CSX Corporation (CSX) is one of those stocks that merits consideration in the midst of the current economic climate, as it is trading at a discount to fair value and has a strong business model.

At market close on 05/22/2020, CSX Corporation traded at $68.53 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

In respect of valuation, at close of market on 05/22/2020, CSX Corporation trades at a share price of $68.53 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 17.15, but the current dividend yield is lower than the five-year average dividend yield of 1.73%. This mixed picture makes it imperative to establish what fair value for CSX Corporation is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.10 (16.53 / 15 = 1.10) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $62.30 (68.53 / 1.10 = 62.30). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.96 (16.53 / 17.15 = 0.96) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $71.39 (68.53 / 0.96 = 71.39).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 1.14 (1.73 / 1.52 = 1.14) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $60.11 (68.53 / 1.14 = 60.11). Finally, I will average out these three estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $64.60 (62.30 + 71.39 + 60.11 / 3 = 64.60). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 6% at present.

The underlying business model is what is enticing about this particular stock. CSX Corporation is a rail-transportation firm that operates approximately 21,000 route miles of track across twenty-three states east of the Mississippi River, in D.C., and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. This rail network serves a number of large population centers, and its profitability can be seen from the revenue and net income figures outlined below.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 11.81 billion 1.97 billion 2016 11.07 billion 1.71 billion 2017 11.41 billion 5.47 billion 2018 12.25 billion 3.31 billion 2019 11.94 billion 3.33 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on CSX's investor relations page.

Of course, the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the entire world economy since these figures were reported, and the recent figures for Q1 2020 have shown the effect it has had on CSX. The firm's freight revenue is derived from three business lines: coal (transporting coal, coke and iron to electric power plants and steelmakers); intermodal (linking customers to railroads through trucks and terminals); and merchandise (shipping to market agricultural and food products, chemicals, metals and equipment etc.). A comparison with the quarter for the previous year - Q1 2019 - shows the effect that coronavirus has had on freight revenue YoY.

Revenue Segment Q1 2019 Revenue ($) Q1 2020 Revenue ($) YoY Change (%) Chemicals 588 million 626 million 6 Agriculture and Food Products 344 million 365 million 6 Automotive 311 million 281 million -10 Minerals 125 million 127 million 2 Forest Products 212 million 217 million 2 Fertilizers 110 million 112 million 5 Metals and Equipment 189 million 199 million 2 Coal 538 million 405 million -25 Intermodal 428 million 422 million -1 Other 168 million 101 million -40

Figures collated from Q1 2019 and Q1 2020 presentations and Q1 2020 financial report available on CSX's website.

Coal has been impacted more by low natural gas prices, but the intermodal segment has been impacted by international business diminishing due to COVID-19. Automotive demand has also declined due to COVID-19, but much of the other merchandise sub-segments have improved YoY, and Q1 2020 results were decent overall with revenue of $2.86 billion and net income of $770 million. An operating margin of 41.03% is further evidence of CSX's profitability.

CSX have withdrawn guidance in light of the economic uncertainty that COVID-19 has engendered, a move that is far from unique to them. And while the firm has consecutively raised its dividend for three years, that same economic uncertainty does not mean it will be able to sustain that streak - even with a 23.61% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of $797 million. After all, railroads are a capital-intensive business given the expenditure needed to maintain a rail network.

With a rail network covering 23 states, two Canadian provinces, and the District of Columbia, CSX has many large population centers, ports, and routes sown up. Image provided by CSX.

That being said, it is a near-certainty that CSX will come through COVID-19 and deliver value for its investors when it does so. It will retain its competitive advantage on the East Coast as population density increases and so restricts the scope for other rail companies to lay track - a pointless exercise in any case as many of the major routes and ports are already sown up.

The firm is financially robust enough to withstand the economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, as its total current liabilities of $2.21 billion are offset by its total current assets of $3.82 billion, cash-on-hand worth $2 billion, short-term investments worth $480 million, and total accounts receivable of $1.01 billion. CSX's long-term finances are not as pristine, as long-term debt of $16.97 billion outpaces a net worth of $11.88 billion, but it is profitable enough to service the debt and the coronavirus outbreak is likely to be a short-term problem - not a long-term one (though given the political mishandling of it, one could be forgiven for thinking otherwise).

In summary, CSX Corporation is a decent railroad investment that trades at a 6% discount to fair value, holds a strong long-term competitive advantage, and is financially robust enough to weather the current economic climate and deliver shareholder value long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.