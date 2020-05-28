Coherent, Inc. (COHR) CEO Andy Mattes on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Q2 2020 Results Conference Call May 27, 2020 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bret DiMarco - EVP and General Counsel

Andy Mattes - President and CEO

Kevin Palatnik - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jim Ricchiuti - Needham & Company

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs

Tom O'Malley - Barclays

Larry Solow - CJS Securities

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Nik Todorov - Longbow Research

Joe Wittine - Edgewater Research

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to introduce Bret DiMarco, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Please go ahead.

Bret DiMarco

Thank you, Grant, and good afternoon everyone. Welcome to today’s conference call to discuss Coherent’s results from its second fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020. All of us here at Coherent hope that you and your family are staying healthy and safe.

On the call with me are Andy Mattes, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Palatnik, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind everyone that some information provided during this call may include forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about Coherent’s future events, anticipated financial results, business trends, global economic trends and the expected timing and benefits, if any, of such trends.

These forward-looking statements may contain such words as project, outlook, future, expects, will, anticipates, believes, intends or referred to as guidance. These forward-looking statements reflect beliefs, estimates, and predictions as of today, May 27, 2020, and Coherent expressly assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and may cause actual results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to risks associated with the recovery of global and regional economies from the negative effects of COVID-19 and related private and public sector measures, the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses, global demand, acceptance and adoption of our products, the worldwide demand for flat panel displays and adoption of OLED for mobile displays, the pricing and availability of OLED displays, the demand for and use of our products in commercial applications, our ability to generate sufficient cash to fund capital spending or debt repayment, our successful implementation of our customer design wins, our and our customers’ exposure to risks associated with worldwide economic conditions, our customers’ ability to cancel long-term purchase orders, the ability of our customers to forecast their own end markets, our ability to accurately forecast future periods, continued timely availability of products and materials from our suppliers, our ability to timely ship our products and our customers’ ability to accept such shipments, our ability to have our customers qualify our products, worldwide government economic policies, including trade relations between the United States and China, our ability to integrate our acquisitions successfully, manage our expanded operations and achieve anticipated synergies, our ability to successfully manage our planned site consolidation projects and other cost reduction programs and to achieve the related anticipated savings and improved operational efficiencies, and other risks identified in the Company’s SEC filings.

For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties which could impact these forward-looking statements, you should review Coherent’s periodic SEC filings including its most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Forms 8-K, including the risks identified in today’s financial press release.

I will now turn the call over to Andy Mattes, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Andy Mattes

Thank you, Bret, and thank you to everyone for welcoming me to Coherent. I am still measuring my time here in weeks, and this marks my 8th week. Joining a company as a CEO during a time when the world is fighting a pandemic and most of us are under stay-in-place orders is a truly unique experience and uncharted territory. Getting my arms around our company in a virtual world has made for long days, but is amazingly productive and effective.

I have spoken with most of our top 20 customers, visited many of our sites through virtual tours, connected with Coherent’s top 100 managers and have held multiple virtual coffee talks with employees of all levels around the globe. I am very energized by the customer feedback I received about the quality of our service, the performance of our products and the high degree of collaboration that our customers value when they design process solutions with Coherent. I must admit I am extremely impressed with the talent, the dedication and, most of all, the level of engagement that our colleagues around the world display in the new normal of working remotely.

As a leadership team, we focused our energy during the last weeks around the health of our employees, the financial health of our Company, and the health of our partnership with our customers and suppliers. We established a central nerve center, the COVID Steering Committee, or CSC, under the leadership of our newly appointed COO, Mark Sobey. All executives of the Company video-meet multiple times a week to stay on top of the ever-changing situation and safety protocols around the globe, to synchronize our actions and responses, to enable a stable supply chain and logistics, discuss inventories of critical parts and to meet desired customer delivery dates. For most of April and May, we have maintained manufacturing at approximately 85% to 90% of capacity, while adhering to all social distancing rules. The CSC is now shifting its focus towards bringing our employees back to work safely, how to incorporate remote working into the new normal of our Company, and how to accelerate best practice sharing around collaboration, flexibility, inclusion and accountability.

Before I talk more about the road ahead of us, let me hand the mike over to Kevin to discuss our Q2 results and guidance.

Kevin Palatnik

Thanks, Andy.

