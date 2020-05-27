Why Urovant Sciences Is Likely A Better Bet Than Evofem

We therefore prefer to invest in another Women's Health company with a PDUFA date on 12/26/2020 and an attractive drug: Urovant Sciences.

Evofem spiked almost 80% last Friday on an FDA approval for its spermicide gel.

We have analyzed the stock price performance for all FDA approvals between 2016 and 2019. We expected to see some appreciation going into the approval date, a spike at the approval and then some leveling off - however even we were surprised to see how pronounced and reliable this pattern is.

Overall, we've found that Small and Mid Cap Biotechnology companies experienced abnormal gains of 19% between Day -150 and the day prior to approval (Day -1). They subsequently only spiked by another 4.3% on the actual approval (close to close), to then give most of their gains back in the months after approval (during the actual launch)

Source: Own analysis, based on FDA approval data and Bloomberg price data

We were surprised to see Evofem spike almost 80% afterhours on Friday. Notably, this only happened after the company issued its official press release. Prior to that, the stock was trading almost unchanged despite the FDA approval being widely known around noon.

To us, this suggests that the growing retail investor involvement in 2020 might make holding long positions into PDUFA dates more attractive.

We have a small short position in Evofem as we believe that the company's stock is likely to follow the historical patterns of underperforming while the launch falls short of consensus estimates.

We prefer Urovant instead

We believe that Urovant Sciences, on the other hand, is likely to benefit from a runup into its December PDUFA date. The company's drug is highly likely to get approved and we also believe that the company is drastically undervalued. We have initiated on the company in January. We are currently conducting more research on the company and might publish our thinking in a few weeks.

The company's tight float, with 75% of the shares held by Sumitomo and most of the float controlled by institutions, might make the PDUFA trade even more attractive.

Risks

The most significant risk to the long thesis is a rejection of the New Drug Application by the US FDA. The disclosed efficacy and safety profile look highly favorable and should support approval. However, new or previously undisclosed findings could emerge that could potentially put an approval at risk. Manufacturing or CMC issues could further delay a drug approval.

All Biotechnology and small cap investments are risky. Investors should be aware that a total loss of capital is generally possible with every equity investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UROV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We also have a small short position in EVFM.