(Source: Atkore.com)

Atkore International (ATKR) is a great business trading at a great price. The company has the three major things that I look for in a long-term investment: effective, shareholder-aligned management, a business model that generates high returns on capital with ample cash flow, and opportunities to reinvest in the business to drive future growth. Most excitingly, ATKR's growth rate should be able to compound in the future; as the company grows larger, it should be able to grow even faster. The company isn't immune to the impacts of coronavirus in the short term, but the company's cash balance and favorable debt schedule provide a cushion of safety. In addition, management expects the company to generate free cash flow over the next two quarters, despite projected slowdowns in economic activity. A share price of $50 is a reasonable target over the next 3-5 years.

A Quick Overview of the Business

ATKR manufactures framing and infrastructure components to support electrical systems for non-residential construction, repair, and remodeling customers. The company manufactures a wide suite of products to address this market, including everything from galvanized metal tubing and armored cabling to cable tray loaders and duct spacers. Wherever there is electrical infrastructure in a commercial building, there is room for an ATKR product to be installed to help electricity flow efficiently and safely. The company provides a helpful visual in its investor presentation that highlights its wide of array of products:

(Source: Investor Presentation)

ATKR manufactures these components in 38 facilities across eight countries, with 82% of their manufacturing done in the United States.

ATKR markets its products through five core brands and a half-dozen other small subsidiaries and has been growing their portfolio over the years via small acquisitions. All of the core portfolio subsidiaries have been in the market for at least 25 years, with the average brand having been in business for over 60 years. Management estimates that they are either #1 or #2 in market share across all of their core brands, with an average market share of 35%. ATKR's customers fall broadly into the non-residential construction category, but there is a lot of diversity across its client base. ATKR products can be found in office buildings, data centers, amusement parks, Amazon warehouses, etc. No customer has made up more than 10% of the company's sales since going public in 2016 and the top ten customers make up only 33% of sales. 88% of 2019 revenue came from clients in the United States.

Atkore Has Effective Management

An important component of a long-term investment is a solid and trustworthy management team. ATKR is led by CEO William Waltz. Waltz joined the company in 2013 as president of the Plastic Pipe and Conduit division and became CEO in 2018. He has more than 25 years of industry experience, an MBA and a Masters degree in computer science, and a bachelor's in Industrial Engineering. CFO David Johnson also has extensive industry experience, having worked at Eaton Corporation (a competitor of ATKR's) for 24 years before joining the company in 2018. Both have clear goals when it comes to running and growing the company and I appreciate their insights and candor on earnings calls. They made three acquisitions together in 2019, taking advantage of opportunities to add adjacent businesses to the ATKR portfolio without overpaying. When buying opportunities have not presented themselves, management has been willing to instead invest capital into share buybacks and paying down debt. I approve of the slow and steady pace of acquisitions; I believe it shows good judgement and a long-term focus to capital allocation. Though purely intangible, the company won an industry "award of merit" in 2019 from the National Association of Electrical Distributors, and I see evidence in the company's conference calls that management is prioritizing the safety of their workers during the current coronavirus pandemic.

Both the CEO and CFO own stock in ATKR, which gives them a direct stake in the company's success. Waltz owns $4.5 million worth of shares and Johnson owns north of $700 thousand. Total compensation in 2019 for Waltz and Johnson was $6 million and $1.5 million respectively, so admittedly their holdings of company stock are relatively low compared to their earnings, but their holdings are nothing to sneeze at either. Both are additionally incentivized with bonus packages that target growth in the company's adjusted EBITDA numbers and reductions in working capital days (a measure intended "to reflect the improvement, from one fiscal year to the next, of our short-term financial health and efficiency"). I think these are generally good measures of performance, though I don't love that the "adjusted" part of adjusted EBITDA includes an "unallocated expenses" component that is quite vague. This component is defined as:

Unallocated selling, general and administrative activities and associated expenses including, in part, executive, legal, finance, human resources, information technology, business development and communications, as well as certain costs and earnings of employee-related benefits plans, such as stock-based compensation and a portion of self-insured medical costs."

(Source: Company 10-K)

I see no evidence that this number is being manipulated (the value of this component stays relatively consistent from year to year) and it accounted for only 10% of total 2019 adjusted EBITDA, but it is easy to see how it could turn into a "slush" factor and I will be keeping an eye on it in future annual reports.

Atkore has a Strong Business Model that Generates High Returns on Capital and Reliable Cash Flow

The second important characteristic for a long-term investment is a business model that generates solid returns on capital and steady free cash flow. ATKR has solid metrics in this area, with returns on equity averaging over 20% and returns on invested capital of over 15%. The company's operating and profit margins, 13% and 8% respectively, are in the top third of their industry. Finally, ATKR has generated an average of $130 million a year in FCF since going public in 2016, against a current market cap of $1.2 billion, with 2019's FCF coming in at $175 million for a FCF yield of nearly 15%.