Today, I’ll first summarize fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results then move to the outlook for fiscal Q3. I’ll discuss primarily non-GAAP financial results and ask that you refer to today’s press release for a detailed description of our GAAP results, as well as a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. The non-GAAP adjustments relate to stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, goodwill and other long-lived asset impairments, restructuring costs, the related tax adjustments and tax adjustments for stock-based compensation. The full text of today’s prepared remarks and trended GAAP and non-GAAP supplemental financial information will be posted on the Coherent Investor Relations website. A replay of this webcast will also be made available for approximately 90 days following the call.

Fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results for the Company’s key operating metrics were total revenue of $293.1 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 36.2%, non-GAAP operating margin of 8%, adjusted EBITDA of 11.9%, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.61.

Total revenue for the fiscal second quarter was $293.1 million and came in at the low end of our previously guided range. Sales were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic primarily in Asia during Q2 and began impacting Europe and North America later in the quarter. We estimate the impact to revenues was approximately between $30 million and $35 million during the quarter.

Our revenue mix by market for Q2 was Microelectronics 42%, Materials Processing 29%, OEM Components and Instrumentation 22% and Scientific 7%. Geographically, Asia accounted for 48% of revenues in the fiscal second quarter, the U.S. 25%, Europe 22% and rest of the world 5%. Asia includes two territories and Europe includes one territory with revenues greater than 10% of sales. We had one customer in South Korea, related to large flat panel display manufacturing that contributed more than 10% of our fiscal second quarter revenues.

Revenue from other product and service for the fiscal second quarter was $99 million or approximately 34% of sales. Other product revenue consists of spare parts, related accessories and other consumable products and was approximately 29% of sales. Revenue from services and service agreements was approximately 5% of sales. Total service revenues decreased sequentially by approximately $18 million, primarily resulting from the inability to service our installed base due to shutdowns and travel restrictions in coronavirus impacted areas.

Fiscal second quarter non-GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation costs, intangibles amortization, and restructuring was approximately $106 million. Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.2% for Q2 and came in slightly below the midpoint of our previously guided range, due primarily to higher manufacturing costs related to lower volumes.

Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased sequentially by approximately $9 million from a myriad of items. The significant items were decreases in variable spending, travel-related spending and a benefit to expense related to our deferred compensation plan. This resulted in a non-GAAP operating margin of 8% for the fiscal second quarter and came in at the high end of our previously guided range. Adjusted EBITDA was 11.9% in fiscal Q2.

Turning to the balance sheet. Non-restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were approximately $369 million at the end of fiscal Q2, an increase of approximately $19 million compared to the end of last quarter. Given our focus on cash preservation during this period of relative uncertainty in the global economy, we did not repurchase any shares in Q2 pursuant to our current buyback authorization. We also did not make any voluntary payments against our term loan, and at the end of fiscal Q2, the outstanding amount of the term loan, in USD, was approximately $390 million.

Accounts receivable DSO was 62 days, compared to 66 (sic) [68] days in the prior quarter. The net inventory balance at the end of the fiscal second quarter was approximately $457 million, an increase of $7 million, primarily due to an increase in finished goods as a result of closures in the shipping and receiving departments of some of our customers due to COVID-19.

Now, I’ll turn to our outlook for our third fiscal quarter of 2020.

Let me say at the outset that there is no clarity with what will happen with global demand in the coming weeks and months. This uncertainty makes forecasting our business challenging in the near term. However, our strong balance sheet and cash position provide us significant flexibility in responding to continued coronavirus related disruptions going forward.

Having said that, revenue for fiscal Q3 is expected to be in the range of $265 million to $305 million. We expect fiscal Q3 non-GAAP gross margin to be in the range of 30% to 34%. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes intangibles amortization of approximately $2.2 million and stock compensation costs estimated at $1.7 million.

Non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal Q3 is expected to be in the range of 1% to 5%. This excludes intangibles amortization estimated at a total of $2.9 million and stock compensation expense of a total of approximately $16.1 million. Other income and expense is estimated to be an expense in the range of $5 million to $6 million. We do not include transaction gains and losses related to future changes in foreign exchange rates in our OI&E outlook.

We expect our fiscal Q3 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 17% to 18%. And finally, we are assuming weighted average outstanding shares of approximately 24.2 million for the fiscal third quarter.

I’ll now turn the call back to Andy.

Andy Mattes

Thank you, Kevin. In addition to the financial data, let me give you a little color on the main markets we serve.

Starting with Microelectronics. There are two distinct dynamics at play here. One the one hand, there is a weakness in SmartPhones driven by slowing of consumer spending, which is providing headwinds in display, impacting our near-term service revenues, as fab utilization slows and on the other hand, the strength in the semiconductor business due to telecom, cloud and datacenter investments, think about our Zoom economy, and a shift in business towards laptops.

Specific to display, we are encouraged by recent announcements from multiple laptop manufacturers that they are now including OLED displays as options for their high end models. We believe this is a trend that is likely to continue, especially as the yields of our Chinese customers improve and they have the ability to move pricing more in line with LCD over time. We also remain optimistic around the pending upgrade cycle to 5G enabled mobile devices, as the linkage between thin flexible OLED screens and 5G capability seems high, driven by the need for larger batteries to occupy more of the device volume as a requirement for powering the shorter range, higher frequency antennas.

Moving on to Materials Processing. Even prior to the recent COVID pandemic, there was a widely reported slowdown in the German automotive and machine tool industry, and overall the market is seeing further weakness related to the COVID impact on consumer demand. There have been mixed reports about an early recovery in China, we remain cautious to see how that plays out. In general Coherent has less material processing exposure to China than the U.S. and Europe markets, and our core strength is in more specialized segments of the industry, in the non-metal cutting and welding applications, where our strength in CO2 and diode lasers remains a differentiator.

Overall, our instrumentation business remains robust, as we are diversified over a range of applications across life science research, clinical diagnostics and therapeutic procedures, both elective and insurance based. We’ve been excited by the use of many of our life science customers’ high-end instruments in the development of vaccines and immunological advances in the fight against COVID, as well as clinical applications. We’ve seen demand at that end of the spectrum for certain customers go through a two-fold increase. Conversely, the same customers sell the same instruments to research labs across the world for non-COVID related studies and many of those labs and universities have been closed, and for those customers new system demand has slowed. We are seeing a nice rebound from our therapeutic medical customers, now that the COVID related restrictions to non-urgent medical procedures are being eased across the world.

The Scientific market segment basically took a time out as universities and labs have been largely closed. We expect this segment to recover as the scientific institutions reopen and pent up demand from unspent research grants begins to flow.

Defense has been an unaffected area and remains an area of investment for Coherent. We are well-positioned across multiple opportunities from laser amplifiers for directed energy applications, to specialty lightweight aerospace optics. We have secured key design wins with well-known prime contractors that supply to the armed forces, and we see this as an area of strength going forward for the Company.

Our Q2 book to bill ratio was significantly above 1 and our backlog exiting the quarter is up from previous quarters. Nobody knows how long COVID-19 will impact the global economy, but between our backlog and our balance sheet, we see Coherent to be in a stable position for quarters to come.

Having said that, we are concentrating our near-term actions on cash generation. While we have not made any final decisions, we are currently analyzing a variety of key steps and going forward we will initiate our Good to Great Transformation which will encompass some actions that are already in-flight as well as incorporate new ones, including applying a strategy to our business that we will only participate in a market segment if we have line of sight to achieve a number 1 or number 2 position, otherwise we will refocus our energies. Consistent with this strategy, we will not be participating in the kilowatt fiber market, price race to the bottom game and therefore we will complete our move out of the commodity fiber laser market. Instead, we will focus on areas where our technological advantage will get rewarded by the market, for example, Microelectronics, bio instrumentation and medical device manufacturing. Also, we will double down on the OLED market and use our pole position to enable advancement of technologies like micro LED displays, knowing that these are still in the future, but will be based on many laser processes steps. And finally, we will be simplifying our Company from an organizational set up to the number of locations, to the way we run and report our financials. As you can see, we have quite some summer homework ahead of us. We will have more to share around our Good to Great Transformation on our next call in a few months and especially when we announce our Q4 results and move into the new fiscal year in October.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back to the operator for a Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Company. Please go ahead.

Jim Ricchiuti

Hi. Good afternoon. Question I had is just on the reference to the book-to-bill being significantly above 1. I'm wondering, if you can tell us if the bookings were up sequentially or if you're just referring to generally strong bookings, strong book-to-bill versus obviously the lower level of revenues that you reported that was expected?

Kevin Palatnik

So, we stopped talking any type of detail on bookings a few years back. So, when we talk about book-to-bill, it is within the quarter, current view Q2 billings to bookings in quarter.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. Fair enough. And, Andy, by the way, welcome. I wanted to give you a welcome to Coherent. Can you talk at all about whether you saw bookings activity in the OLED space in China? There are a lot of speculations, as you know about new capacity being added there. But, I wonder if you could talk to the tone of business in the OLED market in China?

Kevin Palatnik

Jim, Kevin again. So, again, I won't provide a lot of detail here because we've just don’t isolate it to FPD or microelectronics from a booking standpoint. But, we did take orders in quarter for ELA tools as we did last quarter and the prior two quarters.

Jim Ricchiuti

And then, Kevin, if I may, if I heard you correctly, it sounded like you saw a bigger impact from COVID in the quarter. If I got the numbers correctly, I think you're talking going in about $20 million to $25 million. Did you say, it was around $30 million to $35 million?

Kevin Palatnik

That's correct. Yes.

Jim Ricchiuti

Was that a bigger intent that you saw in China or was that just the early impact elsewhere, Europe and the Americas that contributed to the bigger hit there?

Kevin Palatnik

It was larger than we expected, Jim. And I'd say, what we failed to recognize was that in some of our scientific and OEM instrumentation areas, universities and research labs really completely closed down. The proximity of people working in the labs and/or at universities, either shipping and receiving wasn't available or the lab people themselves couldn't receive product, because they just weren't there. So, I think we did underestimate that a bit.

Jim Ricchiuti

Got it. And if I may, last question. I'll jump back in the queue. As you begin to deemphasize some product areas including the kilowatt fiber laser segment, can you give us a feel? I know that business has not necessarily been that meaningful. But, can you give us a sense as to what the revenue impact of that would be?

Kevin Palatnik

Jim, I don't want to get into that level of detail on the call here. We're still analyzing different pieces of the business to figure out where we want to invest going forward. I think, once we have that data, then we can be a little bit more forthcoming. But, as we've discussed in the past, the commodity fiber for our business was very small in terms of its contribution.

Jim Ricchiuti

Okay. Thanks very much. I'll jump back in the queue.

Kevin Palatnik

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Brian Lee with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Brian Lee

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the questions and, welcome, Andy, looking forward to working together. I guess first question I had was just around the trajectory of revenue recognition. I appreciate the comment Kevin that you had in other ELA order in the quarter. So, that makes 3 in a row, where you're having some ELA orders. And you've been seeing for a while that the lead times are about six months. So, I guess two questions here. One, have lead times changed at all from that six-month range you've provided in the past? And then, two, assuming that they haven't, it would seem ELA tools from the orders you saw a couple quarters ago when the cycle kind of started, would start to see revenue in Q3 and definitely by Q4. But then, the margin guidance seems to be a bit light for having some ELA high-margin tools in there. So, I'm just wondering, has anything changed on the sort of lead time, shipment trajectory and rev rec timing that we should be aware of here?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Thanks, Brian, Kevin again. So, we have taken orders over the last four quarters actually. And we did say that from a lead time perspective, it's a minimum of 6 months. So, as we look into the second half of the year, we have given guidance for next quarter or June quarter, and it is flat to slightly down. But with COVID and such, just think of COVID as delaying things for a quarter or so. But, we should be right back on that trajectory going forward.

Brian Lee

Okay. No, that's helpful. And would you say, it's fairly customer-centric with respect to those delays or is it across the board? Because reason I ask being you obviously have some customers in your China mix, which are directly situated in Wuhan where this COVID crisis first materialized and then you had customers in other parts of China where maybe the impact was a little more peripheral or indirect. So, are you seeing the level of delays being pretty broad across the board or is it more concentrated in the handful of manufacturers that have the direct impact?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Thanks, Brian. You're right. One of our major customers or one of our key customers, CSOT, China Star is in Wuhan. And as you know, Wuhan shut down for two to three months. So, I'd say, it's primarily a geography based, meaning Wuhan. There were a couple of customers there, CSOT being the larger of a couple of customers. But, you would expect a delay given the shutdown, by about a quarter.

