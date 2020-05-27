Management is likely to cash in most of their in-the-money options diluting shareholders by more than 5% in 2020.

Revenue growth rates are not going to be as strong as they were previously.

Video showing why I'm no longer as bullish this company as I have been.

Investment Thesis

Stamps.com (STMP) has been on a very strong run, and even though the momentum may continue, investors will struggle to see much more upside potential now.

Growth Rates Are Fizzling Out

Stamps.com had a very challenging 2019 when it lost a very favorable contract with UPS (UPS). But that is now old news. Indeed, Stamps.com and UPS have reignited their partnership earlier in 2020. And the share price has been on a strong rally and repriced significantly higher.

Having said that, Stamps.com's revenue growth rates are now back at the forefront of the investment thesis, and it doesn't look all that strong.

Source: author's calculations, ***reiterated guidance

I've taken the midpoint of its 2020 revenue guidance of $585 million. One could argue that Stamps.com may deliver towards the top end of this guidance, given that it benefited from an unexpectedly strong March as well as a remarkably strong April when customer acquisition was up 300% year-over-year.

Furthermore, even at the top end of its guidance, Stamps.com's 2020 revenue growth rate would be shy of 5%, a fairly middling growth story.

As a sanity check, I looked up what analysts were estimating into next year:

Source: seekingalpha.com Premium Tools

Fiscal Position Is Strong - Allowing For Some Share Repurchases

Moving on, Stamps.com's balance sheet is one of its strongest aspects. It carries a net cash position of approximately $168 million. Given that its market cap is $3.2 billion, this implies that approximately 8% of its market cap is made up of net cash. Furthermore, given that Stamps.com is fairly cash generative, this affords Stamps.com plenty of maneuverability.

Dissecting Stamps.com's Cash Flows

One area of concern for me is that a large amount of Stamps.com's cash flows during Q1 2020 came from management cashing in their options. To put this figure in context, as of the 13th of April, there were just over 1 million shares that could become exercisable over the following 60-day period.

Given the strong run on Stamps.com's share price, together with the reality that most likely all these options are holding significant gains, it is highly likely management will execute a large portion of these shares rather soon.

To put this figure in context, Stamps.com has 18.2 million shares outstanding, and this would dilute shareholders by just over 5.5%.

Valuation - Upside Potential Is Not As High

Even at the top end of its non-GAAP EPS guidance of $5 per share, paying 38x times forward earnings for a company likely to grow at sub 10% growth rate is a fairly punchy multiple.

The Bottom Line

The video together with the article notes that although Stamps.com had a successful turnaround, that the upside right now is not as compelling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.