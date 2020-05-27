Lennar Corporation (LEN) is America's largest homebuilder, based on 2019 revenues. As of 2020, they build homes in 21 states, and 77 real estate markets across the nation. Like most of the homebuilders, Lennar is likely to take a hit to earnings in the next 12 months, due to Covid-19. However, it is well-positioned to survive this downturn and thrive as the economy eventually exits the Covid slowdown in the months and years to come.

The Covid Recession is Different for Housing

Make no mistake, the Covid-induced recession will cause a reduction in new home sales for the major homebuilders across the United States. With the nine week job loss total surpassing 39 million people and unemployment numbers reaching levels not seen since the Great Depression, housing will take a hit. People simply have less money to spend. It is not just the newly-unemployed that will affect these numbers. Many people who still have jobs, will worry about committing to the very large purchase of a home with any type of uncertainty about their jobs going forward. So the reality is, fewer people are going to decide to purchase new homes or existing homes, in the coming months.

(Source: Lennar.com)

This change in demand is being seen in the numbers across the country. In Southern California new home sales for April dropped more than 30% from the year earlier. The pullback is happening in existing homes as well. Nationwide, sales of existing homes fell by more than 17% from a year earlier. So it is likely that in the near term, housing will be a tough business. However, the fundamentals of this housing pullback are far different than the fundamentals behind the Great Recession, that devastated the income statements and balance sheets of the homebuilders for years.

Going into the Great Recession, the overbuilt housing market (and the complex financial instruments behind it) was the major factor driving the economy into the ditch. Housing companies had been building at a break-neck speeds, and people were using their houses as ATMs (through cash out refinancing and Home Equity Loans and Lines of Credit) to pay for any number of other purchases, often other properties. Credit was extremely loose and people were able to get approved for stated income loans, and no documentation loans. This helped to build the card pyramid that eventually came tumbling down.

Today's pullback is different. According to housing consultant Brad Hunter,

Unlike in the 2006-2009 downturn, which was driven by an overbuilt housing market, we went into the current recession with a shortage of new homes. New home construction was running 25% below demand prior to this crisis, which means that there is little if any danger of creating an excess housing supply or sharply declining new home prices this time around

The decline in March and April was brutal for new home construction. Some parts of the country saw a sales drop-off of 80%. However, the rebound from those lows is likely already underway. Sales in many communities are up 30-40% or more off mid-April levels. Virtual tours are skyrocketing, and foot traffic is also increasing.

Now don't misunderstand me. There will be a pullback. The Covid recession will affect the bottom lines of the homebuilding companies, but unlike in the housing recession of 2007-2009, the demand for housing far outstrips supply. Thus the stronger companies should be well-positioned to resume growth quickly. Lennar is definitely one of these companies.

Financials

Lennar is a strong company financially, with a long history of growth. They should be well-situated to survive this pullback, and thrive going forward.

Since 2010, revenue per share has increased by over 324% from $16.47 (in 2010) to $69.91 (in 2019). During that same period of time, the year over year revenue per share has increased in every year but one. Basic earnings per share have increased from $.50 (in 2010) to $5.76 (in 2019). These numbers are made more impressive when one considers that the number of shares outstanding has increased from 190 million to over 315 million during those years.

As of February 2020, Lennar has 805.8 million dollars of cash on hand and 392 million dollars owed to them in accounts receivable. While the company does offer a yearly dividend of .50 per share, that is a relatively small demand on cash reserves due to the modest yield. Lennar should easily be able to handle the earnings trough caused by Covid, while maintaining its dividend payout.

Another attractive factor is the price Lennar is trading at in relation to its book value. The February 2020 book value per share was $51.39. As of today's writing, Lennar is trading at $60.09 or 116.9% of book. This is essentially a chance for investors to get the stock for just 17% over the intrinsic value of the company. In my opinion a 17% premium is very small when considering the nation's housing shortage and Lennar's future prospects.

The shortage of housing is a multi-year problem, which helps Lennar to be positioned to benefit over the next many years of housing growth.

According to a new analysis from Realtor.com, (as reported in Forbes) the market needs a whopping 3.8 million additional new homes to fully meet consumer demand.

Since 2012, a total of 5.92 million homes have been built. At that pace, it would take almost 6 years of building to catch up to the demand as it stands now. That does not not account for the approximately 1.25 million new households that form annually, many of whom will be in the market for housing. When one considers the constantly growing demand, it is likely that many more years of building would be required.

Diversification and Cost Control

Lennar is a company with over 10 brands/businesses under the corporate umbrella. This allows them to focus on areas of strength and to diversify products. It also provides cost synergies as they own a mortgage broker, an insurance brokerage, a solar installer, and a title services as well as the building divisions. This diversification, plus the company's cost control initiatives add to their stability and long-term profit potential.

