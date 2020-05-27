Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of May 2020

Cypress Development Corp. delivers an impressive PFS with an after-tax NPV-8% of US$1.052 billion and 25.8% IRR. Liontown Resources grows their resource estimate by 636% to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O.

Welcome to the May 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2021/22 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020s to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

May was another busy month for the lithium juniors with some excellent results.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During May, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 4.34%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 0.89%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 3.83%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$7.50/kg (US$7,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan and Korea of US$9.75/kg (US$9,750/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has April prices at US$6,582 for Li carbonate, US$9,125 for Li hydroxide, and US$420 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan and Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan and Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2020" article. Highlights include:

Higher demand boosts China's battery material output.

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) has revealed a revolutionary solid-state battery that would enable electric vehicles to at least double range. It uses an anode with a new silver-carbon coating known as Ag-C, which is just 5.0 micrometers thick.

LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) bets big on carbon nanotubes.

SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF) to start construction of second EV battery plant in the U.S.

Posco Chemical triples capacity in cathode production to meet EV battery demand.

LG Chem and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY) (OTCPK:PCRFF) in tight race to be #1 EV battery supplier.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

On May 4, Rio Tinto announced:

Rio Tinto contributes $10 million to support COVID-19 community initiatives across Canada and United States. In order to support local community efforts to fight COVID-19 and its social and economic impacts, Rio Tinto is investing $10 million in a variety of grassroots projects across Canada and the United States.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTC:BCLMF)

No lithium related news for the month.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

2021/22 - Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On April 30, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Quarterly activities and cash flow report 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

"Revealed a world-class, high-grade lithium intersection of 107m @ 1.70% Li2O, along with promising metallurgy results at the BP33 Prospect.

Announced high-grade intersections at the Carlton Prospect, which are expected to expand the Mineral Resource.

Subsequently received approval of its Mine Management Plan from the Northern Territory Government, paving the way for Core to commence construction and operation of the Finniss Project..."

On May 5, Core Lithium Ltd. announced:

Finniss Lithium Project update... Core applies to new Northern Territory Government co-investment fund to accelerate project. Offtake partner discussions and negotiations accelerate after recent MMP Approval with Asian and European parties.Mineral Resource estimate nearing completion... Updated Feasibility Study on track for completion this quarter. Core is on track to be construction ready post COVID-19.

On May 22, Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Core Lithium secures first European offtake." Highlights include:

"Offtake partner discussions and negotiations culminate in Core signing a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] for Offtake with Transamine.

Transamine is a well-established dynamic, Geneva-based company with global reach.

Transamine and Core have agreed to the supply of 50,000tpa of spodumene concentrate from the Finniss Lithium Project over five years.

Fully binding Offtake Agreement to be negotiated over coming months.

Additional option for financing facility with Transamine."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Resource estimate. Followed by an updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

Q2 2020 - Initial fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

No lithium news for the month.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On April 30, Sayona Mining announced: "March 2020 quarterly activities report." Highlights include:

"Sayona submits bid for North American Lithium [NAL] backed by a world‐class support team.

New environmental impact study [EIS] for Sayona’s flagship Authier Lithium Project filed with Québec regulators, completing another important step in the regulatory approval process.

Québec government strengthens support for the province’s lithium industry with an additional C$90 million budget investment in strategic minerals sector; investment arm’s budget increased to C$5 billion to support local industry.

AUD$4.3m renounceable rights issue launched to progress Sayona’s key projects in Québec."

On March 11, Sayona Mining announced:

Bid deadline extended for North American Lithium... to 15 June 2020... Sayona confident of successful bid based on world‐class bid support team and advantage of combining NAL with Authier Lithium Project to achieve a sustainable and profitable operation.

Investors can read the company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

On March 11, Critical Elements announced:

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation’s Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project: Project update... Critical Elements is currently engaged in the environmental impact assessment process for Rose. The Environmental Impact Statement for the Project was deemed complete by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (now the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada) (the “CEAA”) in March 2019. Consultations and assessments by governmental authorities including the Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee (the “COMEX”) are underway. Critical Elements continues to progress negotiations concerning the funding of Rose and will continue to provide updates on this front as appropriate.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina.

No news for the month.

You can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On May 4, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium provides 3Q project update." Highlights include:

"3Q Project is fully operational with strong safety measures in place.

