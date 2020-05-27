2020 has been a wild year in the energy sector of the commodities market. In late March, the price of natural gas fell to its lowest level since 1995 when it found at least a temporary bottom at $1.519 per MMBtu. In April, NYMEX crude oil futures fell to not only a new low below the 1986 bottom at $9.75 per barrel but into negative territory for the first time in modern history.

Energy-related stocks had signaled weakness coming into the demand devastation caused by the spread of Coronavirus. When energy commodities displayed strength, the shares of companies in the business lagged. When the stock market rose to new highs, they did not follow. The action in the energy stocks turned out to be a harbinger for the commodities as gas reached a quarter of a century low, and holders of the May crude oil contract had to pay others to take the petroleum off their hands on April 20.

Coal has been a four-letter word in the energy sector for years. The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF product (KOL) holds shares of leading coal mining companies worldwide. Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) is a company with coal mines across the United States.

The price of coal continues to decline

Coal for delivery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, reached a high of $103 per ton in October 2018, since then it has been all downhill for the price of the energy commodity.

The chart shows that coal futures made lower highs and lower lows, with the most recent low coming in late April at $38.45 per ton. The price of July futures was trading at the $43.30 per ton level on May 26, not far above the recent low.

The fossil fuel of the past- 2008-2011 could provide some clues for future price action

As countries around the world work to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels, coal has been in a downtrend over the past twelve years.

The chart shows that coal reached a high of $224 per ton in 2008 before the global financial crisis sent it to a low of $54.65 in March 2019. At the same time, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures fell from over $147 to the $32 per barrel level.

In 2011, crude oil made a comeback to the $100 per barrel level, and coal recovered to a high of just over $131 per ton. The government stimulus and programs that stabilized the economies around the globe in 2008 prompted a recovery in most commodities, and coal was no exception. Meanwhile, the current financial crisis, which is a symptom of COVID-19, has even greater stimulative measures and programs, which could set the stage for similar price action in raw materials markets over the coming months and years. Coal may mostly be a four-letter word in the US and Europe these days because of environmental initiatives. However, in China, the world’s leading consumer, it is still the energy product that creates electricity for the leading population on the earth. India, the second most populated nation, is the second-largest consumer of coal. We could see the price of coal rebound with the Chinese and Indian economies.

The KOL ETF has been losing value

The VanEck Vectors Coal ETF holds a diversified portfolio of coal-producing companies worldwide. The fund summary and most recent top holdings include:

KOL has net assets of $21.17 million, trades an average of 6,501 shares each day, and charges a 0.60% expense ratio. The price of Rotterdam coal dropped by 75.6% in 2008, recovered by around 140% in 2011 from the financial crisis lows. Since the 2018 high, Rotterdam coal dropped by 58% as of May 26.

Over the same period, KOL fell by 84.4% in 2008, recovered by 450% at the high in 2011. Since 2018, the ETF fell from $184.90 to $68.84 or 62.8%. The ETF provided leveraged percentage gains and losses over the period.

Arch Coal moves lower on the back of a bear market in energy prices

Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) has a market cap of $500.315 million, trades an average of 575,630 shares each day. The company profile states:

The company produces coal in the United States and sells its output around the world. In Q1 2020, the company reported a loss of $1.64 per share, which was worse than the consensus estimates of $1.12.

As the chart shows, the first-quarter loss ended a streak of profitable quarters where ARCH beat analyst EPS forecasts from Q2 2019 through Q4 2019. Given the impact of Coronavirus on the US and global economy, Q2 2020 earnings are likely to be worse than the Q1 report.

The chart shows that since the 2018 high in the price of coal, ARCH declined from $102.61 to $33.13 per share or 67.7%. The US coal producer underperformed both the price action in the futures market for Rotterdam coal and the KOL ETF. ARCH emerged from a restructuring after Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2016.

Coal remains a dirty word in financial and energy circles in the US and Europe, but an increase in demand from China and India could cause a rebound in the price of the commodity, the KOL ETF, and even ARCH shares over the coming months and years. Moreover, as the record levels of stimulus weigh on the purchasing power of world fiat currencies, coal could go along for a bullish ride with the rest of the commodities asset class in the coming years as inflationary pressures mount.

Signs that demand could be picking up in the coal market

In a May 22 article from the Hellenic Shipping News, Chinese generation levels were back to normal for this time of the year, and there had been “strong bidding for coal supplies. China’s Zhengzhou exchange price for its thermal coal contract in September moved 5.1% higher last week.

While Chinese demand seems to have made a comeback, the coal market was waiting for Indian demand to do the same. In Vietnam, imports rose to a record 6.2 million tons in April, 2.5 million higher on a year-on-year basis. If Asian coal demand continues to grow as the impact of COVID-19 eases, we could see the price of the energy commodity recover over the coming months. Coal for Rotterdam delivery at $43.30 per ton, the KOL ETF at $68.84, and ARCH shares at $33.13 are all at levels where a continued increase in demand could cause significant recoveries. If the period between 2008 and 2011 is an example, coal and the related stocks could experience a bull market period on the back of an overall rise in commodity prices over the coming months and years.