Through its history, Lennar has often grown through the acquisition of established local builders. This has allowed them to gain a foothold in new areas, through established businesses (rather than by investing in new areas entirely organically and on their own). Because they have largely grown the homebuilding business in this way, they have benefited from the local knowledge and talent acquired with each acquisition. Lennar uses this as a benefit. Rather than attempting to run all 77 areas in 21 states from its Miami headquarters, they use a flexible management structure that gives local management a great deal of freedom to make homebuilding decisions based on local market conditions and customer preferences. This is then overseen by the central corporate management. Structuring their management in this manner helps to keep local product offerings, and supply, in line with need and customer preferences.

Source:WCI Communities

Lennar also has several different housing brands focused on specific geographic locations, and the preferences in those areas. Among these companies, their WCI Communities brand, builds "architecturally exciting" condos and houses in Florida coastal communities. Their Village Builders brand supplies high end luxury homes featuring a higher level of "craftsmanship", in Texas. Their Friendswood Development Company focuses on Master Planned Communities in the Houston Area. However, I think the most important brand for their diversification is their Lennar Multifamily Communities Brand.

Begun in 2011, Lennar Multifamily currently has interest in 63 communities across the nation. Of these 31 are currently finished and fully operating. Six communities are partially completed and leasing, and the balance are in the development process. According to the company, they have a large pipeline of future projects in process. LMC is involved in the planning, development, and management of these communities. In looking at several properties online, throughout Southern California (real estate I am more familiar with), these are high end developments in both urban and suburban settings that rent at the upper end of the market.

Lennar's movement into multifamily development and management further diversifies their income streams. Even with a pullback in demand for home purchases, the demand for housing (especially in crowded coastal areas like California and New York) is unrelenting. People who cannot afford to purchase, must rent. By developing these communities, Lennar is not only diversifying their income into rental income, but they are building name recognition and brand loyalty from aspirational future buyers. A pullback in housing sales, is likely to be less felt in rental properties. So, Lennar's income, being diverse, is more resistant to this or other downturns.

Another important step Lennar has been taking is they have been reducing costs. One of the largest costs for homebuilders is purchasing land for future building, and then paying the carrying costs until such time as that land can be developed. Recently, Lennar has begun controlling these costs by turning to a "land-light" business model.

According to their investor relations page:

We are focused on controlling the timing of land purchases, reducing our years owned supply of homesites and increasing the percentage of land controlled through options or agreements versus owned land.

This should be crucial in enabling the company to run more efficiently with lower overall expenses, and especially important when facing housing pullbacks or downturns.

The company is looking for other cost savings as well. They are increasingly focusing on digital marketing which should reduce costs through improved ad targeting and effectiveness, as well as actionable feedback. Finally they are looking to reduce selling and administrative costs through increasing use of technology.

These cost savings, especially the reduction in land carrying costs, should leave the company far better equipped to handle downturns (including the Covid recession) and to be more profitable as the economy recovers and business normalizes in the years to come.

Next Steps

I believe that Lennar is a strong investment over the mid to long-term. It is well positioned to handle the current slow-down and to return to growth as the Covid crisis fades. However, in the last 7 trading days the price has increased roughly 25% (from $48.25 on the 14th to $60.09 on the 22nd). This has been an aggressive run, and has happened in both up and down days. While I do like this investment a great deal, I do not believe it is wise to chase it, under the "greater fool" theory. Rather I would wait for a pullback to establish a position or part of a position. While today's PE (NYSE:TTM) stands at 10.3, which is below the 5 year average of 11.58, I would still look to establish a position on a pullback to closer the 20 day EMA which currently stands at $53.17.

(Source:CNBC.com) 20 Day EMA in Red

Nothing goes up forever. Everything will eventually pause and consolidate. Lennar will too, likely soon. Because of this, I would wait for a pullback before beginning a position.

Investment Strategies for Lennar

For those interested in investing in this solid company, I would approach it in one of two ways: through smaller batch stock purchases or through selling naked puts on the equity.

Equity Purchase Strategy

For those looking to purchase shares, it makes sense to split up the total desired position into smaller buying lots. For example, if one desires a total position of 200 shares, it is shrewd to not buy all 200 shares at the same time, especially with recent market volatility. Rather, by breaking purchases into smaller lots, purchasers can establish a position that allows participation if the stock rallies. However, the fact that much of your capital is waiting to be deployed allows more shares to be bought on pullbacks, if and when they present themselves. By doing this, there is potential to be able to average in to a total position at a lower overall cost basis.

Naked Puts to Pump Up Returns

The other possible approach to improve returns, while likely reducing cost basis is to sell naked puts on Lennar.