Brian Lee

Okay. That's great. And then maybe last one and I'll pass it on. Can you comment on utilization rates you're seeing across your customer base? Obviously, we had a downtick through different parts of calendar Q1 in China because of the COVID crisis. And then, you've mentioned in other parts of the world you're starting to see the impact coming in on the back of China. But, where are you kind of seeing utilization rates? How quickly are they recovering, particularly in China? And then, how should we think about that translating to service revenues here in Q3 and moving through the year? It seems like we haven't seen a sub $100 million service revenue quarter in a while. So, is that kind of a low point? And just wondering how quick that metric could recover as you move through the rest of the year?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. So, Brian, I can't get into specific customers and their yields. I mean, that’s proprietary information for them. I certainly wouldn’t want to talk about it on the call. Suffice it to say that just anecdotally, it seems -- it feels like yields are improving. One of a large Chinese OLED manufacturer has come out and said that they expect to ship 70 million displays this year compared to what was probably 5 to 10 million last year. I believe that's on the back of improving yields.

In terms of services [ph] revenue, as I mentioned in prepared remarks, we did have field service engineers that just couldn't go into China and service equipment, and that impacted us by $18 million, $19 million or whereabouts. Given that China's reopened or for the most part reopened, I would expect some rebound in Q3. As we look into Korea, Korea was impacted as well. So, we probably won't see a full snapback but we'll see improvement in Q3.

Operator

Our next question will come from Tom O'Malley with Barclays. Please go ahead.

Tom O'Malley

Thanks for taking my question. And welcome, Andy. Good to have you here. My first question is related to the impairment charge you guys took in the quarter. You said it was related to the Industrial Lasers & Systems business. Could you be a little more specific? It was obviously a larger charge, I think $400 million plus to where that was related to in that business.

Kevin Palatnik

Sure. Tom, this is Kevin again. With regards to impairment, there's a multi-step process to go through this. I won't drag you through that mud. Suffice to say that when the carrying value of certain business on your books, comparing with it the fair value of that business, when fair value is lower, you have to write down or take the impairment. Specific to the businesses, it impacted the ILS segment. And the ILS segment is primarily the industrial side of lasers. So, it includes a tools business, a fiber business, diode and fiber components. It's across the board. But again, the key there is as we evaluated the business, fair value was less than book value and that's why we take the impairment.

Tom O'Malley

And then, I guess, kind of on a follow-up to that question and a question related to Andy is just, you focus really on your key areas for cash generation and you made that point in the prepared remarks. And you made the comment that you would only really participate in the market segment, if you could achieve a one or two positions. You commented that the fiber laser business, you're going to walk away from the non-strategic portions of that business. But, can you just talk about the general laser business? And do you think that you can have a one or two position in that longer term? And if not, what do you think alternatives maybe if that's not an area you think you can compete?

Andy Mattes

Let me just start out. Kevin has more real life examples here. But, we think we have some very unique positions. And when I talk to customers, let me just take the medical instrumentation site for example. Phenomenal market share, we are clearly the market leader, a lot of opportunity, great reputation. This is a perfect example of the type of market that we want to go after. And there are plenty of those opportunities out there. And the task at hand for us is to make sure we focus on the areas where our technological advantage, our capabilities, our ability to customize into very special manufacturing or testing processes for our customers comes to full play and where we can grow at a very nice margin profile.

Tom O'Malley

And then, just one more, and I'll pass it along. If you look at the out quarter that you guys just guided, revenue isn't moving that much quarter-over-quarter, it's only down slightly. But to hit on the gross margins again, you're seeing a step-down. You guys mentioned that manufacturing is going to be about 85% to 90% capacity in the quarter. Is the gross margin step down just a function of mix or is there a moving part within one of the businesses that's dragging that overall number down? Thanks.

Kevin Palatnik

There's a couple of contributing factors. Certainly with revenue coming down ever so slightly, volumes take a hit and therefore manufacturing costs go up. In terms of just COVID, and call it the business continuity plans that we have to put in place, the distancing, the PP&E et cetera, et cetera, that costs money, and that's worth 50 to 60 bps. Beyond that, again as volumes come down, we have inventory on hand and we may have to take some provisions against that inventory because of lower volumes. So, all of those contribute to the margin impact sequentially.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mehdi Hosseini with SIG. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is Lori, filling in for Mehdi. Welcome, Andy, aboard. So, the first question is, what do you think about the opportunities in China and how does that impact the blended gross margin?