Strong balance sheet with approximately C$31 million net cash position.

Strategic discussions are on-going."

On May 11, Neo Lithium announced: "Neo Lithium produces battery grade lithium carbonate at its pilot plant."

"Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.535% purity was produced consistent with the process described in the PFS.

Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at 99.599% purity was also produced using an improved process, which may decrease operational and capital costs while minimizing reagent, water and power consumption."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Possible project partner/funding announcements.

H1 2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Neo Lithium's advanced stage 3Q Project in Argentina

Source

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (OTC:EEYMF) (Formerly Birimian Ltd.)

On April 30, Mali Lithium Limited announced: "Quarterly activities report for period ending 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

Goulamina Lithium Project

"Additional thick, high grade mineralised intersections encountered during drilling at Goulamina.

Update of resource estimate near completion, some delays to assay receipt due to Covid related shutdowns at laboratories.

Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] progressing well with major progress on optimising capital and operating costs. Variability testwork validates process selection for a variety of ore types.

DFS expected to be released in late June/early July.

MoU signed with Cement Company in Cote D’Ivoire to facilitate reduction of costs of transporting concentrates to port."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Late June/Early July 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

AVZ owns 65% of the Manono Lithium and Tin Project in the DRC.

On April 29, AVZ Minerals announced:

AVZ produces outstanding “high grade” cassiterite concentrate from alluvial material. Metallurgical testwork completed on two alluvial composite samples bearing tin and tantalum from the Manono Lithium and Tin Project.

On April 29, AVZ Minerals announced: "Activities report for the quarter ending 31 March 2020." Highlights include:

MOU signed with Congolese Government to create a Special Economic Zone in Manono, Tanganyika Province, DRC.

MOU signed with Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Energy to investigate refurbishing the Mpiana-Mwanga hydro-electric power station on Luvua River.

Roche Pit dewatering completed and transport routes determined, with final costs included in the Definitive Feasibility Study.

Completed $A3.6M placement from existing strategic shareholder, Lithium Plus, and other sophisticated and professional investors, including a global institutional investor subsequent to end of March 2020 Quarter.

Senior management visited Yibin Tianyi’s lithium chemical plant in China to commence discussions on a binding offtake agreement for Manono lithium products.

Phase 2 metallurgical test work (Dense Media Separation and Flotation) was completed with exceptional lithia recovery achieved and concentrate grades all above the Company’s target of 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate (“SC6”).

Positive heavy mineral tin and tantalum was also recovered as part of the Phase 2 flotation test work.

Subsequent to the end of the March 2020 Quarter, AVZ released its Definitive Feasibility Study for its Manono Lithium and Tin Project which showed: US$2,348M2 pre-tax NPV10 and US$1,028M2 post-tax NPV10. Internal Rate of Return of 53% (pre-tax) and 33% (post-tax). Net Profit After Tax – Life of Mine of US$3,779M. Payback period of 1.5 years (pre-tax) and 2.25 years (post tax). LOM lithia recoveries of 60% using only conventional DMS. CAPEX of US$545.5 M including a contingency of US$49.59 M (10%). US$380M average EBITDA for LOM. Two transport routes solution at US$229 per tonne cost to Lobito port and US$275 per tonne cost to Dar es Salaam port. 20-year mine life producing 700,000 tonnes per annum high grade of SC6 lithium and 43,375 tonnes per annum of Primary Lithium Sulphate. Pre-production capital expenditure of US$545.5 M includes transport upgrade and rehabilitation of the Mpiana Mwanga Hydroelectric Power Plant. Initial project development works already advancing including construction of the initial camp Colline."

On May 14, AVZ Minerals announced: "$10.7 million placement to Yibin Tianyi completed." Highlights include:

"A$10.7 million placement to Yibin Tianyi completed.

US$1 million Convertible Note repaid.

AVZ to commence early works program at Manono Lithium and Tin Project."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd. [ASX:INR] (OTCPK:GSCCF) (formerly Global Geoscience [ASX:GSC])

On April 30, ioneer Ltd. announced: "Rhyolite Ridge Ore Reserve increased 280% to 60 million tonnes." Highlights include:

"Rhyolite Ridge total Ore Reserve almost quadrupled to 60 million tonnes [MT]

Ore Reserve now contains a total of 0.6mt of lithium carbonate and 5.3mt of boric acid.

