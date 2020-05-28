Investment Thesis

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) holds quality industrial assets in strategic locations in the US. The company has a strong track record of conservative growth and has posted uninterrupted dividend payments for almost 30 years. As a key beneficiary of the secular growth in ecommerce and the expansion of East Coast shipments, I expect more of the same excellence from this stalwart, and investors should be rewarded with handsome total returns over a long holding period.

The Company

Monmouth operates as an equity REIT focused on owning and leasing industrial assets, mainly warehouses, to investment grade tenants on a long-term, net-lease basis. The company has long emphasized the location and quality of its acquired assets, resulting in a modern portfolio concentrated near densely populated areas, transit hubs, and major manufacturing sites.

Monmouth owns 117 buildings spanning thirty states and more than 23 million square feet, situated mainly in the eastern portion of the United States. Rentals in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, and New Jersey contribute approximately 55% of total rent. FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is the largest tenant, making up 55% of annual rent, followed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) at around 7%.

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation

Steady and Conservative Growth

Monmouth is not an explosive growth name and has prioritized consistency over rapid expansion, but the company has still managed to post impressive numbers and more than double its gross leasable area over the last five years. Revenues and net operating income (NOI) have both compounded steadily at ~19% for the four years ending FY 2019. FFO has grown even quicker, at around 25% annually, to $81.2 million in FY 2019. Although the numbers so far in Q1 and Q2 2020 have not been stellar, planning for the long-term is bound to bring some slow periods, and the company's growth strategy remains unhindered in the long run.

Currently, Monmouth holds a $230 million pipeline consisting of four built-to-suit buildings, all net leased to investment grade tenants, and totaling more than 1.5 million square feet. Thus far in FY 2020 (Note: MNR FY ends September 30), Monmouth has purchased three buildings for an added 1 million square feet, all of which are, of course, net-leased to investment grade tenants. After only 826,000 square feet of acquisitions in FY 2019, it is nice to see the company expand its footprint at a quicker pace without sacrificing quality, and I expect the acquisitions will support my view of Monmouth's long-term promise.

As well as its pipeline, Monmouth has several built-in opportunities for growth in the existing portfolio. The entire portfolio holds a land to building ratio of 5.2:1, compared to a market average of 2.5-3.5:1. This should enable Monmouth to grow as it begins to fully utilize the earning potential of its properties, whether through sales or outside development.

Additionally, the company's weighted average rent per square foot across the portfolio is $6.28 whereas the national average for industrial property is $6.57 and trending higher with the growing demand for logistics and warehousing space. Given Monmouth's high retention rate and best-in-class occupancy, rent increases upon lease expirations represent a simple and easy opportunity for growth.

The company has historically held the highest occupancy rates in its class, likely due to ownership of the newest properties in the most sought-after locations. Monmouth's buildings are only 9.2 years old, on average, and are equipped with state-of-the-art advancements that are now necessary for many large tenants. Over the last year, its occupancy rate has increased 50 basis points to 99.4%, well above its closest peer. Of the five leases set to expire this year, Monmouth has already renewed four of them for a 12% increase in GAAP rent and a 4.4% increase in cash rent, which reinforces the pricing power it holds as more leases expire.

Further illustrating the demand for Monmouth's locations, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) recently built two large fulfillment centers in Orlando, Florida, on the same plot of land as a 310,922 square foot Monmouth building leased to FedEx. Many other Monmouth properties likely have similar development stories, and the company's buildings have almost certainly appreciated substantially.

The Dividend

Monmouth has paid uninterrupted quarterly dividends through the crash of 2000, the Great Financial Crisis, and many other moments of market hysteria. Its conservatism and strong balance sheet has allowed it to establish this record, and I see no problem posed even by current market dysfunction. For the first half of FY 2020, the company earned $0.40 per share in AFFO and paid out $0.34 per share in dividends. Considering 80% of Monmouth's tenants are investment-grade, and it has collected 99% and 96% of April and May rent, respectively, I believe the company will continue to comfortably pay the dividend through the current crisis.

