Unfortunately with talk of a new cold war with China, the geopolitical risks associated are massive, unpredictable and seemingly more likely to keep worsening in the future.

Thanks to the company's very strong financial position with zero debt and a large cash balance, it could actually keep this going for another decade, which buys the company ample time.

On the surface, China Mobile seems like a desirable dividend investment with its dominant market position and 6% dividend yield, but there are reasons to keep it off the table.

Introduction

Following interest rates plunging to record low levels across virtually the entire globe, many investors are actively seeking sources of higher income. On the surface, China Mobile (CHL) seems to appear quite desirable with a near-6% dividend yield, whilst also sporting a very dominant market position. Although once looking under the surface, there are reasons to keep this investment off the table.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes China Mobile's cash flows in the previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

It can be seen that throughout 2017-2019, the company's dividend was never completely covered by free cash flow, with the average coverage only being 55.03%. This indicates that almost half of its dividend payments have been funded through debt or drawing down on its cash balance, which is not particularly desirable for a dividend investment and thus cannot continue indefinitely into the future. To provide context, the dividend coverage of AT&T (T) for the equivalent time period was a strong 162.71%, as discussed in greater detail in my recent article, and is considerably more desirable.

When looking towards the future, it does not appear likely to improve during 2020 with the company's capital expenditure forecast to increase year on year from ¥165.9 billion to ¥179.8 billion as it continues pursuing its 5G rollout. After including the various other expenditures that are listed underneath the above graph that I believe to be capital expenditure in nature, it seems unlikely that China Mobile's dividend coverage will improve materially in the short term.

Financial Position

Whether the company's lack of dividend coverage is an imminent problem for the sustainability of its dividend will depend on its current financial position. The three graphs included below summarize its financial position from the previous three years.

(Image Source: Author)

When reviewing China Mobile's leverage, it quickly becomes apparent that the company has virtually zero leverage with no debt and only minimal other liabilities. Thankfully, this is an open and shut case with little room for debate and provides the company ample scope to continue sustaining its dividend.

Based on the last two years of dividend coverage, China Mobile's free cash flow shortfall to cover its dividend payments averaged ¥28.16 billion, and with its massive cash balance, the company could continue funding this for almost another eleven years. After this point in time, they could still safely continue funding it through debt for quite a number of years; however, given this is now over a decade into the future, there is no point forecasting any further, since there are too many variables. Suffice to say that despite having questionable dividend coverage, there are no reasons to believe that the company cannot sustain its dividend well into the long term from a fundamental viewpoint.

(Image Source: Author)

China Mobile's virtually non-existent leverage is also accompanied by strong liquidity, partly thanks to its large cash balance, with the company sporting current and cash ratios of 1.15 and 0.66 respectively. When this is combined with the fact that this is a state-controlled company with direct lines to the Chinese government and central bank, it would be unrealistic to expect it to ever face a liquidity crisis.

Additional Thoughts

Whilst it so far seems like China Mobile would make a suitable dividend investment, there is one large fundamental problem that should keep it off the table for most investors, which is that it is a Chinese state-controlled company. Although this has not proved a problem during previous years, the times certainly appear to be changing for the worst with talk of a new cold war and possible delisting of Chinese companies from exchanges based in the United States.

If the United States ends up in a new cold war with China, this would see both sides taking actions against each other, which could easily derail cross-border investments. Whilst I nor anyone else can accurately predict exactly what will eventuate in the future, it would be terrible for an investor to find themselves on the opposite side if the walls continue going up, figuratively speaking.

These risks are on top of the normal geopolitical risks associated with state-controlled companies that operate not necessarily to enrich their shareholders, but to also serve various political and social goals. Even though it is only a subjective opinion, I see few reasons to believe that the relations between the West and the East are going to improve materially anytime within the short to medium term, which completely diminishes the desirability of almost any cross-border investments.

Conclusion

On the surface, China Mobile's dividend yield of approximately 6% looks attractive with a very strong financial position and dominant market position. Nonetheless, due to the massive and unpredictable geopolitical risks, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate, as the risk is simply too high that investors are caught on the opposite side as the walls continue rising.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from China Mobile’s 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings; all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.