In my view, there is limited upside potential in SPX now, roughly to about 3,150 in the near term.

After all, why shouldn't they be; the S&P 500 has gained nearly 40% from its mid-March bottom.

Image Source

Stock traders have a lot to be happy about these days, as the S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and other major averages close in on crucial technical levels, not far below their all-time highs. Remarkably, due to enormous Fed stimulus, the S&P 500 has now gained around 40% from its mid-March low, and is now only about 10% off from its all-time high of around 3,400.

$10 plus trillion in Fed dollars will flow into various assets. Stocks will benefit to an extent, but there are real earnings, the real economy, and corporate profits to consider. Therefore, upside potential in SPX is likely limited in the short term. However, there are other assets to invest in.

ES/S&P 500 futures

Source: Ameritrade.com

Despite yesterday's lackluster close, ES continues to look quite strong this morning. It appears like the melt-up to 3,150 may continue here after all. Looking for continued rotation into beaten down sectors; banks, some industrials, defense, perhaps some energy, and others. Technology could also perform quite well for a bit longer.

Note: These are mostly shorter-term projections, as the market in general could experience a notable leg lower sometime this summer, possibly after SPX reaches around the 3,150 level.

Financial Select SPDR Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF)

XLF/financials have appreciated substantially. Factoring in today's open, XLF is up by nearly 20% from its recent bottom. I am generally bullish on financials longer term, as their essential unlimited access to ultra-cheap capital should enable the companies to expand and prosper in the future.

XLF may attempt to break above $24 today, but if it doesn't happen, I may sell some positions into strength. I liked XLF much better 15-20% ago when it was trading at $20-21.

These are a few of our positions that were accumulated during the banking bottom about 2 weeks ago. Since then, several names have appreciated by 20% or more in fewer than 10 trading sessions. Furthermore, if $24 resistance doesn't hold, we could see further upside in XLF, to the $25-26 range next in my view.

Spot Gold

Source: Kitco.com

We see the $1,700 level being tested in gold. The uptrend may be stalling for now, and we could see a leg down to the $1,660-$1,680 support soon. I would use this opportunity to load back up on GSMs across the board. Gold miners are likely towards the end of their current correction process and should bounce back sharply within the next several days.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Source: StockCharts.com

In my view, we're about 70% done with the current correction phase. GDX has declined by 10% since its recent high, which is considered a healthy correction in a bull market. So, it may go down another 5% or so, but the long-term trend clearly remains higher in the GSM sector.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Source: Binance.com

We see that Bitcoin made a nice breakout above the $9K level this morning. The digital asset may have found a bottom around the $8,700 level.

BTC futures are also starting to look more constructive this morning. A break above $9K represent a momentum change in my view. Next, BTC should test the $10K level and plausibly break out higher after that.

Here, we see that Bitcoin probably found a solid support level around $8,700. BTC's total correction has been roughly 19% from recent peak to trough. This is essentially a textbook 20% correction in the Bitcoin market. However, if prices break down below $8.7K, then there could be retests of lower levels ahead. Most notably, $8,500, $8,000, and possibly even $7,500. In an "Armageddon" case scenario, BTC could even potentially retest the ever-crucial $6,500 level. Upside potential is substantial in Bitcoin in my view.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing real-time portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don't hesitate, click here to find out more, become a member of our investment community, and start beating the market today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long A DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.