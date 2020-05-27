However, car sales around the world look set to recover in the coming months and China registered the first increase in 22 months during April.

The deterioration of EBITDA means the company will likely breach debt covenants at the end of Q2 2020.

Introduction

In February and March, I wrote two articles on SA about turbocharger maker Garrett Motion (GTX), in which I said the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak would be limited and that the future of the company looked bright.

Well, those articles haven't exactly aged well. With lockdowns around the world, the global auto industry has been brought down to its knees and Garrett is no exception. The company has withdrawn its guidance in the wake of the uncertainty, and weak results in Q2 2020 mean that it won't be able to comply with one of the financial covenants in its credit agreement. However, I think any concerns about solvency issues are overblown.

Garrett has a high-quality business and the global auto industry has already started recovering. Also, the company's recent troubles prove that its capital structure is ill-suited to cope with any significant challenges, which should help it in its legal battle against its former parent Honeywell (HON).

COVID-19 and its impact on Garrett's business

(Source: Garrett)

Garrett has a total of 13 manufacturing facilities around the world and many of those in Europe and North America temporarily closed during Q1 and into Q2. However, the reopening of the auto plants around the world is not the main issue for the industry. It's unclear when showrooms will be allowed to reopen across a lot of countries or when customers will actually want to buy new cars. It's a demand problem.

Looking at Garrett's sales, a total of 58% came from Europe in the first quarter of 2020.

(Source: Garrett)

The continent has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, and April saw the largest drop in new passenger car registrations in the EU since records began.

(Source: ACEA)

However, the slump is unlikely to last for long if China can be used as an indicator. Following the lift of lockdown measures, monthly auto sales in the country rose for the first time in 22 months during April. The growth on an annual basis was 4.4%, which compares to slumps of 79% in February and 43% in March.

(Source: CAAM)

Looking at Garrett's measures to address the temporarily decreased demand, the company is implementing short-term working schemes, including furloughs, reduced work schedules, and state funding leaves. I think the company has a flexible employee structure as the temporary workforce and contract survey workforce make up around one-fourth of the total workforce. Garrett is also reducing or postponing capital commitments for 2020 by up to 40%.

Garrett's debt situation

At the end of Q1 2020, Garrett had a net debt of $1,230 million plus liabilities of $1,304 million related to Honeywell. Most of the latter are related to asbestos liabilities inherited when Garrett was spun off. The company is responsible for making 90% of Honeywell's settlement payments, legal fees, and some small environmental payments related to the Bendix asbestos liabilities. Bendix used encapsulated asbestos for its brake pads from the 1930s until 2003, and the whole liability was estimated at $1.05 billion as of the end of March based on the indemnification and reimbursement agreement between the two companies. Payments are capped at $175 million per year and can potentially run until 2048.

At the end of March, Garrett had $658M in total available liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents and funds available under its $470 million revolving credit facility. Also, the company drew down on its revolving credit facility in April and thus had total liquidity of $665 million at the start of the second quarter of 2020.

Looking at payments, the company has no significant debt maturities before September 2023.

(Source: Garrett)

However, the problem is that at the end of Q2, the company is unlikely to be able to comply with the financial covenant which compares outstanding debt to its trailing consolidated EBITDA. Financial results in Q2 will also be significantly impacted by the coronavirus.

Still, I don't think Garrett is likely to have solvency issues since several other auto parts companies have already received covenant relief. The same is likely to happen here, and Garrett is already in discussions with its lenders on potential modifications to its covenants as well as waivers.

I also think Garrett is likely to use its current balance sheet issues in its legal battle against Honeywell, as one of the points it's trying to prove is that it was set up to fail when the spin-off took place.

Conclusion

Two months ago, I underestimated the impact of COVID-19 on the world and the auto sector is particularly vulnerable. However, car sales in China have already started growing on an annual basis and the same is likely to occur in Europe and the USA soon as lockdown measures are slowly lifted over the coming months.

Garrett has a significant debt load, but there's enough liquidity available to weather this storm and covenant relief is around the corner.

The company is still part of a duopoly in the global turbocharger market, and with a long-term goal for an EBITDA margin of 18-20%, I think it looks cheap. If there's no second wave of COVID-19, I think Garrett's share price should recover to at least $9 per share by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.