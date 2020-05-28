Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) as an investment option at its current market price. I had been very cautious on recommending Energy exposure for some time, but slapped a buy rating on VDE a few months ago as I felt the sell-off was well overdone. As stimulus measures went in place, coupled with optimism over the reopening of economies worldwide, the price of crude has rallied. This has led to strong gains within the Energy sector, which had been a notable underperformer heading into 2020.

Looking ahead, I now see room for caution. VDE's short-term move was welcomed, but the size of the gain has surprised me even though I was bullish on the fund. With oil prices seeing gains in every week in May, I see limited upside from here. Energy prices seem to be banking on global demand returning to pre-crisis levels, and I believe that is too optimistic. Economies are reopening, but in a phased approach, which will keep demand subdued for now. Further, U.S.-China trade tensions are resurfacing, which adds to the risk that the economic recovery will be uneven. Finally, as prices have risen, production is likely to come back online in the areas that curtailed it. With U.S. rig counts already at record lows, it is unlikely supply will drop much further. In fact, I would anticipate rising production to resume, as producers look to capture the benefit of higher prices as soon as possible.

Background

First, a little about VDE. The fund's stated objective is "to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks in the energy sector". This offers investors exposure to companies that are involved in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas and coal. VDE currently trades at $53.48/share and yields 5.32%. I recommended VDE a few months ago, as I saw Energy's marked underperformance as a value opportunity. In hindsight, this was a very timely call, as VDE's return has exceeded even my most bullish expectations. In fact, VDE has soundly beaten the S&P in the interim, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given VDE's impressive alpha in such a short time period, I figured it was time to take another look at the fund, to see if I should change my outlook from here. After review, I do believe VDE has moved a bit too far, too fast, and may be due for a bit of a pullback. While I still feel the longer term trend for Energy will be positive, I view this as a good time to lock in some gains and see if a better entry point presents itself. Therefore, I am lowering my rating to neutral, and I will explain why in detail below.

Crude's Rally Has Been Strong, May Need A Breather

To begin, I want to highlight a key reason why I am shifting to a more cautious outlook on VDE. Primarily, it is because I am concerned the rising price in crude is due for a bit of a correction. The oil market is notorious for its large swings, and it is incredibly difficult to predict. Therefore, I am in no way saying I have a crystal ball and oil prices are going to drop with a certainty. But I am saying the fall and now subsequent rise in crude prices have seemed to be a bit dramatic in both directions. For me, this creates attractive entry and exit points, and opportunities for alpha. Back in March, I saw oil's steep fall as overdone, as investors were overwhelmingly concerned about the extent of economic shutdowns. Now, as economies are opening back up, crude oil prices have been rallying hard. In fact, the gains seen so far in May have been strong, with weekly double-digit rises, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is the market seems to have re-balanced quite a bit in the short term, which suggests to me that we might see a bit of a breather. The sell-off in March, and even late April, was quite steep. Therefore, the May price action is not entirely surprising. However, the economic recovery is only just beginning, and most major economies are still in some form of phased reopening stage (rather than a complete reopening). As such, I see a limit to the upside for crude prices, as I do not believe we are anywhere close to reclaiming pre-crisis demand. Furthermore, the supply story has been the other bullish catalyst for crude prices and, as I will discuss next, I see this tailwind slowing down a bit as well.

Production Still Rising In Some Corners Of The Market

As I alluded to above, there are very valid reasons for the rise in oil prices that we have seen through the past four weeks. As such, I am not suggesting crude is setting up for a big fall. Neither do I expect to see week after week of price drops going forward. Simply, I expect the current rise to slow down, and register more modest, sustainable gains going forward.

To support this outlook, let us examine the reasons why crude prices have soared. Aside from the economic optimism that is expected to fuel a rise in demand, oil rig counts have fallen quite dramatically in 2020. As the COVID-19 crisis brought the world economy to a halt, the world suddenly became awash in crude that the market could not sell. Oil prices plummeted, and production halted across the world. Many rigs were taken offline, to the point where the U.S. oil rig count reached a level not seen since 2009, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this was a sharp, dramatic fall in the number of rigs in production. This reality helped to correct some of the supply-demand imbalance in the market. While there was still too much crude available, it appeared future supply was going to take a hit, as the number of operating oil rigs reached a historical low.

