 1930, many thought it was the end and pointed to that 45% surge to confirm their wishful thinking.

The savings and loan crisis of the 1980s really began in earnest in 1986. These bank failures eventually halved the M2 money supply quarterly annualized growth rate from 7.8% in 1986 down to 4.3% in 1987, and by October of that year, the Dow Jones had its biggest one-day percentage crash on record. After the dotcom crash from March to May of 2000, the Nasdaq had a dizzying 40% rally for the next two months into July. One of the indications at the time that this was actually a bear market as well was that banks were still suffering. I scanned through old business headlines for the week that the bear market rally topped, and found this headline from the New York Post:

(Ah, Bank of America. We'll get back to you in a minute.)

I do not know exactly when this bear market rally will end (it has taken about $2.5 trillion in money-printing to trigger it), but there is plenty of evidence that this is indeed a bear market rally, and that what has happened since February is only the very beginning of a much bigger crisis. So far, there have been no obvious indications of a systemic banking crisis, but I believe this will be the next phase of this mess. Why?

Consider what is arguably the irony of ironies about the record bull market from March 2009 to February 2020. That is, one of the worst performing sectors since the beginning of it 11 years ago has been the very group of companies that are in the business of picking stocks. European financials specifically have radically underperformed the broader stock market, down 44% since bear market bottom in March 2009, while the S&P is up 156%.

These bank stocks keep managing to find new lows, even though these are the very institutions that are supposed to be able to beat the market. It's a wonder why anybody listens or cares when a big European bank issues a buy or sell call on any stock.

European Banks on the Verge of Collapse?

According to a new 150-page report by Eumaeus, it looks like the European banking system could be on the verge of another major collapse. I've gone through the whole thing and cannot see where the two authors of the report, Dean Buckner and Kevin Dowd, have erred. It's basically a tour de force excoriating polemic against the Bank of England's insistence that the UK banking system is well capitalized. Buckner and Dowd contend that this claim is nothing but "shambolic windowdressing" and "duckspeak," a new term for me that I found is a Britishism for Orwellian newspeak.

The crux of these authors' argument is that the top 5 British Banks by market cap, HSBC (HSBC), Barclays (BCS), Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), and Standard Chartered (OTCPK:SCBFF), are not anywhere near well capitalized because their market caps (except Barclays) are at all-time record lows. The chart below is of these 5 banks since March 6, 2009, bear market bottom.

Then, what does the Bank of England even mean when it claims that they are just fine? By "well capitalized", the BoE means to say that, according to "book value," leverage is very low.

Here's what Buckner and Dowd have to say about "book value" in Appendix Two of the report:

Book values are those reported for accounting purposes in banks' annual reports and interim financial statements. Or as a former City analyst explained to one of us, "book values are the values that the accountants made up. When I was working in the City, we never paid any attention to them." Market values are those given or implied in market prices, e.g., stock prices.

So, by "well capitalized," the Bank of England essentially means that, according to valuations pretty much made up by bank accountants, everything is fine. According to actual market valuations though, the leverage of these sickly banks is much worse than it was just prior to the last financial crisis, triggered by a little mosquito called "subprime". The COVID-19 crisis is a different animal entirely. It's more like Godzilla.

There are a lot of quotes I could pull out of the report that could force some nervous laughs out of anyone, but I'll limit it to just one more so as not to inundate you. This one, concerning the new "stringent" Basel III capital requirements imposed on banks after the 2008 crisis, explains it all:

But here is the punchline: since CET1 capital is a book value regulatory capital measure and Basel III does not impose any constraint on market-value leverage, the maximum permitted market-value leverage under Basel III is theoretically unbounded: Basel III does not impose any maximum constraint on market value leverage! The single most important capital measure that Basel should have addressed is the one it left out.

I vividly recall that as the global financial system was ripping apart at the seams in the depths of the 2008 crisis, many were blaming mark-to-market accounting for the problems. Mark-to-market accounting is the - quite logical - practice of reassessing leverage according to actual market prices and ditching book values. Blaming honest accounting methods for a financial crisis is like blaming COVID-19 testing kits for the outbreak. But it appears that the Bank of England and the rest of the participants in the new Basel III capital requirement regime really took that one to heart, because the only thing that continues to make the UK banks look even vaguely healthy is the fact that they don't have to mark their assets to market.

Here's the accurate mark-to-market picture (page 36 at the report):

Keep in mind these dismal figures were from before COVID-19 became a serious issue. Since then, the combined market cap of these banks is now down to £138.7 billion (time of writing May 22), almost doubling the percentage decrease to 62% since 2006, and these banks have not had any bounce at all during this bear market rally. According to Buckner and Dowd, these UK banks are now about 4 times more leveraged than they were on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis, and they couldn't even survive that without massive government bailouts.

