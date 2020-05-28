The longer you hold UVXY, the greater the odds that you will both lose money and underperform the VIX due to roll yield.

In the short term, the odds favor a rally in the VIX over the next month. However, I am trading for a longer time frame.

Over the past month, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has fallen by nearly 30% in a drop which has erased a good portion of the gains seen this year.

In this piece, I will argue that while we may not see the VIX continue its drop over the next few weeks, in the long run, UVXY is heading lower. Specifically, I believe that UVXY will continue its decline in the medium to long term, and a long-dated position stands to profit from roll yield.

VIX Markets

To start this analysis off, let’s take a look at the actual VIX markets to get an idea as to where the current level of volatility is headed. As you can see in the following chart, the VIX is currently sitting around 28 after having worked off much of the upside seen earlier this year.

If you’re unfamiliar with the general driver as to what moves the VIX, fortunately, the picture is typically pretty straightforward. For the most part, changes in the S&P 500 are inversed in the VIX.

In other words, since the market has been going up, the VIX has been dropping. Said another way, if you have a view on the S&P 500 and where it might head in the future, the inverse of your view could be applied to VIX: if you think the market is going to fall in the short to medium term, then the VIX is almost certainly going to rise over that same time period.

At present, I am actually moderately bearish the market due to two key factors. The first of these factors is the technical setup in the market.

As I read it, the market recently broke out into fresh new highs in the immediate trend by overcoming the resistance zone which had been in place for several weeks. However, at present, we are seeing the market hesitate in the sessions following this recent breakout, which puts me on notice that the market is encountering trouble moving higher. When you combine this with the weak and waning momentum seen from the MACD indicator, I am generally bearish the S&P 500 over the next few weeks on the thought that this breakout is liable to fail and the market is likely to retest the lowest established in the late April-May time frame.

And from a fundamental standpoint, I believe that the total effects from the coronavirus have not yet been fully felt across the economy. I traded the 2008-2009 bear market and the pattern of spreading economic catastrophe permeated the market. At the time, the question basically seemed to be “Where is the next shoe going to drop?” - and at present, this thought process doesn’t seem to be priced in or at work in the market. It is my concern at the present overhang from millions of unemployed (even if only temporarily) will be felt more widely before this problem is over and we will see the market move lower.

In light of these two variables, I am actually moderately bullish the VIX... over the next few weeks at least. As the market falls, the VIX tends to rise and I believe we are in for a second wave down in the short to medium term. As another data point, the VIX itself tends to mean-revert, which would generally say that since we are hitting fresh multi-week lows in the VIX, the odds are higher that we will see it rally over the coming month.

What the above chart shows is the historical probability that the VIX was higher a certain number of days into the future after it hit a fresh 1-month high or 1-month low. We have recently been hitting several fresh 1-month lows, and the last 27 years of data would say that there’s about a 57-60% chance that the VIX will be higher over the next month. While these odds might seem slight, the confluence of the potentially bearish technical picture, coupled with the potential for a spreading economic disaster, would have me slightly bullish UVXY over the next few weeks.

However, as we’ll discuss in the next section, I’m actually short UVXY. The key reason here is that I am not trading the next month; I am trading the next few years. Specifically, at the end of the day, my portfolio will not take much of a hit if the VIX rallies in that my core UVXY positions are puts which expire all the way out in 2022. In other words, I’m in it for the long term in UVYX, and I am structuring my trade around the underlying tendencies at work in the index.

UVXY’s Methodology

To start this section off, let’s take a long-term look at the performance of UVXY as an instrument.

What the above chart shows is the fund's long-run performance. Google Finance is being a little aggressive in its rounding in that it says UVXY has lost 100% of its investment since 2014. In truth, it’s actually somewhere in the territory of 99.7%, so not quite a full loss!

If you were presented with the above chart of performance, would you ever seriously consider holding that instrument for anything but a few days? I wouldn’t. In fact, simple math shows that the longer you hold UVXY, the greater your returns will decouple from the VIX itself (and in effect lose money, since the VIX basically just goes sideways over lengthy periods of time).

What the above chart shows is a comparison between the average return of the VIX versus the S&P 500 Short-Term VIX Futures Index over a certain time window (using the last decade of data). If you’re unfamiliar with this index, it’s important to note that this Short-Term VIX Futures Index is the index upon which UVXY gives a 1.5x leveraged return.

This chart clearly conveys a simple fact: the longer you hold UVXY, the greater your will lag the performance of the VIX. For example, on average, if you held the Short-Term Index for half a year, you would have underperformed the VIX by about 30%. This tangibly means that if the VIX goes nowhere over a half-year period, you’ll be down about 30% of your investment in the index. Again, it’s important to note that UVXY is providing a 1.5x leveraged return of this figure, so that would be something around 45% in UVXY’s terms.

The basic driver here is something that I have covered before and in depth, so I won’t belabor the point too much in this piece. The reason why the Short-Term VIX Futures Index collapses in value through time is roll yield. It is holding VIX futures contracts, and VIX futures contracts are almost always priced above the spot level of the VIX (87% of all days for the past decade).

The problem here is that futures prices converge to the spot price during a typical month. So, if you start a month out priced above the spot price, you’ll see your futures contracts decline in value in relation to the spot price because in most markets, futures contracts actually become the spot commodity. VIX futures are cash-settled and you can’t actually store or deliver the VIX, so the relationship isn’t as clean-cut as other commodities. But this relationship still is present in the data.

This chart shows the average differential between the front two VIX futures contracts and the VIX itself during the trading months for the past decade. What this clearly shows is that the front contract tends to drop by about 5-7% in an average month and the second contract drops by about 3-5% in a typical month - as compared to the underlying return of the VIX. UVYX is holding exposure in these two futures contracts and is therefore losing from this “roll yield” as futures contracts roll down towards the spot price in a typical month.

For this reason, I am short UVXY. I have a put contract fairly far out of the money in mid-2020 because I believe that these underlying principles simply do not change. Futures contracts converge to the spot price, and contango is the natural state of the VIX market.

If I were a day trader, I’d actually be looking to buy UVXY as mentioned in the previous section. However, I am a longer-term trader, and I believe that the largest profits per trade can generally be found over longer time frames. I believe that roll yield will continue eroding shares (historically at a pace of about 70% per year in UVYX), and my position is two years out to provide time for this relationship to work out.

Conclusion

In the short term, the odds favor a rally in the VIX over the next month. However, I am trading for a longer time frame. The longer you hold UVXY, the greater the odds that you will both lose money and underperform the VIX due to roll yield. My core position is in 2020 puts to capture the long-term impacts of roll yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.