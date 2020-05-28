South European Utilities: Income Opportunities

All these companies are erroneously discounted from pre-COVID highs due to higher risk premiums, despite the fact we're in more a TINA environment than ever.

We chose these companies on the basis of both their regulated utility asset exposure and their ESG value in power generation where it applied.

Recently, we have been focusing our research on finding income opportunities in southern European countries, mainly within the regulated utilities sector. We have analysed a few targets with higher yields and attractive valuations, and have found many that are very interesting. In the end, we selected a regulated gas utility and a company managing both a power grid and renewable power generating assets. Since both these are to an extent regulated utilities, their incomes are preordained by government frameworks and fixed, demand-decoupled tariffs. For that reason, these are all superb picks for the income investor in the uncertain COVID-19 environment.

Our Line-Up

Snam is a well-known Italian player with a strong footprint in Europe with both better counterparties and more reliable economics for dividend investors than a traditional pipeline company. In fact, Snam has the most extensive transmission network among European peers and greatest natural gas storage capacity. It is also one of the main regasification operators in Europe. For its high-quality earnings and diversified portfolio of projects in areas less vulnerable than the Permian and Bakken, we think that it is too good to pass up while at a discount.

Snam has continued to show excellence in the management of its portfolio, adding value through cost minimization efforts using drone surveillance to monitor the majority of its grid. Moreover, Snam already has started to invest in what we consider the next energy revolution led by hydrogen. In a medium/long-term scenario, we expect a key role for hydrogen in the energy mix due to its strong energy economics with respect to other renewable energy alternatives. Snam's pipelines have passed initial audits, certifying them as capable of transferring hydrogen, with its storage assets possibly demonstrating the same flexibility.

Snam’s investments aim to facilitate the European Energy Union network integration and to promote natural gas as a key pillar of a sustainable energy mix. Through its international subsidiaries, it operates in Albania (AGSCo), Austria (TAG, GCA), China (Snam Gas & Energy Services Beijing), France (Teréga), Greece (DESFA) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). Snam is also one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline), a project that is supported by the European institutions and seen as a "Project of Common Interest" and a part of the Southern Gas Corridor. Currently, TAP is under construction (> 94% complete at the end of March), on track for Q4 2020 completion.

Strong returns from investments in Europe with >10% average cash return on investments to date make it no wonder that the company has consistently outperformed acquisition budgets. Moreover, its international portfolio of pipeline assets, connecting primarily to residences, are usually agnostic to any specific gas producer, insulating it substantially from counter-party risks related to the commodity crisis.

2. Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY)

Iberdrola is known to the market as 'being a Spain-focused energy producer,' despite the fact that it generates less than 40% of its electricity in Spain due to diversification into assets in the UK (15%), Brazil (29%), and the USA (16%). The networks business (40% of EBITDA) engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Brazil. These businesses are the most predictable in nature due to their almost entirely regulated nature, with the exception of the UK where some element of the compensation is demand-based. The generation and supply business includes wholesale and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Continental Europe. The renewables business involves the generation of electricity from renewable energy sources worldwide.

In the Q1 of 2020, adjusted net profit climbed 5.3% to reach EUR 968.1 million. This item excludes the capital gain generated from the sale of Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF) (EUR 484.5 million) and the non-recurring impacts recorded under the tax line in the UK. The group has proved financially robust, with credit ratios improving on a like-for-like basis compared to March 2019, and the cost of debt dropped 20 b.p. from 3.68% to 3.48% in response to improved borrowing terms. Indeed, the General Shareholders' Meeting agreed to distribute a final dividend of EUR 0.232/share, bringing total shareholder remuneration to EUR 0.40/share against 2019 earnings - 14% higher than a year earlier and at a solid 4.5% yield.

Iberdrola is one of the few companies where the management has not revised the 2020 outlook and upped the dividend. The company is three years in advance in delivering its plan and two years ahead in the net profit target. Despite the market turmoil, regulated utilities are clear opportunities. Fixed tariffs make the quality of earnings exceptionally high. Even bad debt expenses are minimal with not a meaningful increase in receivables. From pre-COVID-19 highs, its price has declined 20%, indicating a 25% appreciation opportunity of which a 4.5% dividend return.

Conclusions

There are always risks, of course. With regulated utility assets, you depend on favourable remuneration decisions by government commissions, who might be implementing spurious techniques for assessing what a fair investor return would be. This is indeed why we like Iberdrola over a company like Enagás (OTCPK:ENGGF) or Red Eléctrica (OTCPK:RDEIY), which rely on the CNMC, not an investor-friendly commission, for their income terms. Nonetheless, even outside of Spain these risks are present. However, in the COVID-19 environment, these structures still remain very favourable and provide for defensible dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.