Vodafone showed a 3% revenue increase in FY-2021 and appears to be on the road to profitability, but the underlying factors aren't sustainable in the medium term.

After losing more than €7.6 billion in FY-2019 and a lower but still-significant net loss in H1-2020, Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) has been back in the black for the past two quarters, per data from Seeking Alpha. As reported in the group's Q4-2020 6K filing this month, net loss for the full fiscal year stands at slightly under €0.5 billion. While the approaching turnaround in profitability is a good sign, the fact that the stock is trading at more than 30% down from its 52-week high shows that investors are not yet on board with the management's relatively positive outlook in the era of COVID-19. The risks as we move into FY-2021 are too high to justify a buy position. For now, this is a hold unless you have an appetite for risk and believe things will turn around to Vodafone's advantage post-FY-2021.

First of all, to put the net loss in FY-2020 into perspective, the move toward positive territory has not been entirely organically driven. Part of what brought net loss closer to zero was a €3.4 billion gain from the formation of the INWIT joint venture in Italy and a €1.2 billion gain from the sale of its units in Malta and New Zealand. These were offset by an unfavorable Supreme Court case in India as well as impairments and market-to-market losses that totaled €5.3 billion.

Nevertheless, pre-spectrum FCF went up by nearly 5% for the period, and adjusted EBITDA showed a 2.6% growth rate, attributed to "the success of our cost transformation agenda, alongside improving commercial momentum and organic service revenue growth."

On the revenue front, overall revenue growth was reported at 3% over FY-2019, but more than 2% of that growth came from the aforementioned gains. Organic revenue growth, which Vodafone tracks under 'Alternative Performance Measures' as 'Group service revenue', came in at 0.8% on the back of "improved commercial performance across all major markets."

Overall, VOD was within revised guidance levels on multiple fronts, including Adjusted EBITDA, Capex to total revenue, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA. Pre-spectrum FCF came in higher than expected, at €5.7 billion, against the guidance of €5.4 billion.

Moving forward, the acquisition of Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) assets in Germany and CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) will contribute less toward overall revenue growth as the acquisition laps a year at the end of July 2020. In addition, revenue growth in FY2021 will be unpredictable, being affected by factors such as restricted cross-border travel, leading to losses in roaming revenues and general economic pressure on their consumer base across the globe.

As such, Vodafone has said that it will not provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA other than that "Adjusted EBITDA for FY21 may be flat to slightly down, compared to a rebased FY20 baseline of €14.5 billion." The group has guided for pre-spectrum FCF at "at least €5 billion" in FY2021, compared to €5.7 billion in FY-2020.

Investor's Angle

While this isn't good news for the year ahead, there are some encouraging numbers in user base growth from Europe and Africa.

Of note is the fact that there have been significant increases in the following areas:

Broadband user base (Europe)

Gigabit-capable connections (Europe)

IoT SIM connections

Digital sales

Average data usage (Europe)

That positive angle is once again turned on its head when you realize that the world is moving toward low-cost Internet and mobile options, as noted by Vodafone:

During the year ended 31 March 2020 there has been an observable repositioning towards low-cost brands and competitive intensity within the multi-branded market is expected to remain elevated in the medium term.

That could spell trouble in the post-coronavirus era as consumers focus on value for their money. The global economy is currently going through a recessive phase, and there's no consensus on how long it will last. Granted, some sectors like telecommunications may be more resilient than others, but the lack of predictability in Vodafone's medium-term outlook should be a warning to investors. Debt levels are still high, even though the ratios are within the guidance band. But, in the absence of revenue and free cash flow growth, it's not a great position to be in, especially in the current scenario.

To be clear, Vodafone is not a company in trouble. The management team has done a great job balancing cost efficiency with new investments and growth initiatives. The group is foraying into 5G in a big way in Europe, for example, and high-speed mobile Internet will be the need of the hour as the world consumes more data than ever before.

Moreover, according to a report by Ericsson (ERIC), 5G will contribute to nearly 50% of the world's mobile data traffic in the next 5 years. The race to dominate 5G is akin to a race to survive the next decade and come through stronger and bigger, and Vodafone has the resources and the initiative to do that.

If you do decide to take a chance on VOD, let it be a long-term horizon that takes you well into the next decade. This is not a company you want to look at for short-term gains or dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.