A quick reminder. A put gives someone the right, but not the obligation to sell a stock at a set price for a set period of time. When we sell a put, we are selling the buyer the right to sell (or put) the stock to us at and agreed upon price (the strike price) for an agreed upon period of time (the expiration period). In exchange for this, we collect a premium that we keep whether the put expires worthless or the stock is put to us. If the stock is eventually put to us, we are buying it at the strike price minus the per share premium.

If we focus on selling puts only on stocks that we like and would like to own for the long term, this gives us a chance to buy below the current price, and to generate income by collecting the option premium each time we sell a put. This can be a fantastic way to buy great companies at a discount to their current price, while generating cash flow.

Our puts are secured by the cash necessary to purchase the stock if it is put to us. They are referred to as naked because they are not tied to an existing position, and not a short position.

This could be a wonderful income opportunity for Lennar. Look at the option chains below.

Strike Price June 19, 2020 Expiration July 17, 2020 Expiration January 15, 2021 Expiration 52.5 1.02 2.07 6.40 53 1.01 - - 53.5 1.16 - - 54 1.29 - - 54.5 1.37 - - 55 1.49 2.81 7.40 55.5 1.61 - -

Available bids as of May 22 (Source: ThinkorSwim)

We have several possible actions:

1. We could sell a contract for the June 54.5 strike put and generate 1.37 per share for a total of $137 per contract (not counting commissions). If the stock continues up, we keep the option premium, and can reset next month and do it again. This would generate a return of 2.5% on the money securing the put in one month. Annually (not counting compounding) this would be a 30% return.

If the stock falls and is put to us, we buy 100 shares (per contract) of a company we like already at the strike price minus the premium. If this were to happen, our cost basis would be $53.13 ( $54.5-1.37) or bang on the 20 Day EMA we were looking at.

If the stock climbs, the value of the option will fall, and you could buy it back at a reduced price, pocket the difference and reset.

2. We could go for selling the midterm option for July. Here we might look at the July 55 p which pays a premium of $2.81 per share (or $281 per contract). Again, if the stock stays above that strike price, we get to keep the commission, and can reset and do it again for a further out expiration. If the stock falls, we get a chance to buy a company we already like at a discount to the current price. If put to us, the cost basis would be $52.19 ($55-2.81). This would be a two month return of 5.1% and a yearly return of 30.6%.

3. If we are really interested in owning shares, and we would like the option premium, we could collect a larger premium by selling a longer-dated option in the hopes of having it put to us. If we were to sell the $55 January 2021 put, we would collect $7.4 per share or $740 total. As always we can keep that if the option expires with the stock above that price, or use it to purchase the stock at a lower price if it is put to us. If your goal is to purchase Lennar, and you believe it will pull back below 55, this is a great strategy. If the stock pulls back below 55 we are likely to have the stock put to us. However, our cost basis per share would only be $47.60 (or 21% below today's price). Having the stock put to us, with a cost basis of $47.6 would then allow us to have purchased shares in a company we love, at way below the current price.

With all three possibilities having the options expire is not bad. If our June options expire, we can sell July options. Each time we do this, we pocket the premium. If (for example) the stock isn't put to us until November, and we have done this 6 times and collected the premiums. The sum of all those premiums is profit, before we even begin our long position.

This is a powerful way to generate income, and to lower the entry prices of stocks we like as long-term positions. It is not better than averaging into shares over time. It is just a different approach. However, it is another excellent strategy that allows us to add income to our portfolios and possibly buy stocks we like at prices substantially below current price levels.

Risks

There are of course possible risks in investing in housing companies. Even though the demand far outpaces supply at current levels, macro-economic conditions could change that. If the Covid crisis lasts years, with frequent recurrences and more lock-downs and social distancing, it is likely that housing will take a much larger hit.

A major broad-market selloff in the stock market could be another risk. If we revisit the March lows, most companies, including Lennar will fall a considerable distance. While I do believe a pullback is likely, I do not think we will revisit the March lows.

The fact that the book value currently stands at $51.39 provides a good amount of protection to the above scenarios. Anything below that level would represent a price that puts no value on future growth, and only values the intrinsic value of the company. Buying below there would represent a real deal.

Conclusion

I think Lennar represents a great investment over the medium and long-term. While there are some risks in the larger economic environment, Lennar's strong financials, business diversification, and cost-cutting measures should ensure the company can survive this or any other downturn, and thrive in normal times. Many of the cost cutting moves they are making now, will continue to benefit the company and the bottom line in a post Covid economy.

I believe today's price of $60.09 represents a bit of froth from the recent rise of 25%, and a short-term pullback is likely. Investors can take advantage of this pullback, either with multi-stage smaller lot purchases of the equity, or with a naked put strategy, whichever is their preference. Both have benefits.

I really like this stock in the long term. I currently hold a small position in the company, and will likely use these very put writing strategies to increase it when the holding period is lifted.

Good luck, and good investing.

My Price Targets

12 months: $70 - $80

24 - 36 months: $90 - 105

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.