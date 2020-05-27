The valuation today is a little rich given the competition. One should wait for pullbacks before initiating a position.

Twilio is one of the best-run companies in tech. Its innovation keeps it head and shoulders above mounting competition.

Twilio (TWLO) has been on an absolute tear of late. If you managed to get in at the depths of the COVID-19 drawdown in March and held till today, you'd be up over 150%.

Image: Twilio marketing slide

That's quite the run for a non-consumer name, so I wanted to dig in and see if this communications platform has what it takes to keep pushing higher.

An Overview of Twilio

I first used Twilio a few years back on a side project of mine. I wanted to be able to send text message reminders of upcoming events. Back then, it was surprisingly easy to get things set up, but today it's even more accessible.

I want to start an overview of Twilio by sharing a video. This video is an overview of a new product from Twilio called Flex. Flex allows anyone, even non-technical, to set up a call center complete with a unique phone number, phone call handling, and SMS handling.

As you can see in the video, we're talking minutes to get up and running. You can tailor things to your needs, and fine-tune things a lot more, but a software developer may be required for that.

Twilio Flex encompasses what Twilio is at its core, a programmable communications cloud provider. Twilio's services are used by Fortune 500 companies, mom-and-pop shops, and governments to reach customers and constituents. More recently, it was announced that Twilio would be powering NYC's COVID-19 tracing app.

With an acquisition of email delivery platform SendGrid late in 2018, Twilio expanded its offerings. Now, if you want to communicate with customers via email, phone, or SMS, Twilio has you covered.

An Amazing Q1

Let's dig into the financials a little bit, shall we? Twilio's Q1 was, in a word, exceptional. It was the catalyst for these 150% gains.

Image: Twilio Quarterly Presentation Slide

The company reported $365M in revenues, a 57% year-over-year gain (and yes, that includes SendGrid numbers). Quarterly EPS came in at six cents per share, which massively beat expectations (-$0.11 expected).

The interesting thing about this growth is that it came at a time when many of Twilio's most significant customers were slowing down. Uber (UBER), one of Twilio's biggest customers, for example, had a horrendous Q1 thanks to COVID-19. These losses in travel and commuting were offset by gains in sectors such as education and healthcare.

Yes, I am about to use Satya Nadella's quote again, but we have seen two years of digital transformation in two months. It's Twilio that captured a lot of those gains when it comes to reaching customers.

Another noteworthy tidbit from Q1 earnings was the customer base. Active customers sat at 190,000, up from 154,797 at the same time a year prior. The largest customer is Facebook's (FB) WhatsApp, which represented approximately 7% of revenues in the quarter.

As for the outlook, Twilio did not offer full-year guidance, but did provide a look at Q2. The firm expects revenues of $365-370M (a 33-35% YoY growth) and a loss on the bottom line of -$0.11 to -$0.08.

Consistent Innovation

Turning now to the business again, I'd like to call out what sets Twilio apart from its (much cheaper) competitors, **innovation**. Twilio very rarely slows down and seems to be releasing a new feature, or new functionality every other week.

We have already discussed Twilio Flex, which will likely be a huge success story over 2020. Other recent releases like Twilio Pay, Autopilot, and the 2018 SendGrid acquisition show how determined the firm is to keep customers and businesses in touch.

Image: Twilio Pay marketing image

Twilio Pay, for instance, allows for PCI-compliant payment workflows. Want to collect cards over the phone, and keep compliance? Twilio Pay helps get that done.

Image: Twilio Autopilot marketing image

Twilio Autopilot allows a developer to build, train, and deploy AI-powered bots. These bots can help answer some customers' questions, and then route to a human should further assistance be needed.

These are just a few examples. An area like communications that seems relatively solved is consistently being innovated on by Twilio. That innovation is what helps the company stand apart from its competitors.

Competitors; Lots of Competitors

Competition in the enterprise communications space is vast, and many of those competitors are significantly cheaper than Twilio.

