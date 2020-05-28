However, when Lowe's (LOW) was "insulted," I took a swing at the fat pitch and I've been rewarded.

Let me tell you a quick story. My mother recently had a terrible conversation with another family member. I think someone was drinking but I don't have all the facts. Nevertheless, insults were flying. Blood was boiling. It was chaos. It was a ridiculous scene. One particular slander was that my mother was a good-for-nothing high school drop-out. But, my mother had the last laugh because she did graduate high school.

All this insanity got me thinking about buying stocks back in March 2020. I don't think too many people were "insulting" companies like Netflix (NFLX), Shopify (SHOP), Peloton (PTON) and Zoom (ZM). There was uncertainty, but they weren't really getting insulted, or cast aside like a dirty old rag.

And, some old school companies were seen as stay-at-home winners, because of hoarding, cleaning and personal protection, e.g., Clorox (CLX) and 3M (MMM), Church & Dwight (CHD). Again, no insults. Instead, obvious buys, in the eyes of many.

In short, I missed the boat on many stocks. But, thankfully, I did pick up some winners at great prices. The key is that I had them on my watchlist. Here's an example of a wrongfully "insulted" stock, which was cast aside because it was a retail play. Everything in the real world was shutting down, right?

In any case, the example of an "insulted" company was Lowe's (LOW). I suspected it could do well on a rebound, and maybe even sooner from a little stay-at-home activity, if things loosened up a bit.

Let me point out: There's nothing more powerful at getting a man to take action than a "Honey Do" list, especially if it means some real quality time with the wife. Lowe's fuels this activity.

In any event, over 20 years, LOW has demonstrated 13% operating earnings growth, 20 P/E average, and a strong dividend track record. It's a good-sized business, BBB+ credit ratings from S&P, and a nearly $100B market cap. Sounds like a survivor to me.

So, I took action and bought LOW on March 9 at $78 per share. Here's what I saw as I punched the keys like a little monkey to place the trade:

I saw that the market was "insulting" Lowe's with a poor price, but the value seemed to be there. I mean, I understand there's uncertainty, but is Lowe's really going out of business even if shut down for a few months? I didn't think so, and I plugged my nose, and bought.

Also, as you can see above, the last time the price hit the average market level of P/E 15 was back in 2012. I considered that another good sign of reasonable valuation.

Remember, I have been watching LOW for years. It's been on my watchlist, so I wasn't diving into the shallow end of an empty pool. I wasn't even jumping into a dirty little mud puddle. I knew the dividends pumping out of LOW:

#1 - Compound Annual Growth Rate for dividends over 23% over 20 years.

#2 - Double-digit dividend increases for 20 years

#3 - Total annualized return of over 11% vs. 4.4% for the S&P 500.

In fact, Lowe's has grown its dividend for over 50 years. It's a beast.

Then, I saw a nice little article on Simply Safe Dividends, not long after I bought my LOW shares: Lowe's Remains Open; Dividend Continues to Look Safe

It was confirmation bias, but hey, I liked what I was reading. Open stores were getting slammed with business. The dividend was declared. Management sounded confident. The low dividend payout ratio provides a cushion. Lowe's continues to have significant scale advantages.

I'm not too keen on predicting the future. It's generally a fool's game. But, I will tell you a few things about my psychology that could help you.

First, I'm up 57% from my purchase at $78. This isn't really a victory lap. Instead, it's to let you know that I feel like I have a buffer. If the stock drops, I won't feel much pain. Besides, this isn't a trade; I planned on holding.

Second, the dividend growth of LOW pleases me. It's a monster in terms of dividend growth, although the starting yield isn't anything to write home about. I see dividends flowing. I see more growth. Simple.

Third, I don't see any normal trends in home improvement changing much, based on what we've seen over the last two months or so. More homes are going to be built and many people are going to continue to upgrade and update. Money will be spent, unless we do indeed fall into a deep depression. I don't see that. People with some money enjoy spending it on their homes.

All this being said, I feel that LOW is fairly valued in this environment. I'm not eager to buy more. It wouldn't be awful to initiate a position, but it's not a slam dunk, or home run, or game-winning touchdown.

On the low end, if things go poorly, I think price-wise, we'd stagnate and land around $120 to $130 in a couple of years. LOW looks like it could pretty easily muddle along in almost any environment. It did exactly that in 2008 and 2009, and that was more housing-related.

On the higher end of things, I could see LOW hitting $160 to $170 by 2023. That would put it in line with a historical P/E of 20. This isn't to say P/E is the ultimate yardstick, but it's good enough for quick mental math.

Adding this all up, I saw dung splattered all over LOW by weak hands. People who were afraid simply gave up, and ran away. I was in the right place, at the right time, with the right mindset. I got a good price, maybe even a great price, although I didn't nail the bottom. Not with LOW.

If you're looking for a low starting dividend but with high growth potential, LOW could be a good new addition to your portfolio. If you're already holding LOW, then it might be intelligent to keep holding. I'm not going to add at these levels, but if I see prices down around $100, I'm going to start getting serious again. I will consider adding near that price.

That about says it all. When LOW got insulted, I took her by the hand. She's a pretty girl, sure enough. Happy to hold, happy to add more at better prices.

I wish you well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.