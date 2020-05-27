Microsoft: Entering Another Lost Decade
About: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
by: Stone Fox Capital
Summary
Microsoft rallied after solid FQ3 results.
The company pulled forward revenues with less-than-impressive results forecast for FQ4.
The stock is set up for another lost decade with Microsoft again, trading at over 30x forward EPS estimates.
Following the coronavirus collapse, the tech giants have soared back to previous highs. One of the stocks that best epitomizes the ups and downs of the tech sector is Microsoft (MSFT). The stock