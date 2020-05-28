The company has a yield of 4.2% but I do feel as it is safer as the benchmark may include REITs in industries that are facing headwinds (such as retail).

I've been looking at office REITs in general as it is a beaten-down sector with some risks but with a large possible upside. Easterly Government Properties (DEA) came up on my screens. The company is currently trading at levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic. I wanted to explore whether or not there is an opportunity here.

Just a brief background on the company, Easterly Government Properties is a REIT focused on serving US government agencies. It is one of the top lessors of the federal government. The company generates its revenues by directly leasing to government agencies or via the US General Services Administration. The company owns 74 properties, 72 of which are leased to the US government, and the remaining 2 are leased to private corporations. In terms of rental income the government made up 98.3%. All of the company's properties are fully leased.

From the company's 2019 10-K, 4 additional properties were added YTD 2020

Company presentation

The company has a geographically diversified portfolio with assets all over the US. Surprisingly in terms of geographical concentration, the company has the most exposure to California with 18 of its properties located there representing 19.7% of the company's total rentable square feet and 26.3% of total annualized income as of March 2020.

Unlike some REITs whose Q1 earnings have suffered due to the coronavirus, total revenues actually increased from $48.5 million in Q1 2019 to $56.6 million in Q1 2020. Other highlights include the acquisition of 2 new properties, one for the Defense Health Agency and the other for the FBI/ DEA. Both properties were immediately leased for 100% occupancy and are integral offices for their respective agencies.

Tenant Analysis

Usually I do a quick tenant quality analysis on the REITs I cover. But in all honesty, Easterly Government Properties doesn't need one. All its leases are backed with the full trust of the US federal government and thus are as safe as can be. The US federal government cannot go bankrupt despite all the political theater regarding the "debt ceiling" and "shutting down the federal government" that occurs every few years.

Note though that digging through the company's 10-K, I found a note on early termination of leases that stated: "Some of our leases are currently in the soft-term period of the lease and tenants under such leases have the right to vacate their space during a specified period before the stated terms of their leases expire". This isn't a major concern though as these only represent 5.8% of the company's rentable square feet and approximately 4.8% of rental income.

Unlike states, the federal government can easily turn on the money printers to make sure all contracts are made whole. Even though the entire state of California has some restrictions due to the coronavirus and 26.3% of the firm's revenue is exposed since the lessor is majority the DEA we can be sure that those bills will be paid.

I've recently written about a couple of office stocks that would be affected by the current work from home trend stemming from the lockdown continuing indefinitely. A few tech companies were in the news recently expressing how working from home would be the new normal for a vast majority of their workforce. These companies are indicating that they would be seriously looking into cutting down office real estate which will then lead to reduced rental income for the sector.

Luckily for Easterly Government Properties practically all of its properties are leased by US government agencies. Three government agencies accounted for 43% of total rental income. These three agencies are the Veterans Affairs ("VA"), Federal Bureau of Investigation ("FBI"), and Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA"). Given the extremely sensitive and confidential nature of these agencies, a work from home option in the long-term is unlikely. Can you imagine the huge security risk a work from home policy for the FBI and DEA would be?

The main risk for Easterly is renewal risk

Given that credit risk is close to zero, the main risk the company faces is the renewal of lease terms. As mentioned pre-termination without recourse is only built in a small number of lease contracts. The vast majority of offices will most likely see occupancy until at least the end of their lease term. Looking through the company's leases, we can see that the majority of leases are expiring 2030 and beyond, more than 10 years from now.

Company's 10-Q

The company carefully evaluates property projects it takes on to make sure that these are long-lasting. It does its evaluation by making sure that the federal agency who leases the property is important to the country, has a growing mission that is politically agnostic (for example certain government agencies are targets for budget cuts by certain parties) and finally the building itself must have key features needed by the tenant agency (thus minimizing the risk of re-location).

Furthermore since most contracts are sourced through the US General Services Administration, if a federal agency finds itself with a drastically reduced budget another federal agency tenant can simply take-over the office space and lease. Any reductions though in the overall federal budget is a risk faced by the company.

Company presentation

Valuation

In terms of valuation, first I would like to check the company's cash position. Based on Easterly Government Properties' latest Q1 2020 10-Q, the company has roughly $18 million in cash against long-term debt of $942 million giving it a huge cash shortfall. Having little in the way of cash is not something that is unusual for REITs. Given the pandemic, I would be concerned with this cash position on any other REIT however given the company's tenant this wouldn't be much of a concern. There is some level of liquidity risk/ cash shortfall that the company could face though if the federal government would do another "shut-down".

Analyzing the company's financial ratios for REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is done by looking at the total liabilities/total asset, Net Debt/EBITDA, and Dividend Payout/FFO.

The total liabilities/total assets percentage is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. Easterly Government Properties has total liabilities/total assets of 48.1% indicating an above-average level of debt. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is used to examine the firm's debt levels relative to its cash income. Based on the company's disclosure, as of 2020, Easterly Government Properties had a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.3x. Looking at Moody's methodology for REITs, the company scores at the slightly above average end of the quality spectrum (rating score of Baa - Ba) for financial ratios. However as I said earlier, Easterly Government Properties tenants are backed by the US Federal Government so in actuality they have some room to increase their leverage to further boost returns.

Moody's Methodology for REITs (Registration required)

Since REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable net income to shareholders through dividend payments, the funds from operations payout ratio ("Dividends/FFO") is calculated in order to check if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. Despite the coronavirus, the company is projecting FFO per share of $1.22 to $1.24 (average of $1.23) for 2020. In 2019 the dividend per share was $1.04, assuming this is the same for 2020, gives us a payout ratio of 84.5%, which is good for a REIT. This is a really high payout ratio however as mentioned I am not too concerned about the company's ability to make payments.

Easterly Government Properties is currently yielding 4.2% at the current share price of $24.75 which is close to its 10-year highs. The current yield is equivalent to the iShares ETF REIT (NYSEARCA:USRT) which is my benchmark. I do feel as though that an investment in Easterly Government Properties is safer though as the benchmark may include REITs in industries that are facing headwinds (such as retail). Easterly Government Properties is a buy.

Key Risks to Thesis

1. Easterly Government Properties is exposed to renewal risk. In other words federal agency tenants may opt not to renew with Easterly once their lease is done. A lot of Easterly's buildings are tailored specifically for these federal agencies so this risk is mitigated. All REITs face renewal risk but Easterly has a high concentration in the DEA, FBI, and VA.

2. The high dividend payout ratio means that there could be fewer funds for growth. This will then cause the dividend/ distribution growth to stall. However this doesn't seem to be the case as Easterly has had a steady stream of new property acquisitions. In 2020 alone they added 4 new properties bringing up their portfolio from 70 to 74.

3. Any issues with the federal government including large funding cuts and running out of money due to the "debt ceiling"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DEA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risks may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.