Beating The S&P 500 Since 1997 With A 1986-1996 Dividend Screen

"Dividend quality at a reasonable yield" seems like a simple, sensible strategy for targeting better risk adjusted returns than the S&P 500 over the next decades, though implementation details matter.

Many of these "dividend achievers" have merged/consolidated, but seem to have still delivered acceptable returns to investors, indicating 10 years' dividend increases as a good "quality screen".

These "dividend achievers" largely performed relatively well despite later dividend cuts, with the WORST performer still growing $10,000 invested in 1997 to $34,530 in 2020.

In this article, we look at how a list of top-yielding S&P 500 stocks that increased dividends every year from 1986-1996 performed since 1997 versus the S&P 500.

One benefit of keeping old almanacs and yearbooks on your bookshelf is that it is sometimes easier to get a snapshot of perspectives and top 10 lists from a specific past year than could be found online. One of my favorite of such books is the 1997 Louis Rukeyser's Book of Lists, which includes many "top 10 list" style snapshots of what the world was like in the year 1996. This month in Long Run Income, I have been going through several such lists to see what happened to some of those companies / stocks topping those lists nearly a quarter-century ago, and what lessons investors might be able to draw from them.

The list tested in this article is a fairly "common sense" set of stock screener criteria for choosing long-term quality stocks:

S&P 500 firms

with ten years of continuously increasing dividends from 1986-1996,

that yielded at least 3% as of the end of 1996.

In this article, I look at how investments in some of these "dividend achievers" of 1996's S&P 500 would have compared with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) over the 24 years since.

The following is the snapshot of those names from page 15 of Louis Rukeyser's book:

Source: Louis Rukeyser's Book of Lists

Some notes on methodology and terminology

Going down this list, I tried to plot the total return (with dividends reinvested) of each name versus the total return of investing in SPY since January 1st, 1997 (by which point we would have known all the dividend numbers through the end of 1996). In cases where a name on the list was acquired or merged shortly after that 1997 date, I might use the name of the acquiring company when that provides a continuous data series. As we get to the telecommunications and financial companies, we see many of the names in this list have merged into one current name, a sign that dividend achievers tend to buy each other rather than go out of business.

The first four names on this list all happen to be utilities, so this article will initially look very heavy on utilities, but show that even a simple equal-weighted basket of these top 4 utilities would have outperformed the S&P 500 since 1997. After those first four, I deliberately left out other utilities on the list so that I could limit this article to 1/3 utilities.

There are several terms tossed around for describing companies that have raised their dividends consistently over a certain number of consecutive years, and the clearest definitions I have found of these are:

As much as I love dividend growers, I find the requirement of filtering through only companies that consecutively raise their dividends every single year excessively restrictive. I find the most recent 5-10 years of dividend policy is often more indicative of the next decades' dividends than the 15-45 years before that, and as we will see in these examples, many of the 1986-1996 achievers later cut their dividends.

Dividend Achiever #1: ConEd

At the top of the list is Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED), aka "ConEd", a relatively boring utility that may have been doubly attractive for its high >7% dividend yield that ranked it #1 on this list. $10,000 invested in ED would have grown to more than the same invested in SPY, though the two parts of the below chart I find most remarkable are: 1/ how ED moved opposite SPY during the 1999-2000 dot-com bubble, and 2/ how ED fell less than SPY during the 2008-2009 mortgage crash.

Data by YCharts

From a dividend investor's point of view, dividend growth certainly slowed from 1996-2016, but the decline in ED's yield also contributed to higher past returns (and possibly lower future returns), as lower yields mean higher prices and vice versa.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #2: Central & South West --> AEP

Second on the list is another utility, Central & South West, which was acquired later in 1997 by American Electric Power Co. (AEP). Because that deal happened later in 1997, I am plotting data for AEP since 1 Jan 1997. In terms of raw performance, AEP's total returns seem to have run more or less in line with SPY's, with a remarkable echo of ED's pattern of moving opposite the overall market in 1999-2000:

Data by YCharts

Two key differences between AEP and ED worth noting:

AEP did not seem to have the pattern of continuous dividend increases from 1986-1996 that would have gotten it onto Louis's list in its own right, rather, we included AEP because AEP promptly bought a company that did record this dividend achievement, and AEP seems to have cut their dividend by nearly half in the mid-2000s, and took over a decade to get their dividend back up to 1992-2002 levels by around 2018. This probably was a significant factor in AEP's underperformance relative to ED.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #3: Union Electric --> Ameren

The third utility on Louis's list was Union Electric which later in 1997 was merged into Ameren Corp. (AEE). At first look, AEE's historic performance looks similar to AEP's:

Data by YCharts

Also like AEP, AEE maintained a stable dividend for over a decade, and then cut its dividend by around 40% in 2009-2010. The most recent decade, with steadily rising dividends and falling yields, has been the better one in terms of total return.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #4: Northern States Power --> Xcel

