Cummins has positioned itself well for this latest cycle, cutting costs ahead of the downturn, building the aftermarket business, and continuing to invest in areas like emissions control.

The Street has gotten over its March panic, but production declines and decremental margins in Q2 and Q3 could still rattle investors and hit the shares.

Cummins (CMI) is a cyclical business, always has been and likely always will be, and yet, you still see analysts and investors who treat every cyclical peak and cyclical trough like the new normal. Sentiment has shifted significantly in the last few months, with the stock dropping close to 40% during the March panic but then shooting back up on what I believe may be premature enthusiasm that the worst of the downturn is now understood and “in the numbers”.

Make no mistake, I think Cummins is a great company, and I think management made smart choices to prepare for this downturn. I also think that while the company has been slow to invest in powertrain electrification technologies (particularly axle-centric technologies), it has made it up for that somewhat with other investments. My bigger issue is sentiment. Cummins would seem to offer a decent return now, but I think there could be another pullback after this strong rally, and that’s where I’d look to get more aggressive.

Looking Back At The First Quarter

Cummins reported earnings about a month ago now, and in the wider context of machinery earnings reports, I think it was a pretty solid report. I was most impressed by the performance on decremental margin, though I think that is going to come under pressure in the next couple of quarters.

Revenue declined 16% overall (in organic terms), with reported revenue declines ranging from 9% in Distribution to 19% in Engines and Components. Light-duty and medium-duty business has held up better than heavy-duty, fitting overall market/production trends, and on-highway has been holding up better than off-highway, with particularly steep declines in oil/gas as companies slash spending/investing in their frac fleets.

Gross margin actually improved slightly in the quarter, though adjusted EBITDA still fell 18% and segment-level earnings fell 29%. More impressive to me was that Engine margin declined only about a point, and overall decremental margin was about 20% - better than the 25% management had guided for the downturn a couple of quarters ago, though the downturn isn’t over yet.

Cummins has net debt, but the company has plenty of cash now, and I don’t see any issues with free cash flow that will impair its ability to maintain dividends or normal operations.

A Sharper Cycle, But A Cycle All The Same

Recent reports have shown steep declines in truck order activity, with April orders down more than 70% in the U.S., almost 60% in the EU (for heavy trucks), and more than 50% in Brazil. China, which entered the downturn earlier, saw a 24% decline in truck sales in March and a 16% decline in the first quarter but a 52% jump in April.

It’s well worth remembering that the U.S./EU heavy and medium-truck cycle was already rolling over before COVID-19 broke. At this point, it appears to me that the outbreak (and the resulting shutdowns and declines in economic activity) is intensifying the downturn, but I don’t yet see reason to believe that it will fundamentally alter the longer-term cyclical pattern.

It may be overly optimistic to expect a “V-shaped” recovery in 2021, but truck tonnage hasn’t fallen off any worse than underlying economic activity would suggest (at least so far), and I see no reason to believe that fleet operators are going to suddenly change their behaviors around how they manage their fleet ages and so on. The challenges created by the COVID-19 downturn are real, including strained balance sheets and the risk that some operators will go out of business, but that has happened in past cycles too.

Where I do think there may be a “it’s different this time” argument to make is in the oil/gas space. I expect that oil/gas producers, and the service companies that work for them, are going to see greater pressures on their businesses, and I think it will take a few years for capex demand to reappear. That means lower sales of Cummins engines and Allison (ALSN) transmissions, as well as lower aftermarket parts sales as operators cannibalize stacked rigs.

Positioned To Weather The Downturn

One of the things I like about Cummins is that management definitely understands the business; management was preparing for the next downturn before it began, and cost-reduction efforts taken in 2019 are already producing some benefits. I think the sharp production declines in the second quarter (and possibly the third quarter as well) will pressure decremental margins relative to the strong result produced in the first quarter, but I think the overall idea that the company will see comparatively decremental margins is still sound.

Management has taken other steps to improve its cycle-to-cycle performance. The aftermarket business has continued to grow as a percentage of total revenue (to around 30%), and Cummins has done well building share in add-on markets like emissions. Management has sized the incremental opportunity from new emissions standards in India and China at around $600 million, and these opportunities come with no real compromises on margins (the Components segment produces margins similar to the Engine business).

Beyond this current downturn, I still do have some concerns that Cummins has done too little too late to position itself for electrification (particularly e-axle technology), but the company has invested in areas like battery management, connectivity, and integration, as well as in alternative fuels. While the risks are more significant in certain vocational medium/heavy-duty markets (like garbage trucks), other markets will take longer to electrify, and Cummins still has incremental share growth opportunities as OEMs under-invest in diesel in favor of new technologies.

Outlook

While I didn’t have COVID-19 in my model before, at this point the outbreak is not changing my long-term model all that much. The downturn is going to be steeper than I initially expected (which depressing near-term cash flows more and DCF-based fair value), but I don’t see the long-term “full cycle” outlook as all that much different. To that end, peak-to-peak revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits (compound annualized) still seems plausible to me, as does a long-term FCF margin in the high single digits.

Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin-driven EV/revenue suggest that the company is dramatically undervalued today, though an implied “mid- to high” single digit annualized total return isn’t bad for a company of Cummins’ quality. My main issue now is whether the stock has come too far too fast as the market has swung from panic to “it’s not so bad after all” passivity. Starting a position at these levels will probably work long term, but I’d prefer a pullback to build a fuller position, and that could happen once the Q2 numbers/Q3 guidance start coming in over the next couple of months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.