Approximately half of the Ore Reserve is classified as Proved.

Higher lithium grades in the Proved Ore Reserve to provide higher value ore in the early years of mining.

Boron grades have increased by 26% in the total Ore Reserve, significantly lifting boric acid production.

Ore Reserve provides 94% of tonnes in current 26-year mine plan.

Total Mineral Resource of 146.5mt containing a total of 1.2mt of lithium carbonate and 11.9mt of boric acid..."

On April 30, ioneer Ltd. announced: "ioneer delivers Definitive Feasibility Study that confirms Rhyolite Ridge as a World-Class Lithium and Boron Project." Highlights include:

"Compelling Project economics with an after-tax NPV of US$1.265 billion, and an unlevered, after tax internal rate of return [IRR] of 20.8%.

DFS confirms plans for a large, long-life, low-cost operation, producing lithium carbonate, boric acid and then battery-grade lithium hydroxide.

All-in sustaining cash cost of US$2,510 per metric tonne 12 lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] places the Rhyolite Ridge Project at the bottom of the global lithium cost curve.

Average LOM production 20,600 tonnes per annum [tpa] of lithium carbonate, converting in year four to 22,000 tpa of battery-grade lithium hydroxide, and 174,400 tpa of boric acid.

ioneer has developed a clear path to Project completion and is in discussions with strategic funding and offtake partners.

CAPEX of US$785 million includes an increase in scope to reduce operating expenses, increase recovery and improve overall Project economics."

On May 12, ioneer Ltd. announced:

ioneer submits plan of operations for Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Project moves one step closer to approval as ioneer works toward developing Rhyolite Ridge as a globally significant, long-life, cost-effective source of lithium and boron.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On May 22, Argosy Minerals announced: "Milestone first shipment of high quality >99.5% Li2CO3 product from Rincon Project." Highlights include:

"Five tonne maiden cargo of high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product from industrial scale pilot plant loaded onto ship and set sail from Buenos Aires port.

Argosy joins the exclusive list of international exporters of high-quality >99.5% lithium carbonate product."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On April 28, European Metals Holdings announced:

CEZ investment in Cinovec Project completed. European Metals Holdings Limited is pleased to advise that the investment of EUR 29.1 million by CEZ a.s. ( “CEZ”) for a 51% equity interest in Geomet, the Company’s Czech subsidiary and holder of the Cinovec licenses has completed today. The payment of EUR 29.1 million, which has been received into the Geomet account, will see the Cinovec project fully funded to the decision to construct, paving the way for Cinovec to become the first European Union producer of battery grade lithium compounds from a local lithium resource.

On April 30, European Metals Holdings announced:

Preliminary mining permit at Cinovec granted 100% of Cinovec ore reserve now covered by PMP’s.

On April 30, European Metals Holdings announced: "Quarterly activities report – March 2020. Completion of capital raising."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

No news for the month.

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On April 28, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth Minerals – Annual and Q1 filings update."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On April 29, Piedmont Lithium announced: "March 2020 quarterly report." Highlights include:

"Hatch continues to progress its work on the chemical plant pre-feasibility study (“PFS”) for the Company’s Piedmont Lithium Project (“Project”) in the United States and remains on track for delivery in Q2 2020...

Lithium hydroxide testwork on samples of spodumene concentrate... has been delayed due to impacts related to COVID-19...

Chemical plant permitting activities continue, with background studies to be used in the chemical plant permit applications proceeding on schedule...

Continued numerous preliminary off-take, financing and strategic conversations, including companies from the lithium, mining, chemicals, battery, automotive and private equity sectors.

Soil and rock chip sampling at the Project in North Carolina, United States, led to the discovery of five new spodumene-bearing pegmatites in areas that have not previously been explored.

Assays from the final 19 drill holes of the Phase 4 drilling program at the Project’s Central and Core properties intersected significant mineralization, including 36.0m @ 1.11% Li2O and 44.9m @ 1.30% Li2O in Hole 19-CT-19, 13.0m @ 1.28% Li2O and 7.3m @ 1.37% Li2O in Hole 19-CT-26, and 14.8m @ 1.55% Li2O and 12.4m @ 1.02% Li2O in Hole 19-BD-332."