Andy Mattes

If you take China and you go by our segment, needless to say, OLED and everything around it is very, very well positioned. If you take the other end of the spectrum, our materials processing business in China is relatively small. I highlighted that in my prepared remarks. We're stronger in Europe or in the U.S. when it comes to these types of businesses. Scientific market also strong in China, but the Chinese universities were closed just as the western universities were. So, that market didn't -- literally didn't happen for the last month. And you'll see that bleed into this quarter as universities are just starting to reopen. So, most of our China opportunity sits in the microelectronics market and the semiconductor market.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And what is the impact on the margin?

Andy Mattes

Look, that goes back to what we said earlier. We'd like to play in markets where our position gets rewarded. And in those segments where we have a strong representation, we also enjoy the margin profile.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And then, on the OLED opportunity that you mentioned, you guys are doubling down OLED. And where do you see the future for -- in China versus Korea? And can you also comment on the micro LED?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Hi, Lori. It's Kevin. Rather than geography, let's talk about the application. And in Andy's prepared remarks, he did talk about micro LED. You may be familiar, this is a very process intensive application, because you have to pick and place the LEDs to a display substrate, but you use lasers in doing so. We've already sold some development equipment in that space. And as we enjoy our position with ELA tools in OLED, we'd like to enjoy the same position in tools provided to micro LED.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And the last one for me is the margin. Where do you see the margin going forward in the second half?

Kevin Palatnik

The best way I can answer that Lori is, if you go back to years 2016, '17 and '18, with Phase 1 of the OLED ramp, you saw the positive upward pressure. Primarily based on that OLED ramp, we've always said that the ELA tools, microelectronics in general is accretive to overall corporate margins. So, as we ship more of those machines, that will put a positive upward pressure on margins.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Great. Thank you.

Kevin Palatnik

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question will come from Larry Solow with CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Larry Solow

Great. Thank you. Good afternoon. Welcome Andy as well. Most of my questions have been answered. Maybe just a couple of high level ones, give you Andy. I know, I think when you joined Coherent, just looking at your path, I think you've got -- your focus has been toward transforming or sort of repositioning companies for growth. Do you view Coherent as that type of a project or is it more of just a fine-tuning of focus?

Andy Mattes

Well, look, the -- if you take a look at our transformation work that's what I was trying to express when I called it a Good to Great Transformation. Coherent is a really good company. Now, having said that, like any company, there are areas in our business where we can do better, where we can double down on operational excellence and execution. And while COVID is going to put the question mark here, on there, on the top line and how quickly consumers react, everything that's on the cost side is completely under our control as something we can address right here and right now, and we'll be doing that all through the summer months and we'll update you as soon as we can talk about it.

Secondly, mid-term, we're doing everything to position the Company on to a profitable growth trajectory. And I wholeheartedly believe that there is no such thing as a great shrinking company. So, we're going to make sure that we will be back toward profitable growth as we get out of this pandemic environment.

Larry Solow

Great. How about just a couple of also longer term questions, like, I'm not too sure we have great visibility or any change, but -- I mean the COVID impacting. But, just in terms of the planned trajectory of OLED openings over the next few years, do you see any change whether it be subtle or maybe more material? A lot of it’s done on the supply side, but if there's a less demand, if you're going through a slower or even a discretionary environment and less demand for new phones and OLED phones, could potentially shift out the build down on the supply side?

Kevin Palatnik

When it comes to OLED, there's no change in story there. We continue to see the OLED ramp in front of us. In fact, recently, we've gotten data that there's 18 different laptops at the high end albeit, have OLED screens. So, we're seeing OLED progress from mobile into laptops. We expect tablets will be next. So, in terms of our wave theory, wave one being mobile computing and in handsets, wave two and three, if you will, tablets, laptops, automotive, we see that path, no change to it at all. And we're very encouraged by as many laptop manufacturers that have OLED currently.

Larry Solow

Right. Okay. And then, just another bigger picture question on materials processing, bigger piece of -- second biggest piece of business by itself. I realize there are many submarkets there. And like you mentioned in your prepared remarks, certainly hasn’t been great over the last several quarters with the global economy fluctuating. It’s obviously post COVID-19, I assume industrial production will be at a lower level than we were. It’s anybody’s estimate where that goes, how well it goes and how much a rebound. But, could you guys still improve performance, even in a lackluster to down industrial production environment, the next 12 to 18 months.

Andy Mattes

This goes back to our Good to Great Transformation. We do see room for improvement, especially on the ILS side of the house when it comes to our margins, when it comes to our factory loading. And the more we apply and invent one and reuse often type of philosophy, for our systems and our tools in the way that we approach the market and our customers, that will automatically have a positive impact on the margin profile that we will be generating.

