Profitably Scaling Regional Cannabis (Podcast)

We also discuss why balance sheets are just as important as income statements, the mistaken emphasis on rapid growth over revenue or profit, the impact of 280E, and 'The Canada Scam'.

We cover their issues with MSOs, why one believes in vertical integration and why the other doesn't.

We talk to Aviv Hadar from Oregrown and Eric Ross and Ed Weidenfeld of District Cannabis and Phyto Management. One from the Pacific Northwest, in Oregon and one from the East Coast in Washington DC/Maryland.

What does it take to scale U.S. regional cannabis brands and do so profitably?

Today, we're talking to two regional cannabis brands, one from the Pacific Northwest, in Oregon and one from the East Coast in Washington DC/Maryland. While Aviv Hadar of Oregrown strongly believes in vertical integration as the best way to maximize margins, Eric Ross and Ed Weidenfeld of District Cannabis and Phyto Management, believe in first focusing on their core competency. Both believe in eventually expanding to other states, but not before dominating the current markets they're in.

We first talk to Aviv Hadar, the outspoken Co-Founder and CEO of Oregrown Industries, a vertically integrated cannabis brand, and a decade long investor in the world's largest tech company with a background in digital communications and technology. In 2008, Aviv founded Think Brilliant Media Studios, an award winning software and technology company. Aviv's also a founder of the social media and content creation company SoulPancake.

Oregrown was voted Best Dispensary in all of Central Oregon each of its five years in business including Best Place to Work in 2017 by The Source Weekly and was crowned Startup of the Year 2017 by the Bend Chamber of Commerce. Aviv is also a founding member of the Oregon Cannabis Association, a member of the Oregon Liquor Control Commission Rules Advisory Committee, a Leafly Technical Advisory Board Member, a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association, and the first person in Oregon State history to testify to the OLCC on behalf of Oregon's cannabis legalization measure in 2015 - the same year he was awarded the inaugural High Times Political Trailblazer Award.

We then talk to Eric Ross, President of District Cannabis LLC, Phyto Management LLC (licensed cultivator) and Maryland Cultivation and Processing LLC and Ed Weidenfeld, Chairman, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of District Cannabis LLC, Phyto Management LLC and Maryland Cultivation and Processing LLC.

Eric has over 30 years of varied financial, operational and investment experience. Previously, Eric was President of Capital Markets at Metropolis Capital and prior to that, he spent five years as President of Artery Capital, a Washington DC-based family office focusing on real estate and on private equity investments in emerging industries, including cannabis.

Ed is a businessman and lawyer, appointed to Boards and Commissions under six presidential administrations. He became a supporter of medical cannabis after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and discovered that cannabis relieved some symptoms associated with Parkinson’s. This relief from medical cannabis, along with the excitement of cannabis law reform and the resulting emerging marketplace, led him to partner with Andras Kirschner to start District Cannabis.

Topics include: