GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) reported Q1'20 earnings earlier in May, but analysts remain conservative despite strong numbers. While the name is up from the lows in March, it is still well below the 52-week high of $187.69 and I believe there is room to run.

Analyst estimates are still too conservative

When I last wrote about GWPH, I noted that I found analyst estimates for revenues to be too conservative (Table 1). At that time, 15 analysts had an average revenue estimate of $533.4M (range: $494.56M-$588.39M) for 2020.

Table 1: Revenue estimates for GWPH prior to Q1 earnings (Mar 2020). Source: Data from SA's Earnings Estimates tab.

Since that time revenue estimates have dropped across the board (Table 2), with an average estimate of $517.65M for 2020.

Table 2: Revenue estimates for GWPH post Q1'20 earnings. Source: Data from SA's Earnings Estimates tab.

These changes come in spite of an earnings and revenue beat (Figure 1). Notably, net sales of Epidiolex, which accounts for the majority of revenues and is the big driver behind revenue growth, were $116.1M, up 11% from the prior quarter ($104.5M in Q4'19).

Figure 1: Screenshot of GWPH earnings news story on Seeking Alpha. Source: GWPH news.

Future earnings and revenue beats are possible

Conservative estimates could be good news for GWPH longs, who can expect to see further revenue beats. Indeed consensus revenue estimates for Q2'20 are $119.64M, which should be easy to beat since GWPH already reported revenues of $120.6M in Q1'20, and the Epidiolex launch is only just getting underway in Europe.

Figure 2: GWPH revenue estimates by quarter, note a slight dip is predicted in Q2'20. Source: Data from SA's Earnings Estimates tab.

Importantly, a seasonality effect common to anti-epilepsy drugs was seen in Q1 as expected, but sales growth saved the day. Further, the US numbers are not likely heavily skewed due to COVID-19.

While we did see this expected seasonality effect in January and early February, the latter half of the quarter, particularly March, showed strong sales growth. Overall, we believe our proactive efforts to support patients managing through reauthorization requirements, out-of-pocket resets and change of employer plans led to a minimal drop-off in refill rates. As COVID-19 took hold in March, we do not believe there was a pulling forward of Epidiolex prescription into the first quarter. Darren Cline - U.S. Chief Commercial Officer, GWPH, Q1'20 earnings call.

With regards to EPS, GWPH came very close to an earnings positive quarter in Q1'20, with an EPS of -$0.02 representing a beat of $0.05. Despite that performance, analysts are predicting widening losses.

Table 3: EPS estimates for GWPH post Q1'20 earnings. Source: Data from SA's Earnings Estimates tab.

On the expenses front, GWPH is expecting to launch Epidiolex in the tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) indication in August (pending FDA approval with a current goal date of July 31, 2020). As such, Q2'20 expenses which have increased from Q1'20 will be likely related to pre-launch activities in the TSC indication. On the other hand, the descheduling of Epidiolex in the US (the drug was previously C-V according to the DEA) means the supply chain can be simplified. GWPH didn't provide much comment on any potential savings from this, but did note that progress would occur throughout the year as descheduling was federal and required application on a state-by-state basis. Overall GWPH's guidance on R&D and SG&A expenses ($530M-$560M) and capital expenditure ($30M-$40M) is unchanged, but notably the company confirmed that spend should be on the "lower end" of those ranges. Putting all this together, it seems unlikely additional expenses will be the cause of widening losses and GWPH may in fact be headed towards some EPS positive quarters in 2020.

Are there any caveats?

GWPH's Q1'20 earnings call did note one potential issue in Europe.

Ex U.S. net sales in Q1 totaled $10 million. This number is, in part, flattered by the transition of early access patients and some additional long-term prescriptions being written in March as Germany and the U.K. entered COVID-related lockdowns. Christopher Tovey, COO at GWPH, Q1'20 earnings call.

I believe in this context the flattering doesn't necessarily mean that the next quarter of sales will be lower, merely that we can't necessarily expect an additional $10M on top of that for next quarter. For example the "transition of early access patients" refers to those patients who were accessing the drug pre-approval and were lined up at the door, so to speak, ready to start getting the drug via the commercial route once it was available on the market. That situation creates a warehousing effect and when the drug becomes available there can be a sudden jump in revenues. With regards to long-term prescriptions, filling a script for 90-days supply won't get you past a full quarter and you'd have to fill it again in Q2'20, although longer-term supply may be an issue. Overall even if Ex-US sales only hold steady at $10M or drop slightly, I believe US growth will offset that as strong sales growth was seen in March, leading to the seasonality effect being less obvious. With seasonality now more in favour of revenue growth, I'll double-down on my prediction of a Q2'20 revenue beat despite the ex-US factors.

Conclusions

A strong Q1'20 for GWPH is in the books, but analysts are still a little bit conservative. GWPH is likely set for a Q2'20 revenue beat, and I believe that is where the focus is right now. I see GWPH as a good long even at current prices and remain bullish, as I believe others looking over the name may think similarly and the stock may run up further before earnings.

The risks of any long are several fold, a few of which are worth discussing here. Firstly, the market will want confirmation that Epidiolex is still headed towards blockbuster status and so any slip-ups could send the stock tumbling. The obvious issue would be a stalling or slowing of US revenue growth beyond normal fluctuations. Secondly, any issues with Epidiolex approval in the TSC indication in the US would send the stock lower. Lastly, GWPH is exposed to the biotech sector and the wider market in general. I don't believe GWPH has any features that make it particularly defensive; it has traded at multiples before which seem a bit cheap and it could do it again.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.