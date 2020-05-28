Bubble? Any Bears Left? Asking For A Friend

Bubbles arise if the price far exceeds the asset’s fundamental value, to the point that no plausible future income scenario can justify the price. – Justin Fox

As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report in March, I thought we were going to see a bubble forming in stocks as the recovery would be more significant than many were expecting. The reason was simple: The amount of quantitative easing and government stimulus we were (and are) seeing around the world was unprecedented. Stimulus measures in the past have done the job at inflating asset prices, like stocks, and this time was going to be no different. Well, maybe a little different – this time, the markets understood better what “unlimited quantitative easing” was and decided to rally in one of the greatest market comebacks we have ever seen. After dropping to the March 23 lows at jaw breaking speed, the market has already rallied over 32% to May 22 close and counting. Putting that in an annualized perspective, a 32% gain in two months is - "calculator processing" - 5 million percent annually! Wait. That can’t be right. Well, it’s a lot, regardless.

I take several issues with how far the market has gone, but the conditions were right for it to rally back in March. And they continue to be, but as my followers know, this can change quickly. One indicator I have been watching is how steep the yield curve is getting. While the Fed can contain the short end of the curve, it has been proven relatively fruitless when trying to control the long end of the curve. The long end of the curve is finding its way higher right now, in what looks to be a real steepening risk. As oil continues to rally, causing further cost-push inflation, and as expectations of the economy rebounding continue to factor into the long end, there could be a shock higher at the long end. That has the potential to cause a real crash in bond prices soon. If you don’t believe me, look at the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) showing year-to-date returns of over 21%, and beware of that mini-crash in March this year already. These types of returns are ripe for a massive pullback, and as one domino falls, the other tends to follow.

Source: GuruFocus

Now, stock market valuations are an entirely different, scary story. Not hard to imagine why. Most valuations are based on some form of a price-to-earnings variant. Prices are going way higher right now, while earnings are tanking, non-existent, or negative. One of the ratios I like to follow is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (also known as the Shiller ratio, CAPE, or P/E 10 ratio) made by Robert Shiller. It looks at price over the average of ten years of earnings, adjusted for inflation, and is a much smoother way of looking at valuations, especially during extremes. And right now, it’s trading at levels seen in the lead up to 2008-2009 and 1999-2000. Premium valuations are typically reserved for times when things are going exceptionally well for companies, and future expectations are reasonable. Right now, the best-case scenario is that the economy is reopening at 85%-90% capacity. That's a Great Depression! While valuations can go higher in stocks, I think that the conditions are forming for a bubble in stock markets, and eventually, there won’t be justifications for buying. The conditions I’m referring to are that of more than 39 million people filing for unemployment, double-digit unemployment rates for expected two years, and no vaccine in sight for at least through the end of 2020, and consumer habits massively changing in a consumer economy. That doesn’t sound like 32% rally to me.

Source: multpl.com

Portfolio Positioning

We have to act in our portfolio for the conditions that warrant, and right now, I think there are several things you should be doing. Lowering your duration exposure in your fixed income portfolios is one thing that makes a lot of sense here, even if there are rumors of negative rates coming in the US. They can’t go much further down, and it looks like the opposite is happening on the long end of the curve. If you’re in TLT, think of lowering to the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Or even a shorter duration might be a better move for you. Make sure to be diversified in asset classes that might have been unattractive for decades, like precious metals – the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) is an excellent place to start. If you have had some massive wins in your stock portfolio as of late, it would be a reasonable time to take some profits off the table, at a minimum. Often, people only realize they are in a bubble post mortem. Better to be proactive and position properly ahead of the “irrational exuberance,” as Robert Shiller postulated in his book of that title. I’d rather look foolish being safe than be caught the greatest fool.

