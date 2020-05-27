Guangzhou R&F's net gearing was a relatively high 198.9% as of end-FY2019, so deleveraging needs to be a key priority for the company.

Guangzhou R&F's contracted sales growth was a disappointing +5% YoY in FY2019, and this year's +10% YoY contracted sales growth seems challenging considering a lackluster performance in 4M2020.

Guangzhou R&F's recent divestment of its property management services business is in the spotlight, given that the valuation multiple for the transaction was a relatively low 6 times FY2019 P/E.

Elevator Pitch

I downgrade my rating for Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property conglomerate Guangzhou R&F Properties Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:GZUHY) (OTC:GZUHF) [2777:HK] from Neutral to Bearish.

Guangzhou R&F's recent divestment of its property management services business is in the spotlight, given that the valuation multiple for the transaction was a relatively low 6 times FY2019 P/E. Also, Guangzhou R&F's contracted sales growth was a disappointing +5% YoY in FY2019, and this year's +10% YoY contracted sales growth seems challenging considering a lackluster performance in 4M2020.

Furthermore, Guangzhou R&F's net gearing was a relatively high 198.9% as of end-FY2019, so deleveraging needs to be a key priority for the company. A positive re-rating of Guangzhou R&F's valuations is challenging, unless the company can successfully deleverage.

Taking into account the above-mentioned factors, I assign a Bearish rating to Guangzhou R&F.

This is an update of my initiation article on Guangzhou R&F published on October 14, 2019. Guangzhou R&F's share price (excluding dividends) has declined by -24% from HK$12.30 as of October 11, 2019 to HK$9.37 as of May 25, 2020 since my initiation. Guangzhou R&F trades at 2.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 4.1 times and 4.8 times, respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 0.37 times P/B, and offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 14.3%.

Readers have the option of trading in Guangzhou R&F Holdings shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers GZUHY and GZHUF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2777:HK. For Guangzhou R&F shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Guangzhou R&F shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $15 million, and market capitalization is above $4.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Guangzhou R&F shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Blackrock Investment Management, Dimensional Fund Advisors and APG Asset Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

All Eyes On Recent Business Sale

On April 9, 2020, Guangzhou R&F announced that it has divested its property management services business, comprising three companies, namely Datong Hengfu Property Management Co., Ltd., Tianjin Huaxin Property Management Co., Ltd and Guangzhou Tianli Property Management Co., Ltd. Guangzhou R&F's property management services business managed 224 property projects with a total gross floor area of approximately 70 million sq m in various cities in China. There is no requirement for minority shareholders' approval of the transaction under existing rules for the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, as the transaction size is not substantial.

In the announcement, Guangzhou R&F explained that it sold its property management services business, because the business "requires different management expertise, competencies and development strategy as compared to the Group's core business" and it "has limited contribution to the overall profitability of the Group."

The recent business sale caught the attention of investors for three key reasons.

Firstly, the buyer of Guangzhou R&F's property management services business is a company called Guangzhou Fuxing Investment Consultation Co., Ltd., which is owned by Dr. Li Sze Lim and Mr. Zhang Li. Both of them are executive directors and substantial shareholders of Guangzhou R&F, and they own in aggregate 60% of the company's shares as of December 31, 2019.

Secondly, the valuation multiple for the three target companies combined based on the total sale consideration was approximately 6 times historical FY2019 P/E. In comparison, listed property management services businesses typically trade at P/E multiples of around 20 times, as their stable recurring income streams are favored and accorded a valuation premium by investors.

Thirdly, the majority of Mainland Chinese property developers with property management services businesses have either spun of their property management subsidiary or are planning to do so in the near future. One example is Chinese property developer Times China (OTC:TMPPF) [1233:HK] which spun off its property management services subsidiary Times Neighborhood (OTCPK:TNHDF) [9928:HK] in December 2019 via the payment of a special interim dividend where Times China shareholders received a single share of Times Neighborhood for every 2.6 shares of Times China they owned.

In contrast, Guangzhou R&F's shareholders no longer have exposure to the property management services business following the divestment, and they also miss out on any potential upside from any planned corporate actions to unlock the value of this business.

On May 25, 2020, Guangzhou R&F issued an announcement with the aim of explaining the valuation of the property management services business was arrived at. The company noted that similar transactions involving the purchase and sale of property management services businesses ranged from 6-17 times P/E for non-listed companies, and 4-63 times P/E for listed companies. Guangzhou R&F added that the sale of its property management services business was done at the lower end of valuation multiples for comparable transactions, because the target companies were not listed and had low net profit margins in FY2019 after turning around from losses in FY2017 and FY2018.

Nevertheless, Guangzhou R&F's recent divestment of its property management services business is likely to be deemed as not being in the best interest of shareholders, given the low valuation multiple of the transaction and other alternatives (e.g. spin-offs) to unlock value that were not being considered.

FY2019 Contracted Sales Growth Disappointing

Guangzhou R&F delivered contracted sales of RMB138.19 billion for FY2019 representing a mere +5% YoY increase, which was disappointing. As a comparison, the company's contracted sales target for last year was a much higher RMB160 billion.

Looking ahead, Guangzhou R&F disclosed at the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 26, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that it is aiming for contracted sales of RMB152 billion for FY2020, which implies a +10% YoY contracted sales growth.

The company has been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic like its peers. In the first four months of FY2020, Guangzhou R&F's cumulative contracted sales was RMB25.93 billion, representing a -23% YoY decline compared with contracted sales of RMB33.72 billion for 4M2019. This implies that Guangzhou R&F will need to do some serious catching up for the rest of the year to meet the company's full-year contracted sales target.

High Net Gearing Remains A Concern

Guangzhou R&F's net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing increased by 14.8 percentage points YoY to a relatively high 198.9% as of end-FY2019, despite raising HK$3.735 billion from the issuance of 273 million new shares at a price HK$13.68 per share last year. The company's short-term liquidity is also a concern, with its cash-to-short term debt ratio at only approximately 0.6 times.

Going forward, the company aims to deleverage gradually via accelerating the pace of contracted sales growth, slowing down land banking activities and divesting non-core assets.

Valuation And Dividends

Guangzhou R&F trades at 3.0 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 2.7 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$9.37 as of May 25, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 4.1 times and 4.8 times, respectively.

Guangzhou R&F is valued by the market at 0.37 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 0.64 times and 0.92 times, respectively.

Guangzhou R&F offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 14.8%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 14.3%.

The company recommended a final dividend of RMB0.86 per share for 2H2019, which brought full-year FY2020 dividends per share to RMB1.28 implying a +4% YoY increase in absolute terms. Market consensus expects Guangzhou R&F's dividends per share to decline by approximately -4% YoY from RMB1.28 in FY2019 to RMB1.23 in FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Guangzhou R&F include future transactions which are deemed as not being in the best interest of minority shareholders, weaker-than-expected contracted sales growth, a slower-than-expected pace of deleveraging, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Guangzhou R&F shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

