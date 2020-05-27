Potential investors will want to monitor the company's ability to control costs, generate a positive cash flow and comply with its leverage ratio thresholds.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impact on ALJ Regional Holdings.

No different than many companies, the COVID-19 pandemic has had quite an impact on ALJ Regional Holdings (ALJJ) – on its business operations, on its debt position and on its share price. It appears to have also had a positive impact on future revenue. It could also decrease the company's future capital allocation plans.

Sorting through the myriad of details should aid potential investors in determining how well the pros may be offsetting the cons and help identify the key factors to monitor

ALJ Regional Holdings is an odd accumulation of three unrelated companies - Faneuil, Floors-N-More (Carpets) and Phoenix Color.

Faneuil provides call center, staffing and toll collection services and back-office operations. Its primary clients include government agencies and regulated businesses in the United States. It is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Floors-N-More sells floor coverings, countertops, cabinets, window coverings and garage/closet organizers. It serves commercial and residential customers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Phoenix Color manufactures book components, educational materials, heavily illustrated books and specialty products for publishers and commercial clients. It is headquartered in Hagerstown, Maryland.

COVID-19 Impact

Since the start of 2020, the share price of ALJ Regional Holdings has fallen from $1.32 to the $0.50 range. The coronavirus can not be blamed for the entire decline. But, it could be considered responsible for the ongoing stagnation.

All three of ALJ Regional's companies have been considered essential businesses as the country followed quarantine and stay-at-home orders. The Faneuil call centers migrated approximately 1/3 of its workforce to work-from-home operations. Phoenix continues to face an “industry-wide slowdown” in its education segment. Carpets continues to face headwinds in the Vegas housing market.

ALJ Regional began actively addressing its debt position in December 2019. At fiscal year-end 2019 (ending September 30, 2019), the company's debt totaled $99.2 million. Source

In February 2020, the seventh amendment to the Cerberus agreement was transacted which temporarily increased the borrowing capacity. With the onset of the pandemic, ALJ Holdings continued to seek amendments to its the financing agreements. On March 26, 2020, the agreement was amended to adjust the quarterly payments and the payment terms.

On May 12, 2020, the ninth amendment was processed. The quarterly payments due in June and September were eliminated and the December obligation was reduced by $1 million. As a result, the company will pay $2.1 million for the remainder of 2020 rather than $8.3 million.

However, interest rates did increase. The rates on both the LIBOR portion and the Prime portion of the Cerberus Revolver were bumped 2.75%.

Another key change relates to the company's leverage ratio thresholds. At fiscal year-end 2019, the leverage ratio was 3.57x and within the covenant requirement of <3.75x. At the end of the first half of fiscal 2020, it had increased to 5.54x but was within the covenant requirement of <7.25. As shown, the ratio must shrink back to <3.75x by September 30, 2021. Source

ALJ Regional reported, with its fiscal 2020 second quarter results, the awards of three state contracts to “assist with the unemployment crisis” created by COVID-19. The additional revenue should be evident in the third quarter.

Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter

The company reported results on May 15th for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ending March 31st. Revenue improved 26+% for Faneuil from $46.6 million in fiscal 2019 to $58.8 million. Revenue for Phoenix declined 9% from $29.3 million to $26.7 million. Carpets saw a decline of nearly 13% from $12.1 million to $10.5 million. On a consolidated basis, revenue improved 9.1% from $88 million in fiscal 2019 to $96 million.

Impairments in all three businesses contributed to a GAAP net loss of $61.8 million for the company which equated to a loss of $1.47 per share. The company wrote off all of its Goodwill for all three businesses. Source

The cost of revenue increased from 78% in the fiscal 2019 second quarter to 82% in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. SG&A expenses increased from 18.3% of total revenue in the fiscal 2019 second quarter to 19.2% in the fiscal 2020 second quarter. Thus, even excluding the significant non-cash impairments totaling over $59 million, ALJ Regional reported negative cash from operations of $3 million.

At the end of the second quarter, the cash balance declined to $3.1 million from $4.5 million at year-begin. Total debt for the company had increased to $107.2 million. The company has $7.2 million available under its revolving credit facility

Backlog declined from $440 million at fiscal 2017 year-end to $384.6 million at fiscal year-end 2018. As a product of this, revenue in fiscal 2019 declined year-over-year.

At fiscal 2019 year-end, backlog improved to $680.2 million. In the first half of fiscal 2020, the company returned to top line year-over-year growth of 2.6%. Halfway through fiscal 2020, consolidated backlog has increased to $929 million.

Backlog for Faneuil increased over 50% year-over-year primarily due to the award of a large multi-year transportation contract. The business was also awarded healthcare contracts.

The backlog at Phoenix more than doubled due to an existing customer agreeing to a five-year extension of its supply agreement with increased volume commitments equating to $12 million annually.

Backlog at Carpets declined year-over-year.

ALJ Regional still has a substantial balance of NOLs (net operating losses), $138.1 million, to carry forward against future tax obligations. However, the majority, approximately $115.3 million, expire in 2022. If the company does not utilize its NOLs and loses them, that will certainly be a negative

Takeaway

Though the headwinds at ALJ Regional Holdings are real, the growth in its backlog is noteworthy. However, it should not be ignored the company has not controlled costs while it grew. It attributed some of the increased expense to “operational inefficiencies from the startup of new contracts” and “operational challenges related to the expansion of certain ongoing contracts” at Faneuil.

On the other hand, as has been expected, the pandemic is offering companies the opportunity to adjust or shift future business operations. The successful migration of a portion of its call center workforce in response to the pandemic has not gone unnoticed at ALJ Regional.

The ability to staff call center representatives at home will have a material positive effect on Faneuil for years to come with attendant lower capex needs.

For several years now, the bull thesis for ALJ Regional Holdings has been based on its potential to increase cash flow. Though the updated leverage ratio thresholds seem aggressive, they should serve to force the company to use any improved cash flow to address its large outstanding debt position. Cautious investors may want to keep a close eye on the company's ability to maintain compliance with those thresholds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.