The fourth name on Louis's list, and the last utility we will cover in this article, was Northern States Power, which later became Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). Following dips in 1999, and later in 2002, XEL seems to have been the other utility stock on this list that also steadily outperformed SPY:

Data by YCharts

Perhaps more dramatically than with the other three utilities, the two best times to buy XEL since 1997, with the benefit of hindsight, were the two times the dividend yield spiked above 7% in early 2000 and late 2002. Note that these two "good times to buy" came before and during XEL's big dividend cut in the early 2000s, which is one reason I tend to be forgiving of dividend cuts that seem to be done sensibly. That's why I earlier wrote about one of the simplest investment strategies being to simply buy quality dividends when dividend yields spike.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #5: Philip Morris & UST --> Altria

After the utilities, the next two names on the list are tobacco companies Philip Morris and UST Inc., the latter better known for snuff and smokeless tobacco. Philip Morris later rebranded its US business as Altria Group Inc. (MO) and later acquired UST Inc. in 2008. Although MO was my largest stock purchase back in 1999, I was not able to hold on to my shares between 2003-2012 to have been able to enjoy and personally verify the spectacular total return since 1997 shown below:

Data by YCharts

By 2008, MO was clearly a dividend aristocrat, and I would need to check the data to see how much of the apparent dividend cut in 2008-2009 was due to the spin-off of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). MO's dividend per share roughly tripled over the past decade, and total return underperformance in recent years can be seen below as a rising dividend yield, likely due to increased exclusions by ESG funds.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achievers #6&7: Telecom Re-consolidation

After the tobacco companies, the next name on the list is Bell Atlantic, one of seven "Regional Bell Operating Company" ("RBOC") broken off from AT&T in 1984. There is a whole history that could be written about how the parts from AT&T's 1984 breakup have reconsolidated, but a super-short summary is that:

Bell Atlantic later formed Verizon Communications (VZ), while

Southwestern Bell (aka SBC Communications, also on the list above), later acquired Ameritech (also on the list) and AT&T Long Distance to form the AT&T Inc. (T) we know today.

Also on the above list is ALLTEL, which had parts acquired by both VZ and T. Below is a brief total return graph of VZ and T versus SPY. Of all the dividend achievers viewed so far, T has been the first significant underperformer of SPY, which perhaps could be due to the headwinds of being an acquired rather than the company acquired.

Data by YCharts

Taking a step back, both VZ and T seem to be classic examples of long-term steady dividend with slow and steady growth. One might look at the below chart and be tempted to imagine a trading strategy of buying these stocks at the higher end of their dividend yield range and taking profits when the dividend yield drifts to the lower end of that historic range. Buying when dividend yields are high might be thought of as a "poor man's value screen", and should be tempered with some monitoring of dividend quality.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #8: H&R Block

After Bell Atlantic comes H&R Block Inc. (HRB), a stock I must admit I have a very strong personal bias against. HRB is a company that only exists because the US tax system is so complicated that many US taxpayers, even most of those with university educations, find it difficult to complete their annual mandatory tax filing without the help of such a private company. In theory, any US election with a clear mandate to replace the current US tax system with something like a flat tax with returns on a postcard, or a national sales tax like the FairTax, could devastate the earnings of HRB and its competitors overnight. As much as many of us might dream of one of these scenarios of a simpler and more understandable tax system, these same dreamers may own shares of HRB as a sort of "cynical hedge" against the US tax system remaining complicated. (Side note: I have similarly described buying HSBC as a similar "cynical hedge" against the Hong Kong consumer continuing to tolerate high fees and excessive paperwork.)

Perhaps not unrelated to this "hate factor", HRB's total return history has been the most volatile of any of the names in this article:

Data by YCharts

Oddly enough, the above charted volatility seems very unrelated to HRB's remarkably steady dividend history. Perhaps even more than T and VZ, HRB seems like it would have been a historically great candidate for a "buy when yields are high, take profits when yields get historically low" strategy:

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #9: JPMorgan (& Banc One)

Further down the list, right after Ameritech, is another name familiar today: J.P. Morgan. Similar to many of the merger histories mentioned above, today's JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is the result of a long history of many mergers, including the 2004 acquisition of Bank One / Banc One Corp., fourth from the bottom of the above list.

JPM's total return since 1997 tracks SPY remarkably closely:

Data by YCharts

Those familiar with my career history know that I worked at Bear Stearns right up until JPM acquired us in 2008, shortly after which JPM cut their dividend down to $0.05/quarter shortly afterwards in the aftermath of the 2008-2009 crisis. The dividend has since been hiked back up to double mid-2000s levels.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #10: Exxon (with Mobil)

After JPM on the list is another familiar name that JPM actually advised on its 1998 merger with Mobil to form Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM).