The Main Point is Absent - Fractional Reserve Must End

As much as I appreciated the report's honesty, there's a Hebrew saying that roughly goes, "The main point is absent from the book." Why do these systemic banking crises keep happening over and over and over again, and what can be done to stop them? More to the point, the beginning of the report details how the BoE initially was OK with these banks paying out dividends to their shareholders as the COVID-19 crisis was worsening, but then pretty much forced the banks not to make any distributions or buybacks, showing that maybe they don't have so much confidence in their "book value" metrics. Why shouldn't banks be able to pay dividends though whenever they want?

By asking that question, I do not mean to ask in a simplistic sense why banks should conserve capital during times of crisis. Obviously, because it would hurt them not to. My question is deeper. So, what if it hurts them? I'm asking why is it that banks specifically are committing some sort of public crime by distributing dividends to shareholders and hurting themselves further during a financial crisis? If any other company did this, it would just be considered stupid and ultimately bad for its own shareholders, but not criminal. Why did banks have to be threatened not to act so stupidly when so many other companies stop paying dividends in times like these without being prodded to do so?

Two reasons. First, because, for banks, there is always a lender of last resort in a time of crisis, so prudence is repeatedly shattered by the moral hazard of central bank and government bailouts. Second, though, and this is the main point, is that the very nature of fractional reserve banking means that dividend distribution is being sourced from money belonging to people who have not and never intended to invest in the bank in the first place. If a bank has less money in reserve than the deposits recorded on its books, innocent people either lose their money in a crisis or taxpayers fund a bailout through taxation or inflation. Fractional reserve means that everyone who deposits money in a bank has a stake in that bank, whether they want one or not.

The main point that is missing from the report then is that, ultimately, in order to stop this from happening, fractional reserve banking must be declared illegal and ended entirely. Will this cause a systemic collapse? Yes, it will. But that appears to be coming anyway. Again. Loaning out somebody else's demand deposits puts innocent people at risk and is simply wrong. All banking should be 100% reserve for demand deposits. Banks should only be allowed to make a profit in one of two ways. First, through fees, and second, by loaning out or investing time deposits only.

If someone agrees to take a risk and earn interest on their deposits by loaning them out, that's perfectly fine. With traditional time deposits, the money deposited is not available on demand, but rather completely inaccessible to the depositor until the loan is returned with interest. That way everyone shoulders his or her own risk, and systemic risk no longer exists. This is the only "regulation" necessary for permanently stabilizing the global banking system. It is the regulation of morality and common sense.

Would this mean economies grow more slowly? Probably, yes. But it would also mean that reckless lending would no longer be a systemic issue, because if a bank ever went bankrupt, all that would happen is that demand deposits would simply be taken over by another bank. No demand deposits would, or even could, be lost in a 100% reserve system. Time deposits could be lost, but that is the risk of the individual depositor when he or she agrees to loan out the money in the first place.

Short the Banks

If Buckner and Dowd are right, and I believe they are, then a European banking crisis could erupt at any time now. If and when it does, it will almost certainly affect banks in the United States and yet another even more extreme round of money-printing will begin on top of everything already being done now. Rather than shorting European banks directly though at all-time lows, I believe the better move is to short the stronger banks in the US that have farther to fall.

The chart above is from March 6, 2009. The only two US banks beating the S&P 500 by any substantial margin since then are JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC). If and when chaos breaks out in Europe, it will quickly cross the pond, and these two banks will have a long way to go before reaching bottom, assuming they even survive this.

The Road To Weimar

The Road to Weimar goes through the European banking system. If there is a systemic collapse, we will have bailouts and bail-ins much more extreme than we saw in 2008, given market capitalizations are so much lower now than they were then, even compared to bear market bottom in 2009, and interest rates in Europe are already negative.

Money is already being injected at a record pace into all Western economies directly at the consumer level. To have even more trillions doled out to the banking system at the top of the financial structure in addition to this would have QE firing on all cylinders at all angles everywhere. That's when banks are likely to take that bailout money and plow it all into real assets all at the same time. That's when commodity prices suddenly skyrocket and everyone that doesn't already own real assets, chiefly gold and silver, will take the road to Weimer with nothing in their backpacks but paper.

And what about stock values? To take this article full circle back to 1929, inflationists and fiat dollar fans could counter that, unlike 1929, we are no longer on a gold standard, so stock prices won't crash 90%. True, they probably won't (bank stocks excepted). At least not nominally. In real terms though, meaning against gold, which is what a gold standard is, I believe they will fall 90%, and perhaps even more than that.

Data by YCharts

Look above. The S&P total return has been falling against gold for 20 years, even taking dividends into account. It's not even remotely close. To imagine that this fall won't continue and worsen in this environment, is, in my opinion, naive wishful thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in JPM, BAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold and silver and associated stocks.