Very recently, I started a series of articles called “Hidden Stock Market Gems” in which I will cover several publicly-traded companies and many of them seem to be undercovered on Seeking Alpha (for whatever reason). These companies are not necessarily small-cap companies or unknown, but they don’t get much attention on Seeking Alpha. My last article was about the German company Fuchs Petrolub (OTCPK:FUPEF), which has a market capitalization of about €4 billion right now and this article will be about the British company Intertek (OTCPK:IKTSF), which has a market cap of GBP 8.5 billion. So, these are not really small companies – Fuchs Petrolub is listed on the MDAX and Intertek is a constituent of the FTSE100, but they seem to fly under the radar of many investors and don’t get much attention on Seeking Alpha.

And one could certainly just search for companies that are undercovered on Seeking Alpha. But first and foremost, I am searching for companies with a wide economic moat around the business and high levels of stability and consistency. It just happens that these companies appear sometimes to be “hidden gems”.

Business Description

Intertek is an assurance, inspection, product testing and certification company headquartered in London. It has more than 1,000 laboratories and offices with more than 3,000 auditors and more than 44,000 employees in over 100 countries all over the world. The company was founded in 1888 and although the company is more than a century old, it had its IPO not before 2002.

Intertek offers services in four different categories – a concept that Intertek calls ATIC:

But aside from its ATIC concept, Intertek is reporting in three sectors – products, trade and resources:

The products-related business consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well as minimizing risks through assessing the operating processes and quality management systems of the customers.

The trade segment consists of three business lines. Caleb Brett provides cargo inspection and analytical assessment to the world’s petroleum and biofuels industries. The Government & Trade Services business provides inspection services to government and regulatory bodies to support trade activities. And the AgriWorld business provides analytical and testing services to global agricultural trading companies and growers.

Resources: The resources division consists of two business lines. The Industry Services business uses in-depth knowledge of the oil, gas, nuclear and power industries to provide a diverse range of Total Quality Assurance solutions to optimize the use of customer’s assets. The Minerals business provides a broad range of service solutions to the mining and minerals exploration industries.

And the products segment is not only the most important segment as it generates the biggest part of revenue (60% of the total revenue in 2019), but it is also responsible for the biggest part of revenue growth in the last few years. It also has the highest operating margin among the three segments and is therefore contributing 78% of the group’s adjusted operating profit in 2019.

Aside from organic growth, Intertek is also growing by acquisitions. In 2018, Intertek acquired four companies, the most significant being Alchemy, which is an industry leader and offering solutions delivering training to ensure employee consistency and compliance in the fast-growing food industry.

Barriers, Bargaining Power And No Substitutes

The business Intertek is operating in has high barriers to entry as a potential new competitor is facing high upfront costs as high investments are necessary to build laboratories and research and development is also necessary. The high level of product differentiation is also creating high hurdles for new entrants as they can not only offer one or two services, but need a diversified portfolio as customers are demanding individualized solutions and not just standardized services.

The high barriers to entry lead to a limited number of companies operating in the industry and combined with the high level of product differentiation and difficulty to standardize the services, customers will have a hard time to find alternatives. This leads to bargaining power for companies like Intertek and enables them to increase prices and charge a premium as customers can’t really switch to competitors.

A third advantage for Intertek is the fact that there seem to be very few substitutes to the business of testing, certification and inspection. If there is a substitute to a service or product, it does not only threaten a company, but an entire industry. We are not really talking about essential products and services that Intertek is offering, but right now, Intertek is profiting from a trend that seems to be present in highly developed societies and it seems unlikely the demand for testing, certification and inspection will vanish.

Growth

We also see strong signs for a rising demand of Intertek’s services with more and more countries all over the world getting more developed, the demand for testing and certification will rise. And Intertek (as well as the entire industry) will profit from the growing complexity and the fact that the world and the business relationships are getting more global and more complex over time. The growing complexity is driving increased demand for end-to-end quality assurance as corporations increase their focus on systemic operational risks (like the quality and safety risks inside their supply chain).

Aside from a more global and more complex business world, we also see greater levels of risk for corporations, which manifests itself for example in product recalls – like we can see in the chart above. We also saw increasing recalls of medical devices (although the number is fluctuating pretty heavily). Intertek (and the entire industry) will profit from the booming cybercrime that makes cybersecurity more and more necessary. The number of total data breaches increased 25% annually in the last few years and the number of hacking breaches increased even 43% annually (numbers are from 2018).

And finally, Intertek assumes that there is a market of currently $50 billion in potential revenue which is currently outsourced and an additional $200 billion of services that is currently in-house, but which the companies could outsource over the next few years or decades. Outsourcing discussions are often a process that takes a lot of time and persuasiveness, but considering the huge potential market, Intertek will focus on this process. Aside from that global quality assurance market of $250 billion, Intertek also assumes there is untapped potential.

Wide Economic Moat

But growth opportunities and a huge potential market by itself are not enough as a huge market opportunity will draw in new competitors that want to participate and take a share of that market. Therefore, it is important that Intertek has a wide economic moat, which is built on switching costs as well as the company’s brand name.

