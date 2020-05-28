About Guardant Health

Guardant Health (GH) is a company that provides blood-based liquid biopsies that are non-invasive and uses diagnostics and bioinformatics engines (aka Big Data) to do genomic comparisons to give oncologists detailed patient-specific information to prescribe treatment options. Guardant serves a current market size of $6 billion, according to its analysis, and is going to expand this with two new products it is currently working on. I believe that this could be a great opportunity for long-term investors, given the market expansion opportunity ahead of them.

Liquid biopsy is a minimally invasive process for detecting molecular biomarkers without the need for costly invasive procedures. It is a non-invasive alternative to surgical biopsies that enables doctors to discover a range of information about any disease or a tumor through a blood sample. Circulating cancer cells or traces of cancer’s RNA or DNA in the blood can give clues about treatments that are most likely to work for patients and well in advance of a late-stage diagnosis. As someone having had a personal experience with my mother-in-law, I believe this type of testing is going to alert potential cancer patients much before the actual onset of symptoms, and that to me is the biggest benefit. The earlier a cancer is caught, the better the outcomes for the patient and it can do wonders for reducing the fatalities and medical costs. I will suggest readers this excellent article for more details.

Guardant offers genetic profiling tests to enhance the treatment outcomes of various types of cancers. Through its Guardant Health Oncology platform, the company launched liquid biopsy tests consisting of Guardant360 and Guardant OMNI to catch all stages of various types of cancers though a majority of these are Non-small cell lung cancers (NSCLC) at present. Guardant is a first mover in this field, but has some early-stage competitors like GRAIL, FMI and Thrive - all privately held. GRAIL is backed by Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) and has raised 1.9 B USD so far in funding. This also validates the fact that there is a huge market for this technology. Guardant is going to see volumes increase exponentially when the FDA approves this type of biopsy as a preference, instead of the traditional biopsy and I will talk more on this later. At the moment, most of the competition is still a few notches away though companies like Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) plan to enter the field given Guardant's plans to expand its offerings.

The market opportunity

Tissue biopsy is still preferred by most conventional oncologists and therein lies a huge TAM for Guardant. This can be gleaned from the company's earnings call reports as well as multiple independent reports on comparative studies across traditional and blood-based biopsy by researchers. The cost of a traditional biopsy is upwards of $12000 and the cost of a liquid biopsy is less than $4000. Besides the costs, traditional biopsies are invasive and could lead to complications, when tissue has to be removed from sensitive parts like lungs and require more time to process. The use of genetics also produces more data for the oncologist to personalize the treatment of the patient. If Guardant is used for all NSCLC cases, that in itself could save billions for insurance companies in a year as 200,000 cases are diagnosed in the US alone every year.

Guardant claims to have 99% specificity for late-stage cancers (10 false positive/negative outcomes per 1000) on the outcomes and the company is continuing to improve the sensitivity with large case-controlled studies to ensure accurate identification of patients with early-stage cancer with the Lunar trial. Guardant entered the market with its Guardant360 liquid biopsy test - a blood-based test for determining the genetic profile of tumors as a non-invasive alternative to traditional biopsy. Its products detect both genomic alterations and epigenomic signatures through a single blood draw and currently cover all cancers given the pan-cancer nature of the initial analysis. Its products are also used by pharma companies for research purposes and form a major revenue stream. If one reads the global statistics on cancer types, lung, breast, colorectal, gastric and prostate constitute 50% of known cancer cases out of a total of 18 million cases in 2018, as per the World Cancer Research Fund in conjunction with the American Institute of Cancer research.

Guardant already serves the pan-cancer market but is used currently by the medical fraternity, primarily for late-stage cancers of the lungs. The company is currently working on multiple studies to broaden the market it can serve. Lunar 1 is a study to detect residual disease or recurrence in cancer survivors and earlier-stage cancers. Another study Lunar 2 will add colon cancer as a specific cancer type that it believes can be done non-invasively across the spectrum of early to late-stage and recurrent types. According to Guardant, the company has a $6 billion TAM in current advanced-stage cancer diagnosis and Lunar will expand it by another $45 billion in the next 2 years and these are primarily for the US market. Guardant with current revenue of ~$300 million per year has a long runway to expand market share and potentially achieve 10 times the current revenue in the next decade.

Source: Guardant Health

The major causes of cancer are

Biological or, inherited genetics

Environmental exposure

Occupational risk factors

Lifestyle-related factors like food, exercises and deficient immunity

As per a rough data analysis of my own, there are approximately 7.8 billion people in the world today and the majority of well-documented statistics on cancer are from the developed world which is 15 million out of a total of 18 million. Hence only 17% of the cases are documented from the rest of the world which comprises approximately 6.5 billion people. I have reason to believe that this data will look drastically different over the next decade. China and India, with about 2.75 billion, and the rest of the developing nations are seeing growing affluence among their population and are likely to see an increase in the number of documented cases as screening and healthcare become affordable in these nations. As the economy and affluence improve, some of these same issues will also afflict the population, leading to an increase in the number of cancer cases that would need screening.

The readers can extrapolate based on the above data that the number of cancer cases could almost double in the next decade due to increased prevalence of factors that increase risks, such as smoking, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and fewer childbirths in the developing countries. Including the normal percentage increase of cancer in the developed world to the developing world, numbers lead me to believe that this research study could be predicting a conservative rate of increase.

