The stock is slightly overvalued right now; however, it is still a great buy due to the company's dividend growth and potential to beat the market.

Home Depot's dividend yield of 2.3% is as solid as a rock (based on dividends paid/FCF), and the company continues to grow its dividend/share (10% raise in Q1 2020).

Many retailers have failed during the Amazon era, but Home Depot continues to thrive, whilst maintaining its lead in the home improvement retail sector.

Investment Thesis

At all-time highs in February, I wrote that Home Depot (HD) would, in fact, beat the market. I recommend anybody reading this start by reading that article, as the two complement each other quite well. Well, Home Depot has beaten the market by about 10% at this point, and it increased its dividend by 10% in Q1 2020 to boot.

So I am back today to further highlight how the company can add secure, growing income to your portfolio, while steadily outperforming the market.

Home Depot's (HD) organic sales growth, coupled with its large share repurchase programs, will drive free cash flow per share (and therefore share price) higher. Furthermore, as the average age of homes continues to rise in America, more and more folks will continue to patronize Home Depot (this is what I mean by "A Surprising Secular Growth Stock", which is further illustrated below).

The company is the leader in the home improvement retail sector and will benefit from such increases in home improvement. Home Depot is a very mature business (slow revenue growth), but it continues to deliver enhanced shareholder value by growing dividends and carrying out massive stock buybacks.

In short, my investment thesis is centered on the following points:

Home Depot's solid financials make its dividend safe and will allow the firm to restart the buyback program once the coronavirus uncertainty evaporates.

The stock is trading slightly above its intrinsic value. Nevertheless, one can expect to modestly outperform the market in the long term by purchasing at $240 and below.

The nature of Home Depot's products (as I discussed in the article which I shared in the first paragraph), innovation, and rapid technology adoption have helped it stave off competition from e-commerce rivals like Amazon (AMZN) and traditional competitors like Lowe's (LOW). HD is set to dominate the home improvement retail sector for years to come.

Lastly, the average age of homes will continue to fuel home renovations, the likes of which Home Depot specializes in facilitating.

So as to change it up a bit, in today's article, we will follow the following outline:

Financial analysis Stock valuation Impact of COVID-19 on recent earnings

Let's get started!

Financial Analysis

As I mentioned earlier, Home Depot is a mature business operating in a mature sector (home improvement retail), and thus, sales growth rates are expected to be in the single digits. Moreover, Home Depot is a big-box retailer like Walmart (WMT), and therefore, the advent of e-commerce should be pushing margins lower. Let us look at the income statement to see if that's true.

Income Statement Analysis

Over the last five years, Home Depot's revenue grew from $85.4 billion to $112.1 billion at 5.59% CAGR. The following charts show that the company's revenue growth is entirely organic.

As can be seen above, Home Depot's store count rose, albeit modestly, from 2274 to 2291, and retail square footage has been steady at 237-238 million square feet. The company's same-store sales (+5% CAGR) is its key revenue growth driver.

As a result, sales per retail sq. ft. increased from $375 to $450, which is attributable to higher customer transactions and increasing average ticket size.

Balance Sheet Analysis

At the end of January, Home Depot's cash position was precarious. The company had only ~$2 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and the majority of that cash was stuck in foreign subsidiaries. The uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic had investors worried about Home Depot's financial liquidity. However, during Q1, the company issued new debt of $5 billion, thereby boosting its cash position to $8.7 billion and allaying any liquidity concerns.

Home Depot's move elevated the company's financial debt to $35.82 billion, i.e., interest expense will rise in the coming quarters. However, the business generates ample free cash flow to cover the extra interest payments.

Cash Flow Analysis

In the last twelve months, Home Depot generated a massive $12.30 billion in free cash flow. The company dispensed the entirety of its free cash flow via dividends ($6.07 billion) and buybacks ($6.12 billion).

Dividend Analysis

Over the last twelve months, the company paid dividends of $5.58 per share, which translates to a cash dividend payout ratio of ~49%. The low cash dividend payout ratio affords Home Depot room to keep growing its dividend in the future, while the buybacks will reduce the total dividends paid "obligation", which will further afford the company the ability to raise its dividend per share.

Investors who are interested in determining expected future dividend payments can use the graph below as a frame of reference.

In Q1 2020, Home Depot raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.5 per share.

Buyback Analysis

The company has utilized large stock buyback programs to enhance shareholder value over the last decade. In the previous five years alone, it has repurchased ~200 million shares (15% of its diluted shares outstanding).

As of 19th May, 2020, Home Depot has suspended its buyback program indefinitely until further notice. However, I expect the company to restart its buyback program once the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy starts to pick up again.

How Much Is Home Depot Worth?

To answer that question, we will employ our proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $11.29 Free cash flow per share growth rate 7% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Home Depot's fair value is $212.10, i.e., the stock is currently "Overvalued" by 11.27%.

Now, a DCF illustrates whether a stock is over- or under-valued; however, it does nothing in terms of illustrating what one can expect in the way of future expected returns. For that, we must employ step 3 of the LASV model, the results of which can be seen below:

Home Depot's dividend growth history makes total return calculation necessary. Here's a look at the performance of the stock when accounting for dividends and the growth thereof:

Total Return Without Reinvestment 11.55% Total Return With DRIP 12.32%

Hence, long-term investment in Home Depot could fetch double-digit returns.

Concluding Remarks

Home Depot has a handful of factors that will continue to bolster its position as the most dominant home improvement retailer in the United States. From its differentiated value proposition to the many aging homes in the United States, the company should continue to deliver market-beating returns for its shareholders.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to "Follow" for more, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.