The 2000s were a far better decade for XOM investors than the 2010s, as the former was a period of rising oil prices, steadily increasing demand from emerging markets, and interest rates still high enough for a AAA credit rating to be a significant advantage in a capital intensive industry. Investors entering XOM within the past 5 years now see an investment worth less than what they put in, as oil prices have fallen, and ESG filters have increasingly excluded oil companies.

Data by YCharts

This second XOM chart shows that it has maintained one of the highest and steadiest dividend growth rates of any of the names in this article. The chart of XOM's dividend yield showed a period of the yield declining dividend yields from 1995-2008 (the best return period in the above chart), followed by a steady drift higher before the spike earlier this year. While XOM might still be considered a "quality dividend name", the "buy when yields are high, take profits when yields get historically low" strategy does not seem like it would have worked for this stock:

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #11: Marsh & McLennan

After Exxon on the list is Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC), a risk management and insurance brokerage firm. Since the January 1997 start date, MMC recorded the second highest total return of all the names in this article, after Altria:

Data by YCharts

Like many companies in this article, MMC did one big dividend cut in the mid-2000s, but overall seems to have offered several opportunities to accumulate shares at a yield above 3% and sell at yields below 1.5% (levels set with the benefit of hindsight, of course):

Data by YCharts

Dividend Achiever #12: International Flavors & Fragrances

Last on Louis's page 15 list, and last of the dividend achievers in this article, is International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). The "apples to apples" chart of IFF's total return since January 1, 1997 shows the stock would have underperformed at first, then mostly caught up for most of the past decade, before underperforming again in recent years.

Data by YCharts

Charts can be deceiving though, as the relative performance of IFF vs. SPY would have turned out very differently if we only start our $10,000 investment chart just three years later on January 1, 2000. In other words, the divergence between IFF and SPY over those first three years made all the difference between a significant outperformer versus a ~20% underperformer.

Data by YCharts

The possibly disturbing / challenging lesson from this stock is that the dividend cut occurred only after the 1997-2000 period of the greatest underperformance. If we only look at IFF's date from 1997-2000, it looks like a stock that had continued paying a steady dividend, albeit with slower recent dividend growth. Without looking back at the history, I can only speculate whether there were other financial stresses apparent between 1997-2000 that depressed the stock's returns over those three years. If I were to pull a lesson from this example, it might be to watch out for cases when dividend growth slows down, and instead buy when dividend growth starts accelerating.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

What impressed me the most when running through these names was how high the "survival rate" of companies on this particular 1996 list was. That is, of companies that managed to raise their dividends over 10 straight years, even over a 10 year period ending nearly a quarter century ago, none of these companies went out of business, and none would have left the investor with any less than 3.5x the original $10,000 investment in 1997. Stocks on Louis's list that did not "survive" or continue into 2020 under its 1996 name seem to have invariably merged or been acquired. I would have expected to find more stocks on a list of 1986-1996 dividend achievers that later went bankrupt or delivered negative returns, but AT&T seemed to be about as bad as it gets, and there did not seem to be much "survivorship bias" to correct for.

The below table summarizes how an equal weighted portfolio of $10,000 invested in each of 11 of the stocks above would have grown over the period since January 1st, 1997, with all dividends reinvested. I deliberately left MO out of the below sum, as MO alone would have more than doubled the below total and blew the whole sum out of proportion.

Stock Growth of $10K ED $ 74,920 AEP $ 57,130 AEE $ 58,820 XEL $ 75,340 T $ 34,530 VZ $ 54,290 HRB $ 45,880 JPM $ 58,570 XOM $ 34,330 MMC $ 108,050 IFF $ 50,170 Total $ 652,030

By comparison, the same $110,000 invested in SPY would have grown to $669,570 over the same period, which is of course slightly more, but not significantly more than the basket excluding our top performer. I decided it was still fair to title the article as "Beating the S&P 500", because of this exclusion, lack of survivorship bias, and how much better these names did than my "10 Stocks For 40 Years" basket from the 1980 Fortune 500 list.

As mentioned in the article, some of the names have also presented opportunities to improve on the above buy and hold result by:

Buying more when yields are high, or dividend growth is accelerating, and

Taking some when yields have fallen, or dividend growth slows down

We could call this strategy "dividend quality at a reasonable yield", though "DQAARY" doesn't have the same ring as GARP or other S&P 500 beating strategies.

A similarly run list of the top 10 yielding S&P 500 stocks that grew dividends from 2010-2020 may or may not outperform again between now and 2044, but this study certainly makes me want to run that screen and prepare to find out.

In addition to his book, I also recommend watching YouTube recordings of Louis Rukeyser's interviews. The below photo is from his Wikipedia page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, XOM, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.