As more doctors get familiar with blood biopsy and it becomes popular, Guardant may be able to screen 5% of these documented cases. I am also assuming that the cost for the developing world will be below what Guardant charges per screening in the US market. Assuming an average of $2000 per screening will produce a revenue of $3 billion in the next decade for Guardant from this 30 million cohort. One can also assume that 10% of the total population could need cancer screening and in some cases, periodic screening and these revenue numbers would start looking dramatically bigger. Realistically, we could be looking at anywhere between $15-30 billion and that is over 50-100 times the current revenue at Guardant, so there is a long way to go before saturation.

Guardant – Current Business Statistics

The company reported recent quarterly revenues of $67.5 million compared to $36.7 million in Q1 2019, easily beating the consensus Wall Street estimates of $56.5 million and reporting over 80% yoy growth.

Guardant's precision oncology testing revenues grew 109% to $60.2 million from $28.8 million in the prior year's quarter. Development services revenues shrank 7%, meanwhile, to $7.3 million from $7.8 million in Q1 2019, reflecting the "timing of achieving project-related milestones for companion diagnostic development programs," as per the last earnings call referenced above. I would assume that most pharma companies would be focused on COVID-19 and related testing, so this should be a temporary phenomenon. Despite these headwinds, the company reported 15,257 test results for clinical customers and 5,266 tests for bio-pharmaceutical customers in Q1, an increase of 60% and 40%, respectively, over the same quarter last year.

"Exiting the first quarter, US clinical volumes were down about 30 percent compared to the average level of clinical samples over the first 10 weeks of the quarter," Guardant's CEO said. However, he argued, "cancer treatment, particularly for those patients in late stages of the disease, is not something that can be delayed for long." In line with this, the company has begun to see an uptick in sample volume from the lowest point it experienced in early April. This is as per the latest earnings call.

There was a nice increase in ASP (Average sales price) due to a greater proportion of tests, the Guardant Omni test, which has a higher selling price than the Guardant360 tests. The increase in ASP was due principally to the start of reimbursement by Medicare for testing of non-lung cancer samples as per the expanded draft LCD issued by Noridian in May of 2019.

Sales(million) Marketing(million) % of Sales 2019 $25 $26 104% 2017 $49 $32 65% 2018 $90 $53 59% 2019 $214 $78 36% 1Q20 $67 $25 37%

Source: Guardant

In the latest quarter, sales were 37% of revenue and R&D was 55% of revenue. While the SG&A seems to be steadying and going down, the R&D has gone up due to support for its LUNAR programs and clinical trials, FDA submission and, other research and development programs which I will speak about shortly. Being a pharma company one will need to closely monitor the expenses in R&D and SG&A expenses and, if they commiserate with the growth in revenue is one of the main ratios I would be closely watching. Gross margins have increased from 22% a year ago, to 53% and currently stand at 70% as of the latest quarter ending March 2020.

The good news is Guardant began receiving its first payments for Guardant360 from its local Medicare administrative contractor during Q1. The company received a pan-cancer local coverage determination from Medicare contractor Palmetto GBA last December, which became effective this February. In line with the Palmetto LCD, Guardant's local contractor Noridian drafted its LCD last year, mirroring the pan-cancer coverage decision. Although the Noridian LCD has not yet been finalized, the contractor has nevertheless been making payments under it since March, said Guardant CFO Derek Bertocci during the latest earnings call.

Guardant ended its first quarter of 2020 with $758 million in cash, equivalents and marketable securities. Based on the rate of “cash burn” in the last twelve months, it has at least 5 years of cushion but the current trials are estimated to ramp up in the next two years.

One surprising result of the crisis is that the company is now considering branching out from cancer to develop its high-throughput diagnostic for COVID-19 to contribute to what it sees as an emerging need for active viral surveillance. I will choose to ignore this upside because it may just balance out the temporary tailwinds caused by COVID-19 for Guardant revenues.

SoftBank and the overhang

It should be noted that Guardant Health is backed by SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) which has proven itself more than willing to inject billions of dollars in follow-on funding to its portfolio companies - recall the recent $9.5 billion bailout of WeWork (WE). Softbank has been reducing its stake and its holding has decreased by almost a quarter to 24% in the last 12 months, but I believe these are issues outside the control of Guardant. This has nevertheless created downward pressure on the stock price of Guardant and while this lasts, there could be resistance along the $100 price boundary where the stock has been testing in the last few months. The jury is still out on this partnership as these companies also have a complicated JV to expand commercialization of Guardant Health's industry-leading liquid biopsy technology in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa (AMEA). Guardant Health AMEA recently won Frost & Sullivan's Growth Excellence award though no details are available, and this validates Guardant's growth in the developing world which I alluded to in my market sizing discussion. I see this AMEA more as an upside for Guardant, given the low penetration of documented cases in these regions with this type of blood-based diagnosis. SoftBank could potentially walk out of this JV and if it does, it may be more to do with the challenges that SoftBank is currently facing with its investment portfolio. I believe this would not make a huge dent in Guardant’s revenue potential.

In Conclusion

Guardant Health has enormous potential for growth, and the company could grow into multiples of its current valuation if the execution goes well, and it can protect its market from upcoming competition. Guardant Health with its limited operating history and a changing landscape has risks, but is well worth a dip when looking at risk-reward ratios. The path to profitability in the next two years will determine the cash flows Guardant will generate for the investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.