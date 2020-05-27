The Twilio Plateau
About: Twilio Inc. (TWLO)
by: Ash Anderson
Summary
Twilio is one of the best-run companies in tech. Its innovation keeps it head and shoulders above mounting competition.
The valuation today is a little rich given the competition. One should wait for pullbacks before initiating a position.
Twilio becomes interesting for me under $172/share.
Twilio (TWLO) has been on an absolute tear of late. If you managed to get in at the depths of the COVID-19 drawdown in March and held till today, you'd be up over