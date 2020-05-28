Microsoft Azure: The Winning Formula
About: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Includes: AMZN
by: Business Quant
Summary
Microsoft's Azure platform registered a 59% revenue growth in the last quarter, fueling concerns of a slowdown and suggesting its losing ground to Amazon's AWS.
However, there are ample data points to suggest that Azure has plenty of room to grow in the coming years.
Investors should ignore the noise and remain long on the name.
Microsoft (MSFT) Azure posted a 59% revenue growth in the last quarter. This was its lowest growth rate in 4 years and bears feel this slowdown is because the platform is just not