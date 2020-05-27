SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF's Exposure To Technology Stocks Is Advantageous
About: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), Includes: AMZN, MSFT
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
SPYG invests in large-cap growth stocks in the S&P 500 Index.
The fund’s relatively lower exposure to cyclical sectors is advantageous as the impact of COVID-19 may last for several years.
SPYG's high exposure to technology stocks should help it to deliver better performance as many technology stocks will benefit from the trend of people working and staying at home.
ETF Overview
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) owns a portfolio of large-cap growth stocks in the S&P 500 Index. The fund’s relatively higher exposure to information technology sector and lower