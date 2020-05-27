Virus Compels A Strategic View Revamp
by: Jean Boivin, PhD
Summary
The virus shock is accelerating and changing structural trends, leading us to shift our long-term return expectations and strategic views.
The key to the policy response has shifted to ensuring successful execution and avoiding policy fatigue before the shock passes.
This week’s survey data could help gauge sentiment among businesses and consumers on the impact of duration of the virus shock.
This post originally appeared on the BlackRock blog.