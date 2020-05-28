At $64.47, returns can be 80% in total and 18% annualised by 2023 in the bull case, and a total loss of less than 5% in the bear case. Buy the stock.

Within commercial aerospace, Raytheon faces less downside from COVID-19, thanks to Pratt & Whitney's focus on narrowbody aircraft.

On 2019 pro forma financials, approx. 45% of earnings are from defense segments, and another 10% from military parts of aerospace segments.

Raytheon offers a downside-protected way to bet on the recovery of air travel, thanks to the military side of its earnings and valuation.

Introduction

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) has been formed from the merger of United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN), as well as the subsequent spin-offs of Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS) and Carrier Global Corp. (CARR), in April 2020. The new RTX consists of four segments - Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace in aerospace, and RIS (Intelligence & Space) and RMD (Missile & Defense) in defense:

RTX Segments Overview (2019 Pro Forma) NB. RIS and RMD are names management use for the defense segments. Source: UTX-RTN merger presentation (June 2019)

Defense contributed 54% of RTX's sales in 2019. The picture is similar in Free Cash Flow ("FCF") terms, with approx. 45% of pro forma FCF coming from RTN's defense segments, while UTX's aerospace segments contribute 55%, and these in turn have more than a quarter of sales from military businesses:

RTX Key Financials (2019 PF) Source: UTX-RTN merger presentation (June 2019)

We look at the segments in more detail below.

Defense Segments

Defense businesses enjoy advantages, including long product cycles, high technology requirements, a consolidated competitive landscape, and large order backlogs. RTN has been growing revenues at mid-single digits and EBIT slightly faster:

Mid-single digit or higher growth is set to continue. For 2020, RTN had originally guided to a broad-based 6-8% sales growth, and COVID-19 only caused a 1% reduction in growth expectations:

Aerospace Segments

RTX has two very different aerospace segments, but each has more than a quarter of sales from military customers; for each, in commercial aerospace, aftermarket revenues are at least as large as new equipment revenues.

Pratt & Whitney ("P&W") consists of large commercial engines, military engines and P&W Canada (smaller commercial engines):

Aftermarket is approx. 50% of P&W sales. The current installed base in large commercial engines is mostly the V2500 (for the A320), which is approx. 50% of the commercial aftermarket business. Other engines include the P2000 (for the 757) (20% of commercial aftermarket) and the PW4000 (for the 777 and the A330). The GTF (Geared TurboFan) engine (for the A320 neo) is a growing part of the installed base, but “isn’t really contributing much... in terms of profit” as of 20Q1 due to its relatively young age. 70% of P&W’s commercial engine fleet is on “powered by the hour” contracts.

The dominance of the A320 platform in P&W's installed base mean that the business is mostly involved in narrowbody aircraft, smaller and used more for intra-regional travel, and thus, likely less impacted by COVID-19.

Collins Aerospace has over a quarter of sales from defense businesses and approx. 35% from commercial aftermarket:

RTX Collins Aerospace Sales Overview (Pre-COVID-19) NB. OEM = "Original Equipment Manufacturing", SFE = “Supplier-Fitted Equipment”, BFE = “Buyer-Fitted Equipment”. Source: UTX investor presentation (Paris Air Show, June 2019)

The commercial OEM business is involved in both widebody (e.g. 787 and A350) and narrowbody (e.g., A320 neo). The commercial aftermarket business mostly consists of parts and repairs, with the remainder from upgrades and digital, as well as provisioning.

Pre-COVID-19 Earnings Expectations

Before COVID-19, RTX management had a target of $9 billion FCF by 2021, increasing at double digits annually from $6 billion in 2019; the plan also included returning $18-20 billion to shareholders in the 3 years after the merger:

RTX Mid-Term FCF Expectations (Pre-COVID-19) Source: UTX-RTN merger presentation (June 2019)

The pre-COVID plan is based on the same assumptions on P&W and Collins as outlined in the original UTX plan (plus $1 billion+ in gross synergies for the group). For Collins, these included significant growth in commercial deliveries and passenger miles that would lead to mid-single digit growth in aftermarket revenues; for P&W, these included a significant growth in the installed base that would increase the number of shop visits by 60% from its 2018 level by 2025:

Collins Aerospace - Selected UTX Assumptions (Pre-COVID-19) Source: UTX investor presentation (Paris Air Show, June 2019) P&W - Selected UTX Assumptions (Pre-COVID-19) Source: UTX investor presentation (Paris Air Show, June 2019)

COVID-19 Impact on 2020 Earnings

For 2020, COVID-19 will have a major impact on RTX's commercial aerospace businesses, but not its defense or military aerospace businesses.

The defense segments, RIS and RMD, were expected to grow sales 6-8% year on year and expand their EBIT margins in 2020; COVID-19 is expected to lower sales by $200 million, or just 1%.

The aerospace segments, P&W and Collins, each has “a little less than 30%” of sales in defence, and these parts are still expected to have mid-single digit organic sales growth in 2020 as of 20Q1 results. However, the commercial parts will see both OEM and aftermarket sales decline by "about 50%":

OEM sales to decline in line with “significantly reduced” production rates at Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

Aftermarket sales to decline in line with Revenue Passenger Miles, which are forecast by the IATA to decline 48% for the year.

It is worth noting that for 20Q2, with most air travel stopped, P&W is expecting a negative EBIT and Collins will “approximately breakeven”.

In cash flow terms, the commercial aerospace businesses are expected “to be about breakeven for the year... despite taking $4bn of cash actions”, partly due to one-off negative working capital flows from lower sales. For the group overall, management declined to give a 2020 FCF figure, but described a $4.5 billion figure suggested by one analyst as “aggressive” and “optimistic”.

