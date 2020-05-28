However, there are ample data points to suggest that Azure has plenty of room to grow in the coming years.

Microsoft (MSFT) Azure posted a 59% revenue growth in the last quarter. This was its lowest growth rate in 4 years and bears feel this slowdown is because the platform is just not competitive enough to defend its turf against Amazon's AWS (AMZN). But fret not. There are ample data points to suggest that this slowdown is more of an exaggeration and that Azure still has ample growth potential in store to drive Microsoft's overall growth going forward.

The Growth Story

Let me start by giving credit where it's due. Carving out a niche for oneself in the cutthroat IaaS and PaaS cloud industries is no joke, but Microsoft's top-brass managed to tap these markets and consistently grow their Azure business at lofty growth rates anyway in spite of Amazon having a head start of a few years. This is a truly commendable feat in my opinion.

Per our database, Microsoft Azure's 59% revenue growth in the last quarter is indeed its slowest pace of growth in four years and the bears are not in the wrong here. But I do feel this slowdown-related rhetoric is exaggerated and it's still not a cause of panic for long-side investors just yet.

It would have been a legitimate cause of concern if Azure had started showing signs of a slowdown while it was still in its nascent stages. But we at Business Quant estimate that the cloud business raked in about $13 billion in revenue last year. Some analysts estimate the revenue figure is as high as $20 billion a year. So, naturally, applying a 50%-plus revenue growth rate on these already sizable base figures, amounts to a notable dollar increase for Microsoft as a whole. This isn't anything to be bearish about.

Secondly, the chart above also highlights that Azure's growth rate has touched the 59%-level two quarters ago which means we're still not in uncharted territories yet. Not to mention, Azure's growth rate is down by only 300 basis points on a sequential basis. This isn't an alarming decline by any means and so investors shouldn't unnecessarily panic over it.

Third, looking at Azure's growth rate in isolation doesn't reveal the full picture. As a matter of fact, Amazon AWS' growth rate also dropped by 130 basis points in the last quarter on a sequential basis. The spread between Azure and AWS' growth rates stood at 2630 basis points during the last quarter, which is much higher than the 2430 basis points spread registered in Q3 CY19. So, technically speaking, things have improved for Azure.

This comparison, too, suggests that investors shouldn't worry too much about Azure's revenue slowdown just yet. For all we know, the recent slowdown in both Azure and AWS' rates may have been driven by industry dynamics rather than the popular bearish opinion that AWS is growing at Azure's expense.

Growth Levers

Having discussed past numbers, let's take a look at trends that can dictate Azure and AWS' growth in the near future.

To begin with, Gartner estimates that IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) and PaaS (Platform as a Service) industry revenues would register a compounded annual growth rate of 19% and 21%, respectively, over the next three years. This means that cloud platforms would have ample growth opportunities over the coming few years if they play their cards right.

Let's look at another data point to gain a different perspective. Flexera released its State of the Cloud report for this year a few weeks ago. There was one chart in the entire report, attached below for your reference, that I found was very interesting and relevant for our discussion here.

Per their survey, the adoption rates for AWS and Azure rose by 1500 basis points and 1100 basis points, respectively, over the last year. One can argue that AWS clearly grew at Azure's expense since the former's adoption rate grew much more than the latter's. But let's not make that judgement just yet.

If we add up all the percentages, they amount to 211% for 2020 compared to 170% in 2019. What this means is that more and more firms are using the multi-cloud approach, wherein they'd use two or more cloud services in tandem with each other. This essentially suggests that the public cloud industry isn't a zero sum game, at least not yet, and that there's ample growth room for AWS, Azure and maybe also for other listed cloud platforms.

Microsoft's management actually noted during their Q3 FY20 conference call that they'll be hiking their capital expenditures to meet the heightened demand for cloud services of late. From the call:

As COVID-19 impacts every aspect of our work and life, we have seen 2 years' worth of digital transformation in two months... And with the supply chain constraints easing, we expect a material sequential increase in our capital expenditures to support growing usage and demand for our cloud services.

So, depending on the magnitude of this capital expenditure hike and how strategically it's deployed, there could be a variable and a noteworthy increase in Azure's adoption rates in the coming quarters.

Final Thoughts

I think it's needless to say but robust performance in the past won't guarantee similar performance trends in the future as well. The cloud industry is cutthroat; both Amazon and Microsoft have been quite aggressive with rolling out architectural upgrades and introducing new services to keep their growth momentum going. So, there could be a shake-up of market shares in the coming years and we shouldn't take AWS or Azure's current growth rates for granted as these could variably temper down going forward.

Having said that, there aren't many credible data points to suggest that Microsoft's Azure is losing ground to Amazon's AWS as the bears would commonly lead us to believe. In fact, on the contrary, the aforementioned factors suggest that there's ample room of growth for both Amazon and AWS in the cutthroat IaaS and PaaS cloud verticals. So, I would recommend readers and investors to ignore the noise and stay invested in Microsoft. A marginal decline in Azure's revenue growth rate in the last quarter does not call for panic-induced selling of Microsoft's shares. Azure actually seems well positioned to drive the overall company's growth going forward. Good Luck!