Operator

Our next question will come from Mark Miller with The Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Mark Miller

Let me extend my welcome also. Just had a question about supply chain. Were you impacted by any supply chain issues because of the virus?

Kevin Palatnik

From a supply chain, very, very minimal impact. We work with all of our top 10 suppliers around the world, make sure that either we bought ahead or they had enough supply on hand to certainly supply us through Q2, Q3 and beyond. So, we are in good shape there.

Mark Miller

You mentioned 5G is becoming an opportunity for you. I assume that's because of the higher density silicon will require smaller microvias, and possible transition, new type of lasers, is that starting to pick up steam or is that 5G playing in another way?

Kevin Palatnik

Not only in the microvias, right, to put more content on the boards, but it also has to do with the antenna itself. The antenna is a little bit more bulky and requires more power. And so, the systems need more battery, if you will. And because OLED is so much more thinner than LCD, you can pack more battery in because of its thinness. So, there's a couple of things contributing to 5G in terms of benefits to the Company. In terms of what we're seeing, we are seeing a little bit of a pickup, but it's still more in front of us than behind us.

Mark Miller

I might have missed this. Did you say the cash flow from operation was $19 million or that was just increasing cash? I just wonder what the cash from operations was.

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. The cash -- the increase in cash was the $19 million; cash from ops was $47 million.

Mark Miller

$47 million for cash ops? Okay. Thank you.

Kevin Palatnik

Thank you, Mark.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question will come from Nik Todorov with Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

Nik Todorov

Regarding the guide, Kevin, can you bridge the guide sequentially? How much of a COVID impact are you making in your assumptions? And is it fair to assume that the biggest hit sequentially potentially will come from the scientific and government problems due to university exposure and materials processing?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Nick, so, from a revenue standpoint, again, a small decrease quarter-on-quarter. And yes, there is some expectation that labs will open up, universities will open up, the question there is timing, right? So, it will happen in the June quarter. Some are reluctant to open up to-date. So, that impacts revenue.

On the gross margin side, certainly with lesser volumes that drives unit costs up. But in terms of COVID and its impact, I mentioned earlier that when you look at safe distancing, physical distancing of people, split shifts, multiple shifts, all the things necessary to protect our employees, that's costing us between 50 and 60 bps to margin.

Nik Todorov

Okay. And from a top-line perspective, is the COVID impact similar in size relative to the March quarter, roughly about $30 million that you're baking in or less?

Kevin Palatnik

I would suspect that it’s -- it’s probably in the 30 to 35 range, or slightly less.

Nik Todorov

Switching gears to FPD. So, in the last cycle, you had one large player. And if you look at trajectory of shipments, it was a really smooth, and then your pickup orders in shipments. So, now that this cycle is reflecting multiple players, potentially up to eight or nine, can you share your view, now that you have several orders and a decent backlog under your belt? How should we think about linearity of line being deliveries over the next call it 12 to 14 -- 24 months? Should investor expect the similar trajectory as the last cycle or to be a little bit more lumpy?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Nick, Kevin again. In terms of the number one customer back in the '16, '17, '18 timeframe, not only did they place really large orders on us, but they were multi-year orders. So, we could work with that customer and really plan out the shipments over time. As you mentioned, there is many more customers in the Phase 2, obviously China related. We do our best to help them plan to receive equipment. But, I don't expect the same ramp that we saw in '16, '17 and '18. I can't go into too much further detail than that. We've never shared that before. But suffice to say, I don't think it will be as dramatic as it was in years past.

Nik Todorov

Okay, got it. And then, in the materials processing side, you said there's different reports coming up regarding China recovery. I think, March and April were relatively strong. But,, are you saying that you're seeing potentially May orders kind of stabilizing on the recovery, thus momentum slowing down? What is the -- what are the signs that be a cause about the recovery in China in materials processing?

Kevin Palatnik

Yes. Nick, Kevin again. Frankly, we're a bit more cautious than some of our peers when it comes to China. There were some indicators here and there that things have stabilized a bit. But then as you may have seen, there were some flare ups in various provinces related to COVID. So, we are much more cautious than some of our peers related to China.

Nik Todorov

Okay. And last question for me. I think a couple of quarters you announced a new Tier 1 automotive win, design win. And I believe it was related to EV battery welding. Can you give us any update that you're seeing, orders potentially start increasing from that customers? And can you comment overall on the environment in EV in both Germany and China and how you see that outlook over the next 6 to 12 months?

