Introduction

We are starting our articles again and will most likely be announcing our portfolios in the coming days. In our opinion, a lot of the fixed income we follow is quite undervalued at the moment, so it is about time to "catch" the laggards that still have large sellers.

Note: The current idea was first presented to our chat room on May 14th, 2020 (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Chat room excerpt.

SYF.PA and its metrics

Synchrony Financial (SYF) preferred stock (SYF.PA) is a fixed-rate preferred stock that has the following characteristics shown on Figure 2 at the moment of writing this article.

Figure 2. SYF.PA characteristics. Source: Subscribers' spreadsheet.

As with any financial preferred stock, this one is non-cumulative. It is rated BB- by S&P and B+ by Fitch. The nominal yield is 5.625%, while the current yield at a price of 19.35 is 7.27%. The dividends are qualified, and if we consider 15% tax benefit, the non-qualified equivalent yield would be around 8.7%. In finance and investments, we need to consider numbers on a relative basis. In finance, it is imperative to always look at alternatives, which leads us to the following comparisons.

Comparable companies

We chose to compare SYF.PA with all the banking preferreds that have ratings BB- or BB by S&P and some of the non-rated companies that have lower current yields than our candidate. We are big fans of common stock performance as the real-time substitute of credit rating, so in our methodology, we compare the performance of those common stocks and the performance of the corresponding preferred stocks. We have chosen January 1st as the starting point because at that time the world was as calm as possible and everything was safe and sound. The raw data is shown on Figure 3.

Figure 3. Table of comparable common stocks and preferred stocks. Source: Author's spreadsheet.

It is not a secret to anyone that most of the financial stocks have been hit as hard as 50% by the COVID-19 crisis at the moment. At some point, this resulted in a similar drop in the price of the preferred stocks. We saw this as the biggest arbitrage in a decade, but now that this is over, there are some preferred stocks that are still suffering more than others. SYF.PA is one such stock. In Figure 3, we can see that its current yield (CY) has risen the most. As of the moment, it stands at 7.3%, while it was just 5.48% in the beginning of the year. As a comparison, First Horizon National Corp. preferred stock (FHN.PA) has the metric at 6.03% at the beginning of the year, and it is 6.20% now. TCF Financial Corp. (TCFCP) was 5.35% then and is 6.05% now. The higher-rated Capital One Financial (COF) preferreds have their current yield higher by 0.50% now on average. The average CY change for the group excluding SYF.PA is 0.38%, while the SYF.PA change is almost 5 times higher, or 1.81%.

A reminder to all the readers is that a preferred stock is senior to common stock, and it is counterintuitive to have the common stock performance being equal while the current yield spreads are widening. If there is a credit deviation among the examined companies, then in any case it would mean that SYF should be hit harder. This is one of our main points. We are not trying to prove that SYF is somewhat better than the comparable companies. We are just trying to defend the thesis that nothing worse has happened to the company compared to the others, and thus, nothing worse was supposed to happen to the preferred stock as well.

Bond yields

The preferred stock stands between the bonds and the common stock in capital structure. We have shown above that the SYF common stock is not showing signals that it is worse on a relative basis and now it is time to look at the bonds of the company.

The yield curve of SYF is shown in Figure 4.

Figure 4. SYF yield curve. Source: Author's calculations.

Figure 5. The bonds of SYF are priced in comparison with FHN and TCF.

We would not say that the market is telling us that SYF is somewhat worse. Even though the data is not enough to make a sound statistical conclusion, so far everything looks in line. Similar credit ratings, similar yields (Figure 5).

So, comparing FHN and TCF, we have the following summary:







Figure 6. Common stock comparison

SYF has had a slightly higher beta and was rather overvalued most of the time of the COVID-19 panic. It was a laggard in comparison to FHN and TCF.

The bond yields remain quite similar as shown above.

The Fitch rating actions treat the companies in an identical manner. All of the preferred stocks had their credit rating being increased. SYF.PA has the lowest Fitch rating though. The current yield of SYF.PA at the moment is 1.2% higher than FHN.PA and TCFCP, something that changed recently due to the pandemic. This happens when neither the common stock nor the bonds signal that SYF is somewhat worse.

Another very interesting comparison would be with the bonds of CIT Corp. (CIT).

The average CIT bond would trade with a yield to worst of almost 1% higher as shown in Figure 7.

Figure 7. SYF and CIT yield curves. Source: Interactive Brokers.

The preferred stocks of the two companies would also have to follow this trend, while in reality, SYF.PA is still yielding higher than OTCPK:CIT.PB. This fact is one more argument in support of the thesis that SYF.PA is relatively undervalued.

Financial metrics comparison

The main indicators we look at are assets/market cap, price-to-book value (P/B) and price-to-earnings (P/E) for financial companies (Table 1).

