NEM is a perfect long-term investment. However, it is important to use about 30% of your holding to trade short term the volatility.

Newmont declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.25 per share, an increase of 78.6% over the prior-year quarter.

Revenues were $2.58 billion, and net income was $822 million or $1.02 per share in 1Q'20 compared to $87 million or $0.16 per share the same quarter a year ago.

Investment Thesis

Newmont Corporation (NEM) released its first quarter of 2020 results on May 5, 2020. The results were not what I call "stellar," and they were down sequentially. However, the market is buying the gold sector, even if the results are not exceptionally strong.

With gold reaching $1,734 per ounce and a big shadow enveloping the world economy, investors and banks did not see why they should not invest in this bullish sector.

At least, it was the leitmotiv until recently. What has changed is that the economy is slowly entering a new phase. Countries are gradually reopening their doors for business again.

Many uncertainties are still lingering, of course, but it seems that the worst is now behind. Unless the virus makes a second catastrophic come back due to our impatience to get back to a healthier life.

It is not necessarily a great sign for the gold industry, and gold momentum has started to show some fatigue. It is not very noticeable yet, but it is easy to spot the pattern on the chart. Thus, it is essential to look at such divergence as a partial sell signal.

The investment thesis for Newmont is now simple. NEM is an excellent long-term investment, a "keeper" as I call it. However, to profit plainly from your investment, it is essential to trade short term the volatility of the gold sector.

Newmont has outperformed the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) after a short period of adjustment due to Goldcorp. The stock is now up 41% from a year ago.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

Despite the disruption from COVID-19, we are well positioned to withstand this pandemic and, most importantly, Newmont’s long term value proposition remains unchanged.

Newmont: Financials and Production in 1Q 2020. The Raw Numbers

Newmont 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 1.80 2.26 2.71 2.97 2.58 Net income in $ Million 87 -25 2,178 565 822 EBITDA $ Million 645 589 3,403 1,317 1,426 EPS diluted in $/share 0.16 -0.03 2.65 0.69 1.02 Cash from operations in $ Million 571 299 791 1,205 936 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 225 380 428 430 328 Free Cash Flow In $ Million 346 -81 363 775 608 Total cash $ Billion 3.60 1.85 2.87 2.48 3.88 Long-term debt in $ Billion 4.05 6.10 6.77 6.14 6.12 Dividend per share in $ 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.25 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 534 768 822 821 809

Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (co-product) has increased this quarter to $1,030 per ounce compared to $896 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. The AISC continues to be affected by Goldcorp's assets. The AISC is up 8.9% sequentially, as we can see in my chart above.

If we compare Newmont's AISC with Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM) or Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), we see that NEM is doing quite well:

AISC $ per ounce 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 788 825 869 984 923 954 AEM (By-product) 852 836 953 903 1039 1099 NEM (By-product) 835 896 1016 987 946 1030 KL (by-product) 567 560 638 562 512 776 Average 761 779 869 859 855 965

Presentation of Newmont Production in Two Charts

1 - Total Gold Production from 1Q'15 to 1Q'20. Gold production was 1,479K Au Oz and total gold equivalent production was 1,818K Au equivalent Oz. Gold production was higher this quarter with 1,479k Oz. Newmont is not producing other metals (e.g., copper, silver, etc.). The total gold equivalent for 1Q'20 was 1,818 GEOs.

The first quarter of 2020 attributable production includes Goldcorp's assets and the JV with Barrick, and we can see the impact in output in the graph above. Gold Production has jumped significantly.

2 - Gold Production in 1Q'20 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5%).

Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine with 310K Au Equivalent ounces and Boddington mine with 29K Au Equivalent ounces.

Also, Newmont has two emerging world-class assets in Yanacocha and Merian.

Newmont Revenues were $2.58 Billion in 1Q'20

Newmont posted its first quarter of 2020 results on May 5, 2020.

Revenues were $2.58 billion, and net income was $822 million or $1.02 per share in 1Q'20 compared to $87 million or $0.16 per share the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income was $326 million or $0.40 per diluted share.

Gold price realized increased a whopping $291 per ounce this quarter compared to 1Q'19 with $1,591/Oz, and we should all expect much more in 1Q'20 with gold reaching a multi-year record high, well over $1,700 per ounce.

The company presented an excellent report about its strength and resilience in its last presentation:

Newmont Free Cash Flow

Note: The Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. Free cash flow is an essential financial component.

NEM's yearly free cash flow is impressive at $1,665 million, with a gain of $608 million in 1Q'20.

After the recent increase in dividend announced, the company is paying $1.00 per share in dividend or a yield of 1.59%. Even with an about 79% increase in the dividend payout this quarter, the dividend payout is still one of the weaknesses of the gold sector. In the conference call:

We have received $1.4 billion in total cash proceeds from divestments, meeting our target of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. Our commitment to leading shareholder returns remains stronger than ever as we returned our first quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.

Finally, Newmont bought approximately $300 million of shares at an average price of $45 this quarter. It represents 80% of the $1 billion buyback program.

Newmont Net Debt was $2.86 billion at the end of March

Newmont's net debt is now $2.86 billion, which is a considerable improvement sequentially. With a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA of 0.7x, the company is showing an excellent debt position.

Newmont refinanced approximately $1 billion of debt through the issuance of new senior notes at a historically low coupon of 2.25%. The company has one of the most robust balance sheets in the gold sector, with $3.884 billion of cash and total liquidity of $6.6 billion.

On May 20, 2020, Newmont revised its 2020 guidance

For 2020, Newmont now projects attributable gold production to be nearly 6 million ounces compared with 6.4 million ounces expected earlier. Costs applicable to sales are now expected to be $775 per ounce, up from $750 per ounce anticipated earlier. The company projects all-in sustaining costs (AISC) at $1,015 per ounce, up from $975 per ounce expected earlier.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Newmont is one of my favorite gold miners. The Goldcorp acquisition was a severe setback, and I was contemplating liquidating my position when the news hit the wire.

I was quite against this acquisition from the get-go because of the mediocre quality of the assets purchased. However, after a few deliberations with family members, we decided to keep the stock.

Many months later, we can see it more apparent. I believe it was the best decision that we have made. While the acquisition was not the best decision at the time, it turned out to be a beneficial one, because of what happened to the gold price.

Furthermore, NEM took some beatings after the merger with Goldcorp, and it offered an excellent opportunity to add on weakness. I think Newmont is now in a better position that provides a unique opportunity for the long term. However, as we can see with other gold stocks, it looks pricey, especially with the coming of the second quarter of 2020, which will be affected severely by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technical Analysis (short term)

NEM experiences recently a support breakout of its ascending wedge pattern. Line support is now a line resistance at $67.50, at which point I recommend selling about 30% of your NEM position.

However, after a breakout occurred, the stock is always searching for new support. I see further lower support at $60, and I recommend accumulating slowly at this level.

However, it is essential to look at the RSI here, which is showing clearly a divergence or a sell signal. In this particular case, it is perhaps prudent to wait until a new test of the 50MA around $56 happens.

If gold price turns bearish the next few weeks, which is not likely but still possible, NEM could eventually trade as low as $45, which is the 200 MA. Conversely, if the gold price continues to go up and reach $1,800 or more, I see NEM trading to new highs at about $71. Assuming that gold may retrace only temporarily and that the general trend is still bullish, it is essential to use stock weakness to accumulate.