Image: An excerpt of Twilio's pricing page

Above is a snippet of Twilio's pricing page as of May 2020. As you can see, an SMS costs $0.0075 to send or receive. Compare that to competitor Plivo that charges $0.005 to send, and completely free to receive. If we assume one send, one receipt, Plivo is 66% cheaper (not accounting for phone numbers).

Bandwidth, another competitor offering SMS and phone calls, charges the same amount as Plivo while leasing phone numbers for just $0.35 per month (versus Twilio's $1).

Email is even more competitive. For comparison's sake, we will stick to Email API (else the competition begins to truly mount when it comes to marketing campaigns). SendGrid gives you the first 40,000 emails for free with limited features. Beyond that, pricing goes up to $749/month for the Pro plan with 1.5M emails sent, or roughly $0.0005 per email.

Amazon's SES will send emails for $0.0001 each, an 80% savings (albeit with minimal functionality). One could, however, tack on a service like EmailOctopus, which makes things easier to control and send. 1.5M emails (same as SendGrid) would cost $0.0003 per email, a 40% savings while still keeping helpful functionality around.

On the topic of Amazon for a moment, the company's Amazon Pinpoint allows for the sending and receipt of SMS, too. This is much more in line with Twilio's price, however, at $0.0075 to receive, and $0.0065 to send.

I am not even coming close to listing the competitors that are out there in the spaces that Twilio covers, which is why its innovation is so important. Twilio isn't winning on a pricing game; it's winning based on that stellar innovation mentioned in the prior section. Is that innovation worth the sky-high valuation today?

A Look At The Financials

We dug into the revenue growth a little above, but I would like to start back there. Q1 came as a surprise. Twilio was well-positioned to take advantage of a black swan type event and did an excellent job in doing so. Twilio, however, cannot rely on a black swan event in every quarter (thus, the pulled full-year guidance).

Data by YCharts

Chart: Twilio's TTM revenue since IPO

Still, I would hardly expect that the company's top line pulls back in a significant way. When the need for crisis management communications dies down, customers in the travel sector will likely pick back up on the slack. Thus, I want to assume a 33% growth for the full year, which gives us $1.508B in revenue for FY2020.

That would put Twilio at 19-20x sales with the prices it has been trading at in recent days, exceptionally elevated for a company with the competitors we've explored. This valuation is also significantly higher than Twilio has traded in the last three years. At prior peaks, the company has traded as high as 19x current revenues, not forward. Has the picture become so much brighter for Twilio that this boost in valuation is warranted? I don't think so.

Now, don't get me wrong, I think this is a fantastic company and will go on to do great things, but I think that we'd be paying a tad too much to be getting on board today, especially when we factor in the slowing growth.

So what's fair? 16x, would, in my opinion, be an appropriate buying point. At 16x, we're still paying a premium, but we're getting one of the most innovative companies in tech that is consistently growing its product portfolio and commands a price premium to competitors in the space for its ease of use.

I want to reiterate that 16x forward-revenues is not my price target; instead, it's a price I'd be comfortable buying this company at. A bit of a pullback would be needed to get us to that price of $172/share.

Before leaving the financials, though, I did want to draw some more attention to a particularly bright spot on the balance sheet. A high net-cash position of $1.195B. Sure, we're not talking Apple levels, but Twilio does have the cash position, should it need, to expand its product offerings through acquisition. I wouldn't want to speculate on a particular acquisition, but I'd probably take the bet that we'll see one over the next twelve months.

Hideaway Scores

The Hideaway Scores are updated on the first of every month, so the momentum portions will undoubtedly flip to 'A+' ratings when it comes to June 1st. Alas, these are not good scores. 'C' rated companies tend to perform in line with the market when grouped as a collective. The model was, however, built to deal with long-term investment and the conservation of capital. Riskier growth propositions would, quite rightly, suffer in a grade built around those criteria.

Price Grade Quality Grade LT Momentum Grade ST Momentum Grade Composite Grade D C C C D

In Closing

Twilio is an amazing and innovative firm. However, given the competition surrounding it, and the narrower margins in the communications space, the valuation has reached a level I am not comfortable with.

I am neutral on Twilio at this time, but a pullback to around $172/share would pique my interest again and prompt another look.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.