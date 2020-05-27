Source: Profound Medical - 2020

We're entering a post-pandemic economy. Social companies like Walt Disney (DIS), Carnival (CCL), American Airlines (AAL), and others, have witnessed decimation, but for companies like Profound Medical (PROF) with their "hospital-free" prostate procedure or Enphase Energy (ENPH) with their sustainable home energy systems, these companies practically had immunity from the pandemic. At Profound's latest earnings call, one statement by the CFO touted his company's immunity - "I don't mean to be overly bullish, but I want to be clear…we haven't really lost any [customers]". In this post-pandemic world, that's positive news for Profound investors; so, let's look at some more positives from the earnings call and boost confidence in your Profound investment.

Source: Profound Medical Corporate Presentation, May 2020, Slide 5

A microcosm of the burgeoning market which lies in wait for Profound Medical with their TULSA-PRO prostate procedure is me; I'm 55, and my BPH is annoying and is only getting worse with age; if I could take a magic pill, I would, and so would many others in the vicinity of my age and older. So, like tens of millions of men globally, I'm living with it, and waking up at night with the urge to urinate a river but only producing a stream. I see myself as a TULSA-PRO candidate soon, and envision driving to Sarasota, visiting Dr. Scionti's Prostate Center and getting the procedure performed, then driving home same day with some minor discomfort. Most importantly though, in terms of urination, I'll have had my prostate restored to its modus operandi from decades earlier! This is what Profound's TULSA-PRO offers mankind, and in a clinic setting, this procedure will drastically disrupt venerable remedies like radical prostatectomy or multiple radiation treatments, and it will produce better results at a lower price. The huge BPH market has the potency to turn TULSA-PRO clinics into McDonald's drive-throughs with millions and millions treated. Addressing prostate issues, benign or malignant, has an endless supply of patients, and if TULSA-PRO becomes the first-choice treatment, then Profound Medical will have achieved market share dominance. At the last earnings call, the CEO mentioned that TULSA-PRO has the ability to be a "first-treatment option" for urologists to recommend to their patients, so if he sees that, as does Dr. Scionti, one of the top urologists in the world (webinar on 5/27), as well as many other medical professionals, then that could well be the future.

Source: Profound Medical Corporate Presentation, May 2020, Slide 6

TULSA-PRO's superiority in the prostate treatment arena is the crux, and that superiority is gaining awareness in both the medical and patient communities (shown above). Key attributes which make TULSA-PRO a superior prostate procedure are its 1) unique treatment flexibilities, 2) accuracy, 3) gentleness, 4) average 91% prostate reduction, and 5) minimal after-effects; these attributes will spur many doctors to offer TULSA-PRO in their practice. Already in the US, the largest network of MRI centers in the nation, RadNet, along with the Busch Center outside Atlanta and the Scionti Prostate Center of Florida, are offering the TULSA-PRO procedure.

Source: Profound Medical Corporate Presentation, February 2020

The phrase "unique treatment flexibilities" may not conjure up the vision of a disruptor technology which TULSA-PRO truly is, but with more specifics, that can be deduced. TULSA-PRO can treat patients ranging from 1) whole-gland ablation of prostates with high-risk disease, 2) whole-gland intermediate-risk disease, 3) partial or focal prostate gland ablations, and 4) ablations of large prostates with BPH that other HIFU methods cannot. There may be no other procedures on the market with this level of flexibility; this would make TULSA-PRO's patient audience the largest by far, and that would make it disruptive.

The market share dominance of TULSA-PRO was interestingly coined by a physician who recently told the CEO that the best way to describe the patient audience was not by describing all the cases where TULSA-PRO can be used, but instead, just mentioning the rare cases where TULSA-PRO cannot be used. This physician's statement implied TULSA-PRO was really a "first-treatment option that urologists and their patients should consider".

Besides treatment flexibility for TULSA-PRO, the accuracy of the procedure means less collateral damage to surrounding nerves and tissue. This is paramount considering competing procedures can seriously damage the patient resulting in erectile dysfunction and/or incontinence, sometimes forever. Profound's accuracy is ~1mm versus HIFU's ~5mm which is a huge difference when you're considering the surrounding tissue and nerves. Then there is the "gentleness" aspect of TULSA-PRO. When you have to go to the hospital, the word "gentleness" holds a much deeper meaning; by common sense, we all want the gentlest treatment. TULSA-PRO's gentleness involves ablation at 55°C and not boiling at 110°C as is done in HIFU procedures like EDAP's (EDAP) or freezing with cryotherapy. TULSA-PRO's average prostate reduction of 91% is phenomenal with the nearest competitor at ~61%. Finally, the TACT 12-month trial data (see p. 2) proves that TULSA-PRO has the least after-effects versus its competition.

The recent pandemic of 2020 inundated hospitals with COVID-19 preparation frenzy, and this caused some Profound hospital customers to defer by 90- to 180-days; this left slots open for other customers on Profound's waiting list. With this unexpected hospital upheaval, Profound's marketing team focused more on "hospital-free" clinics which were already part of their 3-pronged marketing strategy; the CFO explained that at the earnings call:

I think we've had an interesting pivot where [customers] we thought we could close on in the second quarter may not get closed [then] because they're the ones that were in opinion-leading hospitals [that were] basically shut down. So we pivoted our sales and marketing team to independent imaging centers or independent urologists where there happens to be an imaging chain open and ready for business. And timing-wise, we may just replace some of the opinion-leading places we thought would be open in Q2 but now may not open until Q3 or Q4; we may be able to replace some of those with independent imaging centers or independent urologists and imaging chains.

Profound's multi-channeled marketing strategy was truly advantageous during this pandemic; had their marketing focused entirely on hospitals, then the earnings call wouldn't have been pretty.

The CFO also added that "what we've seen in Europe is…that the cash-pay patient demand is there; they're limited more by capacity than by patient demand", which means that as more TULSA-PRO sites open, the demand will generate more revenue and growth, and in Europe, physicians are already performing more TULSA-PRO procedures with a higher throughput than their American counterparts.

All eleven TULSA-PRO sites are open with each capable of generating ~$750k revenue per year for Profound in disposable sales alone, assuming ~190 procedures per year, or less than four procedures per week. Profound's CEO stated that imaging centers see TULSA-PRO as a "significant revenue generator", so this is proof that they recognize the size of the patient pool TULSA-PRO can treat.

In addition to Profound's well-prepared marketing, the company was already performing webinars and remote educational programs. Profound's new TULSA-PRO patient website was also launched in early April, so that was perfect timing for our brave new world, too.

With regards to new TULSA-PRO sites on the horizon, the CEO did mention "a couple of cases, [they] already have schedules in place to get started". At the earnings call, the CEO stated that they're "impressed with the speed with which the Busch Center adopted the procedure, having treated their first eight patients within the first two weeks of installing TULSA". This implies fast revenue growth once new TULSA-PRO sites are opened. Complementing this news, the CEO added that imaging centers were demonstrating "higher [patient] volumes than [they had] originally anticipated", so overall, management painted a picture of brisk business for Profound with growth and expansion happening on multiple fronts.

In terms of revenue, Profound's TULSA-PRO prostate procedure is still an out-of-pocket expense while they await CMS coverage. Instead of just waiting to be issued a temporary C-code for billing with facility fees attached, after meeting with CMS, Profound has now set in motion what could turn out to be a much quicker reimbursement strategy; this involves hospitals using an existing C-code instead of waiting for a new code to be issued by CMS. This new strategy removes a whole level of bureaucracy in the process. Instead of waiting on government, Profound is now waiting on private hospitals to validate this new billing process for TULSA-PRO, and then the government should follow; this is great, and for those old enough to remember, a famous Ronald Reagan quote comes to mind!

Here's what the CEO stated at the earnings call:

If the existing code gets accepted by the hospital, indeed, it would be positive because it would move us ahead sooner. If it is not accepted, we would resubmit our CMS application with a high level of confidence that a new code would be issued.

In summary, the "first-treatment option" becoming a reality for TULSA-PRO should mean a lot to Profound investors. Reports of success from select hospitals being able to use existing billing codes for TULSA-PRO could be announced soon, something the CEO stated was truly "the next key milestone" for the company. Regardless, Profound is making steady progress across the board, and after the last call, it was good to hear that the pandemic didn't really hurt them and going forward, should be just a blip on the radar.

I've added at current levels; the share price could still go lower while the market awaits growth and revenue increases and while the stock is still relatively new to the Nasdaq and only followed by Cowen and Raymond James. Probably the next big event will be when the aforementioned "milestone" is announced, so that is something for investors to watch. Other considerations are when Profound will reach the magical 72 sites representing $260 million in annual revenue, or when an offer will come in for Profound that can't be refused, especially with global governments printing trillions. Regardless though, at only ~16 million shares outstanding, a market cap of ~$180 million, no debt and $62 million in cash, Profound represents a gold nugget in my opinion. Plus, don't forget they also have a newly-arrived, seasoned board member with multi-billion-dollar M&A's under his belt. As always, do your own due diligence, invest wisely, and good luck.

