Earnings of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) plunged by 55% sequentially in the first quarter to $0.32 per share due to a surge in provision expense and lower non-interest income. I’m expecting earnings for the remaining three quarters of the year to be better than the first quarter’s earnings. The conversion of Chemical Bank’s systems is on track, which will likely lead to a drop in non-interest expenses in the year ahead. Moreover, deposit repricing will support earnings in the coming quarters. Furthermore, modest loan growth will likely drive earnings recovery in the remainder of the year. On the other hand, contraction in yields will limit the recovery. Overall, I’m expecting earnings per share to grow by 91% in the second quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting earnings to increase by 4% in 2020 over 2019 to $2.65 per share. There is an unusually high probability of an earnings surprise this year because the outlook on provision expense is unclear. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. However, due to the possibility of an earnings surprise, and the consequent risks to valuation, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on TCF.

Cost Synergies on Track

Following the merger with Chemical Financial in the third quarter of 2019, management is planning to transition legacy Chemical Bank customers onto TCF’s digital banking platform in the second quarter of 2020. Further, management is planning to complete all of the system conversions by the third quarter, as mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call. The system conversion will lead to significant cost synergies that will reduce non-interest expense and increase earnings in the remainder of the year.

On the other hand, premium pay for front line employees and other incremental expenses related to COVID-19 will slightly increase non-interest expenses. Company management is targeting to reduce its non-interest expense to below $321 million in the fourth quarter from $375 million in the first quarter. Moreover, management is targeting an efficiency ratio below the peer median of 56.5%. Considering the system conversion, expense drivers, and management’s guidance, I’m expecting the expense run rate to reduce to $360 million in the second quarter from $375 million in the first quarter. Further, I’m expecting the expense run rate to decline to $342 million in the third quarter and $318 million in the last quarter of the year.

Deposit Repricing, Modest Loan Growth to Counter Yield Pressure

The 150bps federal funds rate decline in March will likely push down yields in the second quarter. However, deposit repricing will partially offset the yield decline. As mentioned in the conference call, 57% of certificates of deposits (CDs) will mature in the next six months. These maturing CDs carry rates of around 1.84%, as opposed to current promotional rates of around 1%. Consequently, I’m estimating the CD maturities to reduce the average funding cost by 16bps. The repricing down of other deposits will also ease the pressure on the net interest margin (NIM). On the other hand, a natural decline in purchase accounting accretion in the coming quarters will pressurize NIM. Overall, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 22bps in the second quarter, on a linked quarter basis. My estimates for the quarters lead to a full-year decline of a basis point in average NIM, as shown below.

TCF approved $1.2 billion worth of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in April, as mentioned in the conference call, which will drive up loan balances in the second quarter. However, I’m expecting a majority of these loans to get forgiven in the third quarter. Apart from PPP, there is little opportunity for loan growth, as the business activity has slowed down or stalled across several industries. Moreover, management mentioned in the conference call that it is not looking to chase loan growth for growth’s sake. As a result, I’m expecting loans to increase by 3.5% in the second quarter before declining by 3.0% in the third quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting a year-end loan balance of $35.8 billion, up 4% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

The deposit repricing and loan growth will partially offset the impact of yield decline on net interest income. As a result, I’m expecting net interest income to decline by 3% quarter over quarter in the third quarter before somewhat stabilizing in the second half of the year.

Provision Expense is a Source of Risk

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TCF’s provision expense surged to $97 million in the first quarter from $14 million in the last quarter of 2019. The company has limited exposure to high-impact industries; therefore, I’m expecting provision expense to trend downwards. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, loans to hotels make up 2.1% of total loans, and loans to the arts and recreation industry make up 2.0% of total loans.

The provision expense for the remainder of the year is quite difficult to predict because TCF’s model for loan loss provisioning is not very transparent. TCF appears to depend less on third-party macroeconomic forecasts than its peers, and relies more on other factors like the core performance of the portfolio. As mentioned in the conference call, macroeconomic factors, including unemployment, are just one piece of a larger whole. I’m expecting provision expense to decrease to around $40 million in the second quarter from $97 million in the first quarter. Further, I’m expecting the provision expense to return to a normal level in the second half of the year. However, investors should keep in mind that future provision expense is highly uncertain and that actual results can differ materially from estimates.

Expecting Earnings per Share of $2.65 in 2020

I’m expecting earnings to recover in the remainder of the year on the back of cost synergies, deposit repricing, modest loan growth, and lower provision expense. For the full year, I’m expecting earnings per share to increase by 4% year over year to $2.65 in 2020, as shown below.

As mentioned above, the provision expense is difficult to forecast for the rest of the year; therefore, there is a chance of a negative earnings surprise in the year ahead. Further, the duration of PPP loans is unknown; therefore, TCF may book lower-than-expected PPP fees this year if more loans are extended to next year. These uncertainties pose risks to earnings and valuation.

Near-Term Uncertainties Justify a Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple (P/B) to value TCF. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.15 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $37.1 gives a target price of $42.7 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 35% from TCF's May 27 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the potential capital appreciation, TCF is also offering a decent dividend yield. I’m expecting it to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.35 per share in the remainder of 2020. This dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 4.4%.

The price upside suggests that TCF stock price will likely be bullish on a time horizon of seven to eight months. However, in the near term of three to four months, I’m expecting the stock price to be range-bound due to the uncertainties discussed above. Consequently, I’m adopting a Neutral rating on TCF.