Andy Mattes

It's Andy. When you look at the welding of special materials, that's where our technology, especially our ARM laser has a very unique advantage in the market. We can do that with little to no better, [ph] which needless to say is around the whole electro vehicle market as a very important element. So, we're seeing a lot of interests and we're seeing many proof of concept out there with customers as we speak. And we would expect that to continue to grow as time progresses.

Operator

Our next question will come from Joe Wittine with Edgewater Research. Please go ahead.

Joe Wittine

Thank you. Andy, you can just partially answer this question here. But, I wanted to ask on the exit from a kilowatt fiber. Does that strictly include the highlight for cutting? Does it also include any welding applications? It sounds like it doesn't include the Highlight ARM. And then, also within that, does the exit of that market include any components that you -- upstream components that you sell into other parts of the kilowatt scale supply chain, such as the diodes and the new Fern, et cetera?

Andy Mattes

Let's take your question from the back. So, no, diodes and Nufern and all of that good stuff is definitely a key element of our portfolio and will continue to do so. And we'll also be looking at ways to enhance that business. When it comes to welding, as I just said, if you think about welding of material other than metal, that's where our unique advantage lies, whether it's aluminum, special aluminum, copper, you name it, and we'll be looking for those type of applications. And that also fits to our strategy that we want to play where our technological advantage is going to get rewarded. And if you exclude the specialty market, like for instance [indiscernible] or so, we're basically not participating in the run of the mill cutting metal market, that's truly just a race to the bottom.

Joe Wittine

Okay. And then, maybe on goodwill, Kevin. So, was it more than ROFIN that was written off, could you guys give any more details on what are the pieces, parts within that? I know you did a couple of smaller deals, since ROFIN. I think there was a 3D printing deal and maybe something else.

Kevin Palatnik

Joe, we may want to take this offline because it's pretty detailed. But, there's the goodwill impairment and then there's the intangibles and some other assets, real property, machinery, equipment, leases, right, of use assets, et cetera. From a goodwill standpoint, the majority of that was related to legacy ROFIN. But then beyond that, some of the assets were broader than that across the full ILS segment.

Joe Wittine

Okay, great. And then, finally, apologies if I missed this, but any help in modeling SG&A, given the moving pieces in the first and second quarters will be great, especially as far out as you're willing to go Kevin.

Kevin Palatnik

I think you'll see, relatively flat from Q2 numbers going forward.

Joe Wittine

So no resumption in travel or other variables spend or some resumption there and then offset by other…

Kevin Palatnik

I think that's a good way to look at it. Yes.

Operator

Our last question today will come from Jim Ricchiuti with Needham & Co. Please go ahead.

Jim Ricchiuti

Thank you. Just a follow-up on the medical business where you indicated you're seeing -- still seeing strength if I heard you correctly. But, we are also hearing and I'm sure you guys are as well, just with COVID, there's been a lot of delays and push outs of things like elective surgery. And I'm just wondering, as you hear about that even in dental applications, are you seeing that reflected at all yet in any of your medical related bookings?

Andy Mattes

So, first of all it’s amazing what was all considered elective. The one thing that absolutely floored me is that kidney stone treatment work considered elective if you'd ever had to go to one of those you would beg to defer on that assessment. But, so what we’ve seen is really a tale of two cities here. Anything on the research side, anything that's in the flow cytometry space that's even remotely affiliated with the search for COVID and vaccines and anything we can do, huge demand. And we have some customers that kind of calls that they literally told us everyday count and make sure you can get systems throughout et cetera, et cetera. The flip side, like you said for example as dental. While we talk with the customers, and everybody sees a bright future on that one. Needless to say nobody was putting in orders in the last weeks as sort of emergency procedures, all the dental offices in the country were closed. So, if we see this cloud to be soon in the rear view mirror as the country is starting to open up again, but it clearly impacted orders and revenue for Q2 and it did so for the first eight weeks of this quarter.

Operator

This will conclude our question-and-answer session. I'd like to turn the conference back over to Andy Mattes for any closing remarks.

Andy Mattes

Well, thank you all for being with us today. We appreciate your questions and your interest in our Company. And we're looking forward to talking to you at the end of the next quarter. Thanks again, and stay safe.

Operator

