Finding Investment Opportunities In Volatile Markets
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Investment strategy in COVID-19 times.
Volatility and path to recovery in equity markets.
Outlook for oil.
Anthony Okolie recaps the news of the day including the latest COVID-19 updates, followed by Kim Parlee's talk with Rob Vanderhooft, Chief Investment Officer, TD Asset Management, about how periods of higher volatility can help clear excesses, and create investment opportunities.