Intertek is probably no brand that ordinary people are familiar with and you won’t find Intertek on any lists of the most valuable brands. For Intertek, it is important to have a strong reputation among other businesses and potential customers. It especially needs the legitimacy that is important when choosing which results or which product or service to trust. Whenever it is difficult to rely on some kind of objective results or an objective “truth,” the company chosen needs legitimacy among its customers and there has to be a strong social consensus that everybody (the customers of Intertek as well as the customers’ customers) needs to agree that Intertek can be trusted for its testing and certification services. Intertek’s customers need to be able to claim that their products were tested by a legitimate company that is testing with high quality and reliability. And when such a social consensus about a company exists, it is hard to break down that social consensus and that high level of legitimacy is hard to create and match by competitors.

Aside from the brand name, Intertek can also rely on switching costs as many (consulting) services are based on long-lasting contracts and a relationship that is forming between Intertek and its customers. The familiarity of customers is not in a similar way available with a new provider right away, which can lead to some form of stickiness and personal relationship switching costs. Aside from the knowledge the consulting firm (in this case Intertek) already gained, there is also a bond of trust one doesn’t give up easily. Right now, Intertek is working with over 270,000 clients all over the world and between 2006 and 2016 the number of customers increased about 8% annually and with the switching costs in place and the number of limited competitors and alternatives, these customers might hang on to Intertek.

Risks

Despite the wide moat, Intertek – like most other companies – is facing some challenges and risks. The first important risk is the reputation of Intertek, which is important for maintaining and growing its business. It is not really the brand name of Intertek, but the reputation of Intertek (which is of course associated with the brand name) that is important. As a company that is testing or certifying other products, it is crucial that not only the customers of Intertek trust the company, but also the customers’ customer (see section on wide economic moat). If Intertek loses its reputation as a trusted company, it could lose a big part of its business very quickly and reputation risks can occur in a number of ways – it could directly occur by actions of the group, but also indirectly by the action of an employee or also actions by joint venture partners, suppliers and customers.

Aside from the reputation, the regulatory environment can change. De-harmonization relating to product and manufacturing standards could increase the regulatory burden on Intertek’s customers and could have an impact on the investment decisions. A failure to identify and respond appropriately to a change in law and/or regulation, or to a political decision could also lead to a decline in revenue.

And finally, Brexit could be a big problem and adds high levels of uncertainty. Although Great Britain has left the European Union, the uncertainty for many companies headquartered in Great Britain is still high. Aside from currency fluctuations, the regulatory environment might change drastically in the next few years. It might also be difficult for companies in the United Kingdom to attract talent from abroad as the free movement of people between the United Kingdom and the EU might be restricted and highly qualified people might leave Great Britain in the years to come.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

For 2020, we really don’t know what the year will bring, making it extremely difficult to estimate the free cash flow Intertek could generate. In 2019, the free cash flow was GBP 380 million. We have first hints as Intertek reported a revenue decline of 4.6% YoY for the months January till April and considering the pandemic as well as the upcoming recession, we should expect revenue, earnings per share and free cash flow being affected in a negative way. On the other hand, Intertek performed quite well during the last two downturns. In 2009, for example – a year in which many other companies had to report horrible numbers – Intertek reported 23% revenue growth and profit after taxes increased 21%. During the Dotcom bubble, revenue also increased every single year. In a cautious assumption, I would calculate with 30% free cash flow contraction (I know this is an arbitrary number and I could also have picked 20% or 40%, but we have to make some estimates) leading to a free cash flow of GBP 266 million.

When looking at the growth numbers above, we could expect double-digit growth for Intertek in the years to come. Starting in 2021, I will assume 11% growth (Intertek should come out strong after a year of underperformance) and the growth rate gradually getting lower in the next few years until Intertek will grow 6% till perpetuity. This reflects the slowdown of growth we saw in the last few years as well as my rather cautious tenor. Brexit is making me also cautious and Great Britain has also been hit hard by the pandemic and the combination might lead to a longer phase of underperformance (speculation!). Using these numbers leads to an intrinsic value of GBP 50.66 for Intertek.

Once again, the calculation could be too cautious, but I am always more cautious and in the current environment, we should all be rather cautious as we don’t know what will come in the next few quarters (or maybe even years). And therefore, I will also include a margin of safety of 20% leading to a preferred entry point of GBP 40.53.

Technical Analysis

When looking at technical analysis, we find a strong support level around GBP 34. At that level we find the 50% Fibonacci retracement as well as the highs of 2013. The March 2020 low was actually a little higher, but if the stock should drop to the March 2020 low, it would already be below our preferred entry point from above and probably undervalued. And if that support level should not hold, we would find the next support levels at around GBP 27.50 with the 38% Fibonacci retracement and at about GBP 24.10, we find the 200-months simple moving average as support level.

But when looking at the decline during the Financial Crisis, it seems unlikely for the stock to drop to such a low level. In 2008/2009, Intertek declined “only” 41% and if we should see a similar decline this time, the stock would bottom around GBP 36.50 – or has already bottomed as this is more or less the March 2020 low.

Conclusion

Intertek has a very stable business model, but Brexit and Great Britain being among the countries hit the hardest by COVID-19 could lead to a slowdown in the years to come. Nevertheless, the high barriers to entry, the bargaining power Intertek has over its customers and the wide economic moat due to switching costs should lead to a stable performance in the years to come. Intertek and the entire business can also profit from several growth opportunities and the stock is already more or less fairly valued at this point (but could drop lower again in the coming months).

