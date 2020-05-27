Company to be provided with debtor-in-possession financing to give $30 million of new liquidity to get them through the Chapter 11 cases.

Note: I have covered Akorn Inc. (AKRX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

As expected, and previously outlined in many of its public disclosures, generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Akorn Inc. finally filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Thursday, May 21st as the company looks to wipe out its heavy $838 million debt load. I believe that following the Chapter 11 filing, Akorn equity still remains overvalued and I expect it to head lower following the delist as they move to the OTC market. The delist date is set to occur on June 1st as detailed in a May 26th SEC filing

The company's cash position has weakened over recent quarters primarily due to the fact that they continue to report relatively large losses. This included a reported net loss of $257 million in the most recent quarter. Trading performance is going to be a key factor that potential new buyers will consider when looking at Akorn as a viable investment. Recent poor results and worsening numbers are likely to make any form of shareholder return ever more unlikely as buyers will not be willing to pay a higher price than they need to for the entity.

Due to ongoing losses, the company's cash position stands at just $72 million. This means that the company may not have had enough headroom to get through the Chapter 11 process. The company has addressed this issue and agreed to new financing (DIP) with lenders to provide $30 million of new liquidity to help fund and protect its operations during Chapter 11. Funding regarding the entity following Chapter 11 will be the responsibility of the new owner - whoever that may be.

Akorn was previously expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy by May 1st, but missed the deadline leading to a large amount of speculation and volatility in the share price. It appears that the delay was primarily due to the fact that the company was finalizing details of a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with its existing lenders, which the company detailed in their press release:

"...the Company has executed a Restructuring Support Agreement with lenders representing more than 75% of its secured debt, who will collectively serve as a "stalking horse" bidder in the Company's sale process and provide additional liquidity to fund the Company's business operations during this process"

Within the Chapter 11 process, the company will execute a sale of the business (in whole or in parts) and its existing lenders will act as the "stalking horse" bidder. The company also highlighted that other buyers will continue to have the opportunity to improve on this bid for the company. But if no external bids are received that are high enough to pay off all debts in full, complete equity holder wipe out looks like a near certainty.

In a SEC filing released on 21 May, the company detailed what the Restructuring Support Agreement contained:

"That the Sale will be conducted pursuant to the bidding procedures attached to and incorporated into the Restructuring Support Agreement (as amended, modified, waived or supplemented, the “Bidding Procedures”); that the Sale will be conducted as follows: in the event that the Buyer (as defined below) is the Successful Bidder (as defined in the Bidding Procedures), on the terms set forth in the Stalking Horse APA (as defined below), pursuant to which the full amount of indebtedness under the Term Loan Credit Agreement shall be credit bid, or in the event that a Qualified Bidder (as defined in the Bidding Procedures) other than the Stalking Horse Bidder is the Successful Bidder, on the terms of the purchase agreement for the Successful Bidder as approved by the Court;"

Based on an earlier (pre-COVID-19) sale process where no bids received were high enough to pay off creditors in full, I expect the same to happen again, with the lenders having to take on the assets themselves in a debt for equity swap. I do not believe that a "Qualified Bidder" will be found that will be sufficient enough to pay off all of the company's debts. The deadline for this bidding process is 3rd August 2020. Therefore, shareholder return will almost certainly be zero.

There is an alternative scenario where, although the lenders would ideally like all debts to be paid off in full, they may be willing to take a lower offer from an external party to take cash rather then keep the Akorn assets. This may be particularly attractive as Akorn's cash burn has been relatively high recently ($73 million cash reduction in the last quarter). This option is detailed in page 50 section 7 of the SEC filing where they outline that specific sub-groups can be sold off to obtain cash and pay the debt down:

"If the Debtors receive a Qualified Bid (other than the Stalking Horse Bid), the Debtors shall conduct the Auction to determine the Successful Bidder with respect to the Acquired Assets or portion of the Acquired Assets. If one or more Qualified Bid(S) exist for acquiring specific sub-groups of the Debtors’ Acquired Assets, then the Debtors may, in the exercise of their reasonable business judgement (in consultation with the Consultation Parties), first conduct a Sub-Auction for each of the businesses or Acquired Assets that has at least one Qualified Bid pursuant to the Bid Procedures. If the Debtors do not receive a Qualified Bid (other than the Stalking Horse Bid), the Debtors will not conduct the Auction and will designate the Stalking Horse’s Qualified Bid as the Successful Bid."

