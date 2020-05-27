The investment advisors for the trust shares will be mostly interested in protecting value for the claimants, not price appreciation.

New shares will be issued to the victims trust and are expected to be sold early next year.

There's not much in the way of PG&E getting its bankruptcy reorganization plan approved by June 30.

The news that PG&E Corp. (PCG) fire victims have approved the $13.5 billion settlement with the company removes one of the last obstacles to clearing bankruptcy by the end of June.

More than 85% of the victims who voted approved PG&E's plan despite a concerted effort to block it. Really, they had little choice, since if the utility doesn't get its bankruptcy plan approved before a June 30 deadline to qualify for a $21 billion state fund to protect victims of future fires, the whole deal will blow up and it might be years until they see a penny.

Victims of the 2015 Butte Fire, the 2017 North Bay Fires, and the 2018 Camp Fire will receive their payments in cash, but half of what they are owed will come from the sale of newly issued shares. There are almost 80,000 individual claimants.

The fire victims' trust will get at least 20.9% of the shares of the new company as determined by a formula. Their stock is supposed to be valued at $6.75 billion, but that is not guaranteed.

The trust is supposed to liquidate the stock in an orderly manner so as not to crack the stock price.

The lawyers who reached the settlement include the high-profile Mikal Watts of Watts Guerra LLP in San Antonio.

A leading opponent was Tubbs Fire victim William Abrams, who argued with Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali to reject the settlement.

At an April forum for victims held via Zoom, advocates for both sides faced off. Watts (top right) and Abrams (top center) did much of the talking.

Remaining steps include approvals by the California Public Utilities Commission and the bankruptcy court. Numerous objections have been filed, but it's hard to imagine either body disrupting fire victims' ability to be paid off in a timely fashion.

Trust Sales To Influence Stock Price

While other victims' attorneys have questioned whether the stock will be worth at the $6.75 billion nominal value, Watts maintained it will ultimately be worth more than that and said the $13.5 billion total would be enough to pay all, or almost all, individual victim claims. The exact amount of claims to be paid won't be known until they are adjudicated.

Watts said the victims' stock is expected to be held until the end of the year to allow it time to appreciate and sold in early 2021 by investment bankers hired by the victims' trust.

Now let's think about it from the point of view of a trustee. The only thing that really matters to victims is that they get 100% of their claims paid. If the shares can be sold for the full $6.75 billion, that's probably the case. It behooves the trustees to be risk-averse and sell when the price is at or above the value at which they are issued, rather than wait for the highest possible price and risk losing part of the kitty.

We don't yet know how many shares the trust will own but at the recent price of $11.75, the trust would own 574 million shares of common, or 70 days' recent average volume. That's a ton of shares that will be on the market.

I analyzed the value of the common in a previous article and concluded it would be worth around 40-50% more than the new-share issuance price by 2024 - if financial projections are met and there are no more disasters in the meantime.

Preferred Stock Value

For more than a year, I've been keeping a spreadsheet estimating the value of the utility's eight classes of preferred stock, using the Benjamin Graham formula for valuing special situations (explanation here).

With the victims' vote out of the way, I'm increasing the chance of success to 95% from a previous level of 90%. The plan is expected to become effective by the end of August, so the years until resolution is now set at 0.25 (three months). The actual return would be less than the annualized return in most cases.

Ticker Coupon Par Stripped value Arrears No-call bonus Full value incl. 3 years arrears Recent price Chance Years Exp. Annualied Return PCG-A 6% 25 27.7 4.13 1 32.86 27.58 0.95 0.25 52.68% PCG-B 5.50% 25 25 3.78 0.5 29.28 25.35 0.95 0.25 38.91% PCG-C 5% 25 22.7 3.44 0 26.17 23.00 0.95 0.25 32.37% PCG-D 5% 25 22.7 3.44 Callable 26.17 23.45 0.95 0.25 24.08% PCG-E 5% 25 22.7 3.44 Callable 26.17 22.79 0.95 0.25 36.36% PCG-G 4.80% 25 21.8 3.3 Callable 25.12 21.63 0.95 0.25 41.31% PCG-H 4.50% 25 20.5 3.11 Callable 23.56 22.25 0.95 0.25 2.37% PCG-I 4.38% 25 19.9 3 Callable 22.91 22.00 0.95 0.25 -4.28%

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Conclusion

Even if they buy the PG&E recovery story, investors might want to hold off on buying the common until the victims' trust sales are over and the selling pressure subsides. Some preferred issues still offer good returns, especially the A and G series, but caution is advised - they trade in low volumes and market orders should not be used.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCG.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.