One noteworthy drawback to Monmouth's dividend is its lack of growth. The company has only increased the dividend three times over the last twenty years. While this is certainly not ideal for retirees or those who need their income to keep pace with inflation, I do not believe it is a game-changing problem for long-term investors seeking high total returns. Currently yielding 5.5%, it is a safe and reliable payment that can be reinvested effectively through the DRIP and still holds potential to grow in the future.

Ecommerce and East Coast Shipments

With its portfolio of properties in densely populated and coastal areas, Monmouth will be a beneficiary of ecommerce expansion as well as increased shipments to the East Coast. Ecommerce, of course, has taken the world by storm with the rise of online giants such as Amazon. Coronavirus will only accelerate this trend as more people shun brick-and-mortar stores in favor of the convenience of online shopping. According to Deloitte, ecommerce will drive demand for an additional 850 million square feet of industrial space by 2023. Furthermore, the report cites state-of-the-art warehouses in high-growth areas as likely the largest beneficiaries of the trend. Such a description almost perfectly aligns with Monmouth's properties.

Growth in shipments to the East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico -- where Monmouth's warehouses are heavily concentrated -- have outpaced those to the West Coast for several years now. In fact, shipments to East Coast ports are growing at about 3x the pace of their West Coast counterparts.

Source: JLL

Driving much of this growth is the completion of the Panama Canal expansion in 2016, which allows for container ships holding 15,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) compared to only 5,000 previously. With two-thirds of the US population residing east of the Mississippi River, volumes of shipments to the East Coast will likely continue to rise, driven by both ecommerce and the new ease of shipping. As shipment volumes grow, industrial real estate will be forced to follow, and Monmouth should benefit from the increased demand for warehouse space in its key locations.

Financial Situation

Monmouth is conservatively capitalized and stands in a very strong financial place. Net debt to EBITDA is at 5.7x and, when also subtracting marketable securities from net debt, only 5.0x. The company covers interest by 4.0x and all fixed charges by 2.3x, providing a solid cushion against any weakness -- which I do not think will happen anyway given the strength of its tenants.

As an added reserve, the company has around $460 million in potential liquidity from cash, tradeable securities, and its revolving credit facility. Debt is well staggered, and it has one of the longest maturity schedules of any industrial REIT. Simply put, the company's conservatism has placed it in a strong position amid the uncertainty.

Source: May 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation

Despite consistent, substantial past growth and solid potential for future growth, Monmouth trades at a discount to its industrial REIT peers.

(All data from SA as of 5/26/2020) TTM P/FFO EV/EBITDA Past 5 Years FFO CAGR Past 5 Years EBITDA CAGR Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) 14.94 19.65 8.41% 19.51% EastGroup Properties (EGP) 21.50 26.10 7.49% 9.12% Terreno Realty (TRNO) 34.42 35.71 9.92% 18.99% Prologis (PLD) 25.67 33.69 11.98% 17.70%

Note: The difference in FFO growth rates between this chart and my earlier statement is because this chart takes into account differences in share count.

Monmouth's relative growth statistics reflect a very different story than its current relative valuation. I expect Monmouth will continue to impress over the long run, and the valuation gap should close, resulting in two potential drivers of stock price growth:

Higher FFO multiple FFO growth

The margin of safety for an investment in Monmouth is high given its comparatively low valuation, and several catalysts should continue to drive growth in the foreseeable future.

FedEx Risk

Given the company's enormous exposure to FedEx, any discussion of Monmouth is incomplete without at least a quick look at the logistics giant. FedEx is rated investment grade by all three major credit agencies, and I cannot see any material deterioration in their business occurring, especially as online shopping during coronavirus has increased demand for shipping services. FedEx will likely only require more and larger buildings in the future, and given Monmouth's strong relationship with the company, this could even serve as an impetus for growth. Overall, even though the company is heavily reliant upon FedEx, I do not see it as a significant deterrent in light of FedEx's specific needs and the general outlook for shipping and logistics.

Conclusion

Monmouth is well-positioned to benefit from several growth trends. Given its relatively inexpensive valuation and solid growth outlook, I am a buyer. Over a long-term horizon, I believe the 5% yield combined with steady price appreciation will produce outsized total returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.