The fact that lenders may be willing to sell assets off at a reduced price or through individual asset sales in order to obtain cash rather than ownership of the new entity shows that shareholder wipe-out is a near certainty. This is because lenders understand that they are unlikely to receive a high enough bid to pay off all outstanding debt in full (as shown by their previous sales process), let alone have any value or cash left to provide shareholders with any return.

It is also important to note that this Chapter 11 path of a change in ownership has almost certainly removed any idea of current equity holders retaining any portion of the new equity:

First, lenders would be unwilling to spare any equity to existing holders due to the fact that if they were to take a debt for equity swap, they can by no means be certain that Akorn equity equates to the current outstanding debt amount ($838 million). Due to this uncertainty, the lenders will want to ensure that they have the best chance of realizing as much return as possible in the future (by taking all of the new entity).

Second, any potential new buyer would certainly not feel it necessary to pay nor leave the shareholders any value, as it is unlikely that they will even pay lenders anywhere near the full amount of outstanding debts.

Neither the lenders nor the buyers will leave capital or equity for shareholders when they do not need to, and in the Chapter 11 process, they simply do not need to. Lenders would most likely snap their hands off at any offer near the outstanding debt amount seeing it as a best case scenario, while still leaving the shareholders with nothing

The company has highlighted that operations will continue as usual throughout the process. This is one of the reasons why Chapter 11 is so attractive for many companies looking to restructure. Akorn will continue to meet its contractual obligations, and to meet payments to vendors, the company has taken action to ensure this:

"The Company has filed customary motions with the Bankruptcy Court intended to allow Akorn to maintain normal operations and fulfill its go-forward commitments to customers, suppliers, associates and other stakeholders. These motions are typical in the Chapter 11 process and Akorn anticipates they will be heard and approved in the first few days of the case."

Akorn CEO and President Douglas Boothe commented on the benefits this process will bring to the company. Notably, he highlighted that the company wished to use the Chapter 11 process not only to eliminate its existing debts but also to eliminate the financial risk of litigation that is currently hanging over the company, most likely the Fresenius court case:

"Today's announcement represents a decisive, positive step for Akorn, one that we have been able to achieve because of the underlying strength of our business and potential for growth. We look forward to separating legacy litigation and debt from the Company's most valuable assets – our products, our people, our manufacturing facilities and our knowledge – so that we can move forward unencumbered by these liability exposures under new ownership that believes in our future."

Conclusion

As is usual with most Chapter 11 restructurings, equity holders are likely to be wiped out. That is no different with Akorn, in my opinion. The CEO refers to "new ownership" following the process, and although the company hasn't specifically outlined any return for existing equity holders, it will almost certainly be pegged at zero following the Chapter 11 process. I believe the company's assets will either be transferred over to the lenders or an external bidder.

If I was a current equity holder, I would sell up and move on before the company moves to the OTC market. In terms of any short positions (as I suggested in my last article), I would wait until they move the shares to the OTC market before exiting. I believe the shares will head lower when traded on the OTC, potentially to under 10 cents a share. In my view, the market is still overpricing the likelihood of any return for equity holders with a current equity valuation of $28 million. When the shares shift to the OTC, buyers will most likely dry up as the Chapter 11 cases kick-start and the reality of Akorn's situation will set in. Akorn is working to complete the sale process in the third quarter 2020 and emerge from Chapter 11 in that same period under new ownership.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AKRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.