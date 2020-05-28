Garrett Motion Inc.'s stock price has been negatively affected by the coronavirus and cautious statements by management during its Q1 2020 earnings call presentation.

Investment Thesis

The market's uncertainty and pessimism regarding Garrett Motion's (NYSE:GTX) business and balance sheet have created an attractive risk/reward opportunity for investors. Garrett's underlying business is good and financial concerns will be resolved. In addition, Garrett has a large potential catalyst due to its asbestos liability litigation with Honeywell (NYSE:HON).

Price Action Creates Good Entry Point

Garrett Motion's stock price and market capitalization have been negatively affected by the coronavirus, general market pessimism and most recently by cautionary remarks made during the Q1 2020 earnings call. Stock price has moved from a high of $18.20 on 5/21/2019 to as low as $2.50 on 3/18/2020 and the stock currently trades at about $4.50. After releasing earnings on May 11, 2020, the price initially moved higher to $6.80 but quickly retraced as investors' concerns surfaced again. The current price of GTX is attractive.

Garrett's price spiked on Q1 2020 earnings and it quickly fell back.

Source: Image from Stock Quote Fidelity.com

Q1 Results are solid but raise reasons for pessimism

Q1 results were generally good, particularly with the headwinds posed by COVID-19. Garrett was less impacted in Asia than the company originally expected, with the exception of India which has had a longer shut-down; North America and Europe were more impacted and only now beginning to gradually reopen.

The results are particularly impressive when one considers that a key manufacturing facility for Garrett in Wuhan, China was shut down for six weeks.

Below is a snapshot of financial results for Garrett comparing Q1 2019 to Q1 2020. As one would expect given the COVID-19 pandemic, sales and EBITDA are down as well as Adjusted EPS; however, Adjusted FCF was actually stronger in Q1 2020 than Q1 2019.

Garrett Motion Q1 Financial Snapshot

Source: Garrett Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

I'm not a huge fan of Non-GAAP measures, so here are a couple more GAAP numbers that further illustrate a generally strong performance in a difficult environment.

millions (USD) Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Difference Net Income $73 $52 ($21) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $36 $57 $21

So why the recent pessimism and poor stock price performance? The quote below from CEO Olivier Rabiller provides some good insight.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly evolve, it has become increasingly difficult to quantify the impact on our business. While our visibility is limited, we expect the current quarter to be significant more challenging than it was in Q1. Due to the highly uncertain operating environment, we recently withdrew our full year 2020 guidance and intend to resume providing an outlook at a future date.

Investors are rightfully concerned about two items here - 1) a more challenging Q2 and 2) the fact that full-year 2020 guidance has been withdrawn. The withdrawal of guidance is very consistent with many public companies and as recently reported, 86 S&P 500 companies, have recently suspended guidance due to COVID-19. I'm not alarmed by the suspension of guidance as that seems logical and prudent at the moment and given the only recent start-up of auto manufacturing in the US and Europe, it is not surprising that Q2 will be more challenging for Garrett.

On the Q1 earnings call, Garrett notified investors that the company had withdrawn the remaining balance on its credit line to bring its cash balance to $658m in cash. The withdrawal took place on April 6, 2020, after Q1 results. This draw on the credit line is likely to put it in non-compliance with one of the financial covenants on its credit agreement as of June 30, 2020. The company further stated that it is in discussions with lenders about possible modifications or waivers to these covenants and that it has made "significant progress to date."

These statements that Q2 will be challenging, guidance has been suspended and that the company anticipates being in violation of its credit agreement are all valid reasons for pessimism and I believe largely explain the recent stock movements. This has also helped to create potentially attractive entry point for investors interested in GTX.

Reasons for Optimism

Garrett's results in a challenging environment were impressive, particularly generating positive GAAP income and FCF in the midst of a pandemic. My take on the financial covenant issue with its lenders is that this will be resolved in a positive way in the next few weeks. Garrett also explained during its Q1 2020 earnings call that it could gain compliance to its financial covenants by subordinating the Honeywell legacy asbestos litigation obligations. The near-term resolution of the credit agreement covenant issue will eliminate one key area of concern for investors. In addition, the debt maturities of Garrett are very manageable. The nearest term debt is $64m due in 2022 and then $227m due in 2023.

Here is a snapshot of debt maturities and liquidity for Garrett.

Source: Garrett Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Keep in mind that Garrett made $52m GAAP income in Q1 2020 and $313m for full-year 2019. I don't see paying or servicing the debt as a huge concern and it is interesting to note that the stock is trading at just over its full-year 2019 earnings.

Garrett is also taking several additional actions to ensure the sustainability of its business including eliminating discretionary spending, reducing senior executive and board salaries by 20% and flexibly managing its workforce to match production needs via shorter work schedules, furloughs, government-sponsored leave and reducing contract workers. At the same time, it has continued to focus on development of new turbo technologies, including its much anticipated "E-Turbo" for mass market in 2021.

2020 will be challenging for many businesses; however, Garrett seems focused on taking the right steps to drive near- and long-term business success.

Honeywell Obligations are an interesting catalyst

A key positive wildcard in the analysis of Garrett is the large obligation due to Honeywell for legacy asbestos-related payable and litigation expense that amounts to $1,047m as of March 31, 2020. These liabilities relate to prior periods before Honeywell spun off Garrett and currently are structured to be paid the earlier of December 31, 2048, or if the amount owed Honeywell is less than $25m for three consecutive years. The maximum that can be paid in any given year against this obligation is $175m. At a minimum the Honeywell obligations are a long-term obligation. In Q1 2020, GTX accrued $35m against this item. The GAAP income numbers reported by Garrett reflect quarterly and annual charges related to this legacy obligation.

Where it gets more interesting is that on December 2, 2019, Garrett filed a lawsuit in New York Supreme Court. The suit claims that Honeywell unilaterally forced these obligations onto Garrett as part of the spin-off and that the transaction was not done "at arm's length."

During the Q1 earnings call Q&A, Garrett explicitly said it would not discuss this Honeywell asbestos litigation; however, the CEO hinted at the issues created for Garrett when it was spun off from Honeywell. I believe this is part of the rationale and justification for the lawsuit. Here is a colorful quote about the issue from CEO Olivier Rabiller when asked about the capital structure that was created by the Honeywell spin-off.

Well, the analogy I would take is that just imagine you have Usain Bolt running and you put on the back of his sandal something like a 10 ton container. He could potentially run but he will run much slower. So that's a way to think about our capital structure today.

Let's look at a couple more numbers that hopefully drive home the point as to why this is so significant.

*At the current stock price, the market capitalization of Garrett is approximately $350m.

*At March 31, 2020, the asbestos related obligation on the books for Honeywell is $1,047m.

In other words, if this was resolved in favor of Garrett and the current valuation reflects the "true value" of Garrett, then eliminating this liability would be worth almost +3x the current price of Garrett. This would imply a price of about $18 per share without this obligation.

Of course, there is no assurance the company will win this lawsuit and it is very possible it may reach some agreement with Honeywell or receive a partial reduction of the obligation.

The table below shows an estimated GTX stock price based on various outcomes of the Honeywell litigation.

Scenario GTX Modeled Stock Price Remaining Obligation (mUSD) Award/Settlement (mUSD) % Change No award $4.50 1,047 0 0 100m $5.80 947 100 29% 250m $7.70 797 250 71% 500m $10.90 547 500 142% 1,047m $18.00 0 1,047 300%

Source: Author's calculations

Summary

Garrett Motion is a well-run company that has performed well since its spin-off from Honeywell. The current stock price represents a very interesting risk/reward opportunity. Given the possibility of a weak Q2 2020, there may be an opportunity to purchase at an even lower price than the current quotation; however, I believe that the current price is attractive as an entry point. Garrett has a solid business and good cash flow, and price should rise over time. The possibility of a positive outcome for the Honeywell litigation would significantly strengthen the valuation of Garrett. I'll also note that Garrett has options which are good for hedging large positions or generating additional income via covered calls. I recommend adding Garrett Motion to your portfolio.

