Seeking Alpha
Today's Market | Market Outlook

Finding Investment Opportunities In Volatile Markets

|
Includes: BAPR, BAUG, BIBL, BJUL, BJUN, BNO, BOCT, CHGX, CRF, DBO, DDM, DIA, DMRL, DOG, DTO, DUSA, DXD, EDOW, EEH, EPS, EQL, EQWL, FEX, FWDD, GSEW, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JEPI, JHML, JKD, NRGD, NRGO, NRGU, NRGZ, OILK, OILX, OLEM, OMFS, OTPIX, PAPR, PAUG, PJAN, PJUN, PMOM, PPLC, PSQ, QID, QLD, QMJ, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RWM, RWSL, RYARX, RYRSX, SCHX, SCO, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SFY, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPSM, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SSPY, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TRND, TWM, TZA, UAUG, UCO, UDOW, UDPIX, UJAN, UOCT, UPRO, URTY, USA, USAI, USL, USMC, USO, USOI, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, YGRN, ZF
by: TD Wealth
Summary

Investment strategy in COVID-19 times.

Volatility and path to recovery in equity markets.

Outlook for oil.

Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by Kim Parlee's talk with Rob Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TD Asset Management, about how periods of higher volatility can help clear excesses, and create investment opportunities.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.