On the surface, this looks bullish for oil prices, and that does help explain the price action we have seen. After all, if demand is coming back, but supply is going to be lower, prices are bound to rise. While logical, I would advocate caution here for two reasons. One, prices have already risen sharply, as I noted in the preceding paragraph. This tells me the market has taken lower future supply into account already, and may limit the possibility of even greater upside now. Two, while the number of rigs has fallen, some data points suggest supply may not be tight as investors believe. For support, let us look at oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. As 2020 has gotten underway, production in this region has soared to an all-time high, despite slowdowns in other regions, as shown below:

Source: S&P Global

The reason for this is multi-fold. One, production is easy to turn off, but difficult and expensive to resume. Therefore, some producers have not ceased drilling even as the price of oil dropped, as it would have been inefficient and costly to do so. Two, these producers could have been predicting a rise in future prices, if other regions scaled back production, as has turned out to be the case. Now that crude prices have been pushing higher, it is unlikely production in the Gulf of Mexico will slow down if it has not already.

And the implication is significant. Production in this region accounts for about 16% of total U.S. oil output, so it has a marked impact on prices. As drilling production resumes around the world, coupled with areas like the Gulf of Mexico that never really saw a slowdown, prices are likely to find a ceiling.

Rising Trade Tensions Create A Risk To Demand

My next point concerns the global economic outlook, specifically in relation to the trade relationship between the U.S. and China. As investors are aware, the ongoing war of words and tariffs had been a primary reason for market volatility in 2019. As the two countries escalated the conflict, economic growth concerns rattled markets. As the COVID-19 crisis became headline news, trade disagreements took the backstage. However, now that markets are beginning to believe the worst of COVID-19 has passed, trade rhetoric between the U.S. and China is heating up again. While geo-political risk is often a positive for oil prices, this particular source of tension could have negative impacts on global economic growth, which would hurt the demand for oil. Therefore, a continuing escalation of this trade conflict could stymie the gains in crude prices that we have seen recently.

For support, consider a recent report from CNBC on Monday, which credited rising trade tensions as a reason for the pressure on oil prices earlier this week. This was due to some choice words between Chinese and U.S. government representatives, with one Beijing foreign minister suggesting the world could see a "new Cold War" if tensions do not abate. Of particular note are escalating protests in the region of Hong Kong, which is a contentious area. If the U.S. becomes involved, it could set trade issues back quite a bit.

My takeaway here is that, while COVID-19 progress is great news, development on that front has now pushed other risks back into the fray. With 2020 being a U.S. election year, President Trump will likely continue to apply pressure on China. This reality could jeopardize trade deals, and we are likely to see volatility in oil prices as a result.

VDE No Longer The Relative Value Play It Was In March

My final point concerns VDE specifically, with a look at the fund's valuation. A few months ago, when I strongly recommended Energy exposure, the sector was trading at a sizable discount to the market. Fast forward to today, and the story is not nearly as attractive for two reasons. One, Q1 earnings are in, and they were quite poor for the sector as it contended with a global economic slowdown and falling oil prices. Two, VDE has risen by almost 35%. When we couple falling earnings for the sector with a rising ETF share price, we get a higher P/E ratio. In fact, VDE is now looking quite expensive in isolation, although it still does have a slight edge over the S&P 500. To illustrate, the chart below shows the average earnings growth rate for the holdings within VDE (which was negative), as well as the fund's current P/E ratio:

Source: Vanguard

Clearly, these two forces (declining earnings and rising share prices) make entry points today much more expensive than they were two months ago. On the bright side, the S&P 500 has a current P/E of 21.55, so Energy is still slightly less expensive than the broader market. However, I do not view that as much of a discount and, in fairness, I believe the S&P 500 is a bit overpriced for our current environment anyway. Therefore, VDE's valuation, once a reason for me to buy, now gives me pause. Simply, I have trouble continuing to recommend positions until I see either earnings growth or a share price decline, as either of which would bring the valuation down to a more reasonable level.

Bottom line

VDE has delivered alpha, but I do not see that continuing in the short term. While I do not believe the Energy sector will re-test prior lows, I do see limited upside from here, and would advocate taking some profit and putting the cash to work in areas with better relative value compared to the market as a whole. While rising oil prices have helped the sector immensely, I see trade tensions and phased reopenings as limiting future gains. Further, as oil prices have risen, production is sure to follow, which will counteract some of the demand pressure. Therefore, I believe a neutral rating on VDE now makes sense, and recommend investors consider new positions very selectively at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.