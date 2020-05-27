Energy Roundtable: Waiting Out The Oil Glut With Natural Gas (Video)

He is also concerned that the oil glut could depress companies' prospects in the foreseeable future.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We conclude a set of three video interviews on the energy sector with Daniel Gibbs, better known as Power Hedge on Seeking Alpha. The author of the Marketplace service Energy Profits in Dividends, he shares the concerns of our other panelists about the current oil glut, which makes the energy majors less attractive. But, the window opening is in the natural gas sector and exposure to that trend.

We discuss the current set up and which major he does like, despite it all, and what he likes in the natural gas space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel Shvartsman is long DDG.

Power Hedge is long MPLX and EQNR.

A transcript will be posted later this week.