COVID-19 Impact on Longer-Term Earnings

At present, most aerospace companies are expecting a long period before air travel recovers from COVID-19, though uncertainty is high. The view expressed by MTU Aero Engines (OTCPK:MTUAY) CEO Reiner Winkler is quite typical:

“We expect the air traffic demand to be back on 2019 level end of 2022. There are various developments in the markets that could accelerate or set back these expectations.”



- Reiner Winkler, MTU Aero CEO (20Q1 Earnings Call)

Nearly all aerospace companies are cutting costs, with some doing so on the belief that the market will be structurally smaller for a long time. One example is Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), which is cutting 9,000 jobs (out of 52,000), including a third of its commercial aerospace headcount, albeit in a business that is more exposed to widebody aircraft and thus inter-regional travel:

“It is... increasingly clear that activity in the commercial aerospace market will take several years to return to the levels seen just a few months ago. We must now address these medium-term structural changes, as demand from customers reduces significantly for our civil aerospace engines and aftermarket services... We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level of demand we are seeing from customers... The proposed reorganisation will predominantly affect our Civil Aerospace business.”



- Rolls Royce press release (20-May-20)

For RTX, we believe a bull case of $8 billion FCF in 2023 and a bear case of $4.5 billion is a reasonable set of scenarios on an approximate basis, based on continuing growth for RTX's military businesses while applying sharply different bull and bear views on its commercial aerospace businesses:

RTX FCF in Different Scenarios Source: RTX company filings, Librarian Capital estimates

For the bull case, we assume RTX eventually achieves its previous, pre-COVID-19 management target of $8 billion FCF, but two years later than originally planned (i.e., 2023). This essentially assumes international air travel resumes its former growth trajectory over time.

For the bear case, we assume a sustained decline in commercial aerospace:

FCF from the (former RTN) defense segments to be $3.4 billion in 2023, having grown at a CAGR of 5% from $2.8 billion in 2019.

FCF from the (former UTX) aerospace segments to be $1.0 billion in 2023, less than a third of the $3.2 billion in 2019.

The assumption on the aerospace FCF will likely prove conservative, given both Collins and P&W have more than 25% of their 2019 sales from military customers, and at least some commercial sales should remain. Below is an example where aerospace EBIT can be 33% of its former level even with a 41% drop in total sales (which implies an approx. 60% drop in commercial sales; we assume FCF to move roughly in line with EBIT):

Illustrative RTX Aerospace Segments P&L (Bear Case) Source: RTX company filings, Librarian Capital estimates.

The illustrative P&L above assumes 60% of the costs are variable (in line with what MTU disclosed for its business this quarter; in OEM alone, 70% of costs are variable). We have assumed a moderate 10% reduction in fixed costs and a 500 bps improvement in variable cost margin, which we believe is reasonable given P&W's $1.1 billion losses from GTF engines in 2019.

Another data point that fits with our 2023 FCF figures is management's new post-COVID-19 target of returning $18-20 billion over 4 years (from 3 years previously), which implies an average FCF of $4.5-5.0 billion per year in 2020-2023, likely increasing over time.

Illustrative Returns Analysis

Illustrative bull case and bear case returns for RTX shares by 2023 are shown below; in both cases, we assume a 5.0% FCF yield for the shares:

Illustrative RTX Returns - Bull Case vs. Bear Case Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

A 5.0% FCF yield is reasonable given UTX shares traded at approx. 4.5-7.0% FCF yield (relative to 2019 FCF guidance) during 2019. RTX shares should trade at a premium to this, being free from UTX's conglomerate discount.

In the bull case, we take the $8.0 billion bull case 2023 FCF figure (as explained above), which implies a $104.92 share price by 2023 year end. In addition, we assume $19 billion of capital returns, the mid-point of management's $18-20 billion target for next 4 years. (RTX currently pays a dividend of $1.90 per share, which implies a 2.9% dividend yield and costs approx. $2.90 billion per year.) This gives a total return of 1.8x and an annualised return of 18.3% (not time-adjusted for dividends for simplicity).

In the bear case, we take the $4.4 billion bear case FCF figure, which implies a $59.02 share price by 2023 year-end. We only assume $5 billion of capital returns in 2020-23, as FCF would be needed to reduce net debt in line with a lower EBITDA. (With net debt of $25 billion and 2019PF EBITDA of $13.5 billion, RTX's current Net Debt / EBITDA is 1.9x; EBITDA falling a third to $9 billion pushes the ratio up to 2.9x, but repaying $7 billion reduces it back to 2.0x again; with 4 years of $3-4 billion FCF each year, $5 billion+ is left for distribution.) This gives a total return of 0.97x (i.e., a 3% total loss) and an annualised loss of -2.4%.

We believe the upside in the bull case is very attractive, while the downside is relatively protected in the bear case.

Conclusion

Raytheon offers a downside-protected way to bet on the recovery of air travel, thanks to the military side of its earnings and valuation.

We estimate that approx. 45% of RTX earnings are from its defense segments, and a further 10% from the military parts of its aerospace segments. In addition, the commercial aerospace parts are tilted towards narrowbody aircraft, further reducing the impact from COVID-19.

At $64.47, the bull case offers a total return of 80% and an annualised return of 18.3% by 2023, while the bear case offers a total loss of less than 5%.

We believe this is an attractive, asymmetric risk/reward balance. Buy the stock.

Note: A track record of my past recommendations can be found here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.