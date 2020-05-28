Quant Strategies For A Volatile Market (Video)

While he is pessimistic about market valuations as a whole, he sees a number of cheap stocks he thinks could work.

We speak with Ruerd Heeg about his quantitative approach and what opportunities he is finding.

by Daniel Shvartsman

Quantitative-driven strategies evoke algorithmic trading, artificial intelligence-aided research, and rigid systems. They can seem opaque and programmatic, removing intuition and value-added research from the investing equation, for better or worse.

I spoke with Ruerd Heeg, author of Global Deep Value Stocks, about the market today and about his investing approach, and what I liked about our conversation was how he described his process. It's less opaque or machine-driven than I suggested quant strategies can be above. He starts with quantitative screening of course, looking for net-nets or attractive nano caps or for other stocks that fit his seven quantitative strategies, drawing from stocks around the world. But then he puts in the research to apply a further filter on these stocks.

He shares his outlook on the market, the strategies that seem most relevant in today's market, and 13 specific stocks he has on his watchlist. Click play to watch. And for those who prefer, we will publish a transcript sometime next week.