"...Continue to evaluate strategic partnering options."

On May 13, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont completes additional testwork to produce high grade spodumene and byproduct concentrates."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS for the chemical plant (lithium hydroxide) and initial product samples.

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

On May 13, Plateau Energy Metals Inc. announced: "Plateau Energy Metals close private placements for $3.6 million."

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On May 19, Cypress Development Corp. announced: "Cypress Development announces positive prefeasibility study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project, Nevada." Highlights include:

"Average production rate of 15,000 tonnes per day to produce 27,400 tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] annually over a +40-year mine life.

Capital cost estimate of US$493 million, pre-production, and operating cost estimate averaging US$3,329 per tonne LCE.

After-tax net present value (NPV-8%) of US$1.052 billion at 8% discount rate and 25.8% internal rate of return [IRR].

Production based on Probable Mineral Reserve of 222 million tonnes averaging 1,141 ppm Li (1.353 Mt LCE).

Reserves and production plan derived from Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 593 million tonnes averaging 1,073 ppm Li (3.387 Mt LCE)."

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% owns the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On April 27, Liontown Resources announced: "March 2020 quarterly activities report."

On May 11, Liontown Resources announced: "Kathleen Valley confirmed as a world-class lithium deposit as Mineral Resource increases to 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O." Highlights include:

"Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] for Liontown’s 100%-owned Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project in WA now stands at: 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 (reported above a cut-off grade of 0.55% Li2O). Containing 2.1Mt of Li2O or 5.3Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent [LCE] and 44Mlbs of Ta2O5.

The updated MRE represents a 108% increase in tonnes and 119% increase in contained lithium from the July 2019 MREof 74.9Mt @ 1.3% Li2O and 140ppm Ta2O5 which underpinned the positive Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] released in December 2019.

It also represents a 636% increase in tonnes and contained lithium from the maiden MRE of 21.2Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 166ppm Ta2O5 released in September 2018.

80% of the updated Mineral Resource is classified as Measured or Indicated.

The updated MRE will provide the foundation for an updated PFS, which will incorporate ongoing metallurgical testwork results and mining studies designed to optimise and improve the planned development configuration of the Project compared with that outlined in the December 2019 PFS.

The lithium is hosted by mineralised pegmatites that have been intersected over a strike length of 1.7km and to a vertical depth of 600m – with the system remaining open towards the north-west and down-dip.

The MRE is largely located on granted Mining Leases in an established, well-serviced mining district, close to existing transport, power and camp infrastructure."

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - Upgraded PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On May 4, Frontier Lithium announced:

Frontier Lithium successfully produces rare 7.2% Li₂O “Technical Grade” spodumene concentrate with “Life of Mine” sample... The test work was carried out on a 400 kg sample targeting a mineralogically representative “life of mine” master composite sample.

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

No News for the month.

Lithium processing technology

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On May 6, Nano One Materials announced: "Nano One receives $3m in non-dilutive funding from the province of British Columbia."

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Ardiden [ASX:ADV], American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

May saw lithium spot prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

SK Innovation to start construction of 2nd US battery factory.

Posco Chemical triples capacity in cathode production to meet EV battery demand.

Core Lithium signs non-binding MOU with European company Transamine for 50ktpa spodumene over 5 years.

Neo Lithium produces battery grade 99.599% lithium carbonate at its pilot plant.

Yibin Tianyi to invest A$10.6 million in AVZ Minerals for a 9% stake on completion of the placement.

ioneer - Rhyolite Ridge total Ore Reserve almost quadrupled to 60 million tonnes. DFS results in an after-tax NPV of US$1.265 billion, and an unlevered, after tax internal rate of return [IRR] of 20.8%. CAPEX of US$785m.

Argosy Minerals - Milestone first shipment of high quality >99.5% Li2CO3 product from Rincon Project.

European Metals Holdings - CEZ investment in Cinovec Project completed. Preliminary mining permit at Cinovec granted.

Cypress development Corp. announces their PFS for their Clayton Valley Lithium Project with an after-tax NPV-8% of US$1.052 billion and 25.8% IRR. CapEx estimate of US$493 million.

Liontown Resources - Measured, Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum deposit of 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O, containing 2.1Mt of Li2O or 5.3Mt of LCE, and 44Mlbs of Ta2O5.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