No. Ticker Market Cap bln BV Assets/BV Assets assets/mcap P/E Fwd. P/E P/B 1 CUBI 0.29 0.73 16.09 11.67 40.23 5.73 4.14 0.4 2 FNB 2.2 4.78 7.4 35.39 16.09 6.56 7.84 0.46 3 COF 27.97 52.77 6.98 368.36 13.17 11.92 7.33 0.53 4 ASB 1.94 3.53 9.6 33.86 17.45 7.47 9.63 0.55 5 FHN 2.65 4.82 9.49 45.72 17.25 7.5 6.11 0.55 6 SNV 2.63 4.61 11.18 51.58 19.61 5.91 7.73 0.57 7 WTFC 2.08 3.65 10.85 39.59 19.04 6.4 8.86 0.57 8 TCF 3.8 5.51 8.42 46.37 12.20 14.26 7.52 0.69 9 VLY 2.95 4.28 9.29 39.72 13.46 9.54 8.29 0.69 10 BXS 2 2.50 8.36 20.90 10.45 9.63 10.98 0.8 11 SYF 10.62 11.18 8.73 97.59 9.19 3.97 5.88 0.95

Table 1. Comparable common stocks' ratios

SYF is the second-largest company by market cap in the table. It has the lowest financial leverage and the highest P/B metric. Of course, we want to state that this is somewhat superior, but to be fair, all of these metrics are price-related, and as we have shown already, the price changes have been identical. This would mean that the metrics are almost the same on a relative basis as they used to be. SYF assets are somewhat riskier, and they earn a higher interest margin. Based on this, they use less financial leverage. When S&P evaluates the risks, it takes all of this into consideration, and the financial management team of these companies is well-prepared to meet the rating criteria and all the capital criteria as well. Don't think of these businesses as some innovative Tesla (TSLA)-like ideas. The financial industry is being regulated for years, and there aren't many innovations in leveraging the spread idea. The capital structures will always result in similar risk-adjusted returns. The fact that some company decides to be a little more leveraged is always related to its higher profit expectations, and management always believes it has some Alpha. With most of these leveraged entities, one can see that they are identical if we measure risk-adjusted performance. Still, there is nothing that screams SYF is worse and has changed to the worse in comparison to the above companies, but the higher yield of SYF.PA remains.

SYF.PA versus SNV.PD

We would like to show how the pricing in preferred stocks can get out of whack. To do this, we will make a comparison between SYF.PA and SNV.PD.

Figure 8. SNV.PD metrics

At first glance nothing so special - a 0.4% CY spread, which is not such a big deal (Figure 8). We are just a few days after one of the biggest shocks in financial markets, so a 0.4% current yield spread is not something unexpected. It is important here is that SNV.PD will become a floating-rate security in 2023. And guess what? It will have a nominal yield of 3.35% above the 3-month LIBOR.

Figure 9. LIBOR future curve

Not very bullish when your spread above LIBOR is just 3.35%. Now let's make a simple calculation. Let's assume that at its call date, SNV.PD would have to yield 6.5%. This puts its price at $14.50 at the time, and so, if nothing changes, the same credit rating preferred of SNV would have to fall to 14.50 at its call date and SYF.PA would trade at around $21. Current prices are $23 and $19.35 respectively. Another secret we want to reveal is that easy-to-calculate financial instruments are not supposed to wait for the event to happen to be priced accordingly. There is a thing called present value that any finance student should be aware of. One can always find it in MS Excel or Google Sheets. It is not a scientific breakthrough to discount future cash flows. Well, the market is not doing that when it is pricing SNV.PD in comparison to SYF.PA at the moment. We personally have no explanation for this strange phenomenon. If one can find any reason at all to prefer SNV.PD at $23 today compared to SYF.PA at $19.35, we would be really interested to hear it or read it. We just like numbers, and based on numbers, there is an enormous arbitrage in this pair. Something like $10 of arbitrage. This would be around 20-30 standard deviations for fixed-income instruments in normal times. How is that even possible?

Price target

From all the info we have analyzed, we don't see any reason for SYF.PA to not be trading in line with TCFCP or FHN.PA. On top of that, the fixed to floating preferreds with similar ratings seem to be completely overvalued. The one pitfall we will take into account is the fact that Fitch gives to SYF.PA a lower rating compared to FHN.PA and TCFCP, and based on that, we will give it a spread of 0.3%. This is a decent spread statistically. With a current yield target of 6.5%, SYF.PA should be trading at 21.50. Actually, just 20 days ago, SYF.PA was trading close to $21 (Figure 10).

Figure 10. SYF.PA price chart

We closely monitor all preferred stocks, and we can state that there was enormous selling pressure in this stock and there was a large seller. We personally view this seller as a technical one. As we use to joke with my colleagues, "Once the seller is gone, it will go up". With all the reasoning behind this trade, it will be quite normal for this stock to reach its relative value target.

A very good comparison to our SYF.PA pick would be CIT.PB. The two stocks have the same nominal yields and have very similar credit ratings among the different rating agencies. The recent statistical deviation is very likely to mean-revert, and we expect SYF.PA and CIT.PB to trade at the same price in the near future as long as there isn't some fundamental change that will be first seen in the common stocks. On Figure 11, you can see how the two stocks were treated as identical.

Figure 11. Statistical arbitrage between both securities' prices

What will prove the thesis wrong

A drop in the price of the common stock larger than the commons used for comparison.

Drop in the prices of the preferred stocks used for comparison so that the arbitrage is closed not by SYF.PA raising.

Credit rating action that places SYF.PA way lower on the rating scale.

A rise in the yields of the company's bonds.

Hedging reaction

Any of the overvalued preferred stocks can be used as a hedge if the panic visits the markets again. The monitoring of all of the moving parts of this trade is a must. We all saw how dangerous the markets can get. Almost as dangerous as the calm ocean.

Conclusion

SYF.PA is a Strong Buy candidate on a relative basis. It seems to be undervalued based on the higher volatility recently and the fact that it has a large seller who finds it difficult to find liquidity. It is lagging the big rally in fixed income, and based on the data present at the moment, it looks like a decent arbitrage trade with close to 10% capital appreciation potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may sell my position if the stock reaches fair value or becomes overvalued on a relative basis