ATKR is able to generate above-average returns for multiple reasons. Primarily, ATKR's large portfolio of products allows them to be a one-stop shop for their customer's needs. A manager for a large building project can choose to work with multiple smaller vendors to complete different parts of their electrical infrastructure work, or they can choose to go with ATKR to deliver all of the necessary components of the project. By providing "bundling" value to customers, ATKR is able to charge a small premium over competitors and decrease hassle for their clients, increasing the odds that their products will be chosen for a given project. ATKR's distributed manufacturing network in the US gives them the ability to fabricate products as close as possible to prospective build sites, reducing shipping costs, and increasing the timeliness of product deliveries to customers. ATKR's brands have been around for decades, giving them brand awareness and a long track record that they can point to when courting new clients. Finally, when ATKR develops a positive relationship with a new customer, there is a high probability of repeat business on future projects. These pre-existing relationships reduce marketing costs and allow for modest price increases over time.

Atkore Has a Long Runway For Compound Growth

My primary reason for being bullish on ATKR relates to the third component of a desirable long-term investment, the ability to reinvest in the business to drive future growth. Management is clear in earnings calls and annual reports that they intend to grow the business via acquisitions to expand their product offerings. Since 2017, ATKR has spent $285 million of its free cash to purchase smaller companies and expand their product portfolio, adding nearly $500 million in revenue and $80 million in annual FCF over that time period. The company completed three acquisitions in 2017, two in 2018, and three in 2019. ATKR hasn't made any acquisitions so far in 2020, but it is fair to wonder if the economic disruptions as a result of the coronavirus will create opportunities to add to the company's portfolio in the months ahead. As mentioned earlier, ATKR only controls about 35% of the markets it competes in, which means there is still a long runway for growth. Management has stated that they see growth potential in data centers and e-commerce warehouses in particular.

As ATKR grows and adds new brands to its portfolio, I see the potential for the pace of growth to increase. As I discussed above, the more electrical infrastructure components the company can produce, the more value they can add to customers by bundling their products. The more brands that ATKR adds to its portfolio, the easier it is to win new business, and the value of new business relationships increases because ATKR is then more likely to win future business from those new customers and can sell them more products. There is evidence of this compounding growth already taking place, with ATKR compounding it's shareholders' equity by over 20% annually since going public, after adjusting for a large share repurchase in 2018 to buy out its private equity investors. The potential for growth to snowball in the coming years should be very appealing to long-term ATKR investors.

Atkore Shares are Cheap

Despite strong management, a cash-generative business model, and a clear runway for growth, ATKR shares are cheap. The company has a PE ratio of just 8, a P/FCF ratio of 7, and an EV/EBITDA ratio of 6 while maintaining a three-year revenue growth rate of 18% and a near doubling of net income over the last three years. The company's fundamentals have been steady without large swings in earnings or operating cash flow. With such a compelling case for future growth and a solid underlying business, I would be happy to pay 15-20 times earnings or free cash flow for ATKR shares, implying that shares should trade between $50-$60.

An Investment in Atkore isn't Risk-Free

It is important to consider the risks of investing in ATKR, especially when the market is discounting the company's shares so heavily. First and foremost, ATKR carries a significant debt burden. The company has $845 million in long-term debt that all comes due in 2024. While this due date is a number of years in the future, ATKR would need to allocate over $180 million per year over the next four years to meet the obligation, which far exceeds their average operating cash flow since 2016. Against the backdrop of coronavirus and the strong likelihood of a prolonged economic slowdown, the market might be skeptical that ATKR will generate sufficient earnings to cover their upcoming debt payment. I think it is likely that the company will be able to leverage strong operational results to restructure and extend their debt schedule as the repayment gets closer. ATKR has already amended their debt covenants twice in the last four years and management has forecasted positive free cash flow for the next two quarters despite steep drops in projected revenue. I don't think ATKR faces solvency risk, but it is conceivable that their debt will limit their ability to acquire more companies and negatively impact their growth rate over the next few years.

ATKR also faces risks from the economic fallout of the coronavirus. Management announced $20 million in CapEx reductions on their Q2 conference call to counteract the projected drop in revenue, but their statements imply that they expect the economic environment to return to "normal" by the end of the year. If we are facing a more prolonged downturn that lasts years instead of months, ATKR will be faced with some difficult decisions and may have less leverage to renegotiate their debt when the time comes. On the positive side, ATKR's customer diversification mitigates some of this risk. While the company might see less business from their amusement park or commercial office space customers, they could see increased demand from data center and e-commerce warehouse customers. As previously mentioned, a prolonged downturn might also present opportunities to acquire more companies at a cheap valuation, assuming ATKR can continue to generate cash for such investments.

Conclusion

ATKR is a great business trading at a cheap price. The company's business model is strong, there is room for the company to grow, and I trust that management understands the company's competitive advantages and will make wise decisions to leverage their strengths. It would be ideal if ATKR's debt burden was lower, as it adds additional risk on top of potential long-term damage from coronavirus mitigation efforts, but a favorable repayment schedule gives the company time to adjust to market conditions and restructure their liabilities. I would put the fair value of ATKR shares at around $50 and would be content if it took as long as three to five years to reach that point. I would also consider holding shares for a longer time period if the company continues to compound their growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ATKR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article should not be taken as financial advice, it is only an expression of my